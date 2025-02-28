Monster Hunter Wilds: How To Find Super Rare Endemic Life

The rarest creatures in Monster Hunter Wilds aren’t the monsters you’ll hunt — it’s the endemic life you’ll mostly ignore while fighting dragons and other enormous animals. There are three rare endemic life creatures to collect in Wilds and each one has an associated achievement or trophy. If you want to find them all, we’ve got tips on how to find them and what you need to look for. Too bad most of these critters are totally random, so you’ll need a little luck to stumble across them, even after learning where (and how) they’ll spawn.

Before You Start Searching

Rare Endemic Life is hard-to-find and will run away when you get close. To improve your chances of catching one (if they appear) you’ll want to equip specific skills and have the right gear handy.

Equip the Ghillie Mantle so you’re harder to spot when crouching.

so you’re harder to spot when crouching. Craft and equip Flash Pods to briefly stun your target — you can launch the pod with the Slinnger.

Sneaking up on rare endemic life and stunning it can make capture a whole lot easier.

‘A Prize Held High’ Guide

To unlock the ‘A Prize Held High‘ achievement / trophy, find and catch a small creature that bears an Ancient Wyvern Coin. This is a rare creature that only appears in specific locations on the map — use your Slinger to catch the creature when you spot it.

The creature you’re looking for is called a Curioshell Crab. This creature is found on almost every map and like all rare endemic life, it is totally random whether it will appear on not. Here are locations where it can spawn.

Windward Plains : Area 5, 6, 15 & 17

: Area 5, 6, 15 & 17 Oilwell Basin : Area 9

: Area 9 Ruins of Wyveria: Area 18

The crab may appear in more areas we haven’t discovered yet. Check these locations — the Curioshell Crab can appear at any time of day on dry land.

‘I Caught A Shooting Star’ Guide

To earn the ‘I Caught A Shooting Star‘ achievement / trophy, you’ll need to find the Sandstar rare creature in the Windward Plains. This rare endemic life monster is totally random, so you may need to leave the area and return multiple times. It glows like a bright star in the distance.

Windward Plains: Only appears at night. Search the map between Area 11 and Area 13. It can also appear in Area 13 exclusively.

Like other endemic life, try to capture it with the Slinger if it appears. You can collect it while riding on your mount.

‘Monster (Squid) Hunter’ Guide

The Goliath Squid endemic life is one of the rarest, but you’ll also catch one automatically by following side-quests in the campaign. This one is caught during fishing — but fishing isn’t always required. Whenever you reach a fishing spot, you can jump in the water and use the Slinger to catch fish instead of waiting around with a fishing rod. This makes catching fish much, much faster.

But if you want to catch the Goliath Squid and unlock the ‘Monster (Squid) Hunter‘ achievement / trophy, follow these steps.

Progress the campaign until you reach the Scarlet Forest region.

region. Follow Kanya’s series of quests to learn about fishing . Progress the quest until you learn about “ Whoppers ” — or very big fish.

series of quests to learn about . Progress the quest until you learn about “ ” — or very big fish. In the final quest, you’ll be given a Tentacle Jig bait that is used specifically for the Goliath Squid.

bait that is used specifically for the Goliath Squid. To catch the Goliath Squid, use the Tentacle Jig bait and use it at an Area 17 fishing spot in the Scarlet Forest during the rainy season.

During the downpour season, the Goliath Squid will be available to catch — it is only during this season, so don’t bother until it’s raining heavily.

All of these monsters are tricky to catch. That’s everything you need to know