10 Best New Games of February 2025

Can you believe we’re already out of February? Time flies by. So, while we head into March, let’s look back at some of the best new games of February 2025. Hopefully, we have a few new games for you to check out that slipped past your radar.

#10 R.E.P.O.

Platforms: Windows

It’s a simple concept here with R.E.P.O. You’re just a group of contractors going into different locations to extract valuable loot. You’ll work as a team, grab whatever valuable you can, and then extract with said loot. There’s just a tiny little thing to make note of. The environments have monsters. Tread carefully, and don’t make a peep. You might just make it out of the environment a little richer.

If you’re up for a wacky co-op horror game, then try this one out. It’s gained quite a bit of attention since it was released through early access. That said, it should find its way out of early access within about a year. Still, you’ll find that there are three worlds, nearly twenty enemies, and various equipment items at the current moment. Hopefully, this will be enough to keep you going until the full game arrives.

#9 A Game About Digging A Hole

Platforms: Windows

It really goes to show that sometimes, the most simple ideas can be a real winner. As the name suggests, A Game About Digging A Hole is just that. Players are thrown into a game where the goal is to dig a hole to acquire ores and other treasures to sell. That ultimately gives you upgrades to purchase new equipment to make your progress a little easier. Of course, you might find it hard to put down, as games like this can just hook you in. Also, for just $4.99, it’s a game worth a gamble on.

#8 Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows

Tomb Raider fans have been enjoying remastered editions of the classic installments. After Aspyr remastered the first three games, the developers brought out Tomb Raider IV-VI. This continues by remastering Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and lastly, Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness.

Of course, if you haven’t played these installments before, you’ll find that the narrative takes a darker turn and tone. Meanwhile, those who remember embarking on these adventures with Lara Croft might be keen to check out The Angel of Darkness in particular. While it might not have been the most cherished installment from the franchise, Asypr went back to restore some content that had initially been cut from the game.

#7 Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Don’t Nod might be best known for delivering the episodic adventure Life is Strange. But in February of this year, they released their latest game, Lost Records Bloom & Rage, which follows similar footsteps. Lost Records Bloom & Rage is an episodic adventure that follows a group of friends who stumble upon something truly out of this world in the summer of 1995. Years go by, and the friends part ways, vowing to forget what happened. However, something draws them back decades later to once again confront their dark secret.

It’s worth pointing out that this adventure game is not complete quite yet. February saw the first half of the game released. Meanwhile, we will see the second half of this journey and its conclusion on April 15, 2025. This should give you enough time to digest the story’s first half before you head back into the narrative.

#6 Rift of the NecroDancer

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Windows

Those of you who loved 2015’s Crypt of the NecroDancer will want to check out the spinoff title that just dropped into the marketplace, Rift of the NecroDancer. This is another rhythm game where Cadence is now forced into battling all sorts of monsters that have popped through a Rift. You’ll need to get in beat with the rhythm to master your attacks, and fortunately, there are more than a few tracks here as the developers crafted up a soundtrack featuring over thirty songs. We also can’t forget to share that if you’re feeling a little competitive, there are daily leaderboard challenges to partake in.

#5 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

We were not counting on a Yakuza pirate game spinoff, but here we are, right? Now, as a former yakuza, the player is stepping into the role of Goro Majima. With no memories, Goro has opted to become a modern-day pirate. You’ll take to the seas in search of treasure to plunder and, of course, your memories along the way. Players must get a crew together, set out to sea, and fight off rival pirates that come sailing their way. The Yakuza games can be over-the-top, and this is one wacky installment you won’t want to miss out on.

#4 Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Sid Meier’s Civilization is such an iconic strategy game that I’m sure you’ve played an installment before. The franchise recently released a new installment with Sid Meiere’s Civilization VII. If this is your first time with the series, it’s a simple concept. You’re essentially raising a nation up from its humble roots to a powerhouse force to be reckoned with. You’ll have to expand your nation, grow your people with new technologies, and defend yourself from other nations looking to take control. As you progress through the game, you’ll hopefully find your civilization growing throughout the ages. Leadership is not for the meek, so prepare yourself for an uphill battle.

#3 Avowed

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Obsidian Entertainment’s latest RPG release has finally arrived. This has been a game that quite a few fans were interested in checking out, so I’m sure this has been on your radar. Avowed throws players into the world of Eora, the same universe as the Pillars of Eternity franchise. In this game, players are tasked with an important quest. It seems that the living lands have been hit with a mysterious plague that threatens all life it comes in contact with. It’s your job to determine the plague’s origins and save the world from an impending doom. Of course, how you go about this is up to you. You’ll shape your character, determine how you go about combat, and decide the companions you take.

#2 Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Warhorse Studios delivered the follow-up to their hit medieval game, Kingdom Come Deliverance, this past month. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 follows Henry as he continues to embark on a revenge journey over his parents’ death. Now, this does follow the storyline from the first game, but you’ll find a recap available to help catch you up to speed with the narrative if you have yet to play the first game.

That said, if you enjoyed the first game, then you should really appreciate this one. Developers essentially made a bigger and better experience. If you didn’t enjoy the first game, this might be a tough sell. Likewise, it might not be a game for everyone if you completely missed the first installment. It’s a challenging game, so you’ll need to learn the game systems to thrive here. Fortunately, you can get some raw gameplay footage and our impressions of the gameplay experience in our Before You Buy coverage.

#1 Monster Hunter Wilds

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

And lastly, we have Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest installment to this beloved long-running franchise. I’m sure you’re familiar with this franchise. Players are dropped into the world as monster hunters, where, as you can guess, they hunt down monsters. You’ll acquire new resources to craft better items by tracking down and defeating these beasts. But what might surprise you with Monster Hunter Wilds is that the developers went a little bit deeper this time around with the story. There’s also a little more hand-holding to get newcomers up to speed with the gameplay, which is great if you’re interested in trying the franchise out for the first time.

You’ll still have a big world to explore and a wide range of monsters to battle, but as mentioned, there’s a storyline here to keep you going. Obviously, we won’t get into spoilers here, but the game follows a story about the recovery of a young boy. Essentially, the boy reveals that there has been a set of mysterious monster attacks on his village located in the Forbidden Lands, an area yet to be tapped into by your people. To learn more, you’re setting off on a journey to locate the village and investigate it.