Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Get Dollmaker Poison

Win every fight by applying poison to your weapons — here’s how it all works.

One of the most broken strategies in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is applying poison to your weapons. Dollmaker Poison is especially powerful, able to hobble enemies and prevent them from walking all while draining their health. It’s a uniquely powerful item that you’ll want to start crafting early to give yourself a major edge in combat. Fighting enemies is easy when Dollmaker Potion is applied to your weapons.

How To Get Dollmaker Poison

Dollmaker Poison is a powerful tool that can make any battle much, much easier. By applying Dollmaker Poison to your sword or especially arrows and bolts, you’ll basically guarantee a win. This poison disables running on anyone effected, reduces weapon skills and slowly eats away at health if you create a strong potion.

Where To Buy Dollmaker Poison Recipe : A recipe is sold by Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp . Check the location on the map shown here. The recipe costs 158 coins standard.

: A recipe is sold by in the . Check the location on the map shown here. The recipe costs 158 coins standard. You can also purchase Dollmaker Poison bottles from Aranka directly in the Trosky region.

Dollmaker Poison is extremely effective, but one of the ingredients is rare.

How To Craft Dollmaker Poison

Dollmaker Poison requires Herb Paris and Valerian. Both can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp or in Troskowitz from the Alchemy vendor.

Dollmaker Poison | Ingredients Needed

Valerian : Found in damp areas, bogs or in wet forest areas.

: Found in damp areas, bogs or in wet forest areas. Herb Paris: Found in deep, deep forests.

Once you have the ingredients, follow these steps.

Dollmaker Poison | Alchemy Bench Recipe

Add Spiritus to the cauldron.

Add x1 Herb Paris to the cauldron and boil for three turns.

Grind x2 Valerian while boiling. Add to the cauldron when complete.

Boil for two turns.

Distill after boiling with a Phial to complete the recipe.

The Dollmaker Poison is extremely dangerous when used with arrows. Apply the poison to arrows and enemies will not be able to reach you — it disables running, so you can back away and keep shooting from afar.

How To Apply Poison

You can apply poisons like Dollmaker to your weapons or arrows. Use the potion and a new window will appear — you don’t drink it yourself — allowing you to choose what you’d like to apply the poison to. You can apply poison directly to melee weapons like your sword or apply to arrows and bolts to make winning any fight easy.

Using Dollmaker, any fight will be a breeze if you’ve been practicing with arrows.

Use Dollmaker Poison in your inventory.

in your inventory. A new menu will appear. Select arrows or bolts .

or . This will apply Dollmaker to a set number of ammo. It will last forever, but only apply to a certain number of munitions.

TIP: To avoid wasting Dollmaker Poison arrows, create two weapon loadouts with the same weapon but select two different types of arrows. That way you can quickly swap between ammo types.

With Dollmaker applied, shoot your target. This will disable running, letting you move away easily. While the poison is applied, swap to standard arrows and keep plunking away.

The hobbled enemy will move so slowly, they won’t be able to catch up to you. They’ll eventually realize this and try to run away, but they’re so slow you’ll easily be able to finish them off.

This also works with melee weapons like swords. Apply Dollmaker Potion to your sword to fight multiple opponents. The poison doesn’t dissipate as you use it — it only stops after a long time. The applied poison usually lasts about 4~ in-game days, so you’ll have plenty of buff for your sword. When fighting groups of enemies, smack them with your sword to apply Dollmaker, then switch targets until everyone is weakened. Then you can finish them off a lot easier. It’s almost broken how useful this poison can be.