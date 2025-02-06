Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Get A Free Bed

A bed is one of the most important things you’ll need in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Beds fight off fatigue and make you healthier — you’ll be able to heal lingering wounds and get a better quality of sleep. Sleeping outside or on a mattress of hay in a barn doesn’t give you the same rejuvenating effects as sleeping in a bed — and beds also save your game, so you’ll want to unlock as many as possible. Your first bed will come relatively quickly, but you can miss it if you start doing side quests too early. Don’t explore right away. Instead, go and become a working man. Getting a job will guarantee you a bed.

How To Earn A Free Bed

To earn a permanent free bed — with an included shared item chest next to the bed that appears near all other owned beds — you’ll need to follow the right storyline at the start of the game. After prologue, you’ll appear in Troskowitz village outside the fortress in the center of the map. You’ll have two options for getting an invite to the wedding — you can get help from the Miller or the Blacksmith.

IMPORTANT: Both the MILLER and the BLACKSMITH quests will quickly unlock a room and a bed you can use permanently.

You’ll need to follow the Blacksmith or Miller storyline. The Blacksmith storyline is generally easier and better for beginners, so we recommend starting there. Travel to the village of Tachov to the northwest of Troskowitz and begin the side-quest The Blacksmith’s Son by talking to Blacksmith Radovan — as you enter the village, the Blacksmith is the structure to the left. Look around the left side of the long building to find the forge.

By completing The Blacksmith’s Son side-quest, you’ll get a tutorial on blacksmith crafting and earn a free Hunting Sword. You’ll also earn a room at the Blacksmith. If you agree to the job, you’ll get a room in the Blacksmith building — it’s the left door when facing the blacksmith. There’s also a nearby Trough you can use to clean up a little between dirty work.

The bedroom has a shared chest and you can use the bed as often as you want, no extra pay required. There are lots of beds you can rent or buy from larger buildings in later parts of the game, but with this bed you’ll be able to save your game more permanently and earn bonuses from bed rest. You can steal a bed or rest somewhere you don’t belong, but you won’t get as good of a night’s rest. And you won’t get that valuable save. The only way to make a permanent save without spending a Saviour Schnapps is by choosing to sleep in an owned bed.

Why Sleep Is Important

Sleeping in a bed removes fatigue, saves you progress and lets you pass the time. The longer you stay awake, the more you’ll build up fatigue — and you can use longer rest times to heal injuries you’ve sustained, restoring more health the longer you rest.

Later, in a property you own, you’ll be able to purchase upgrades to add more bonuses to sleeping. There are also perks that will trigger after a sleep — these perks are usually designed to improve the quality of your sleep while you’re outside or travelling. You can sleep on beds of hay in many places, but these don’t provide nearly as much fatigue boost. And letting your fatigue build up can get you locked into impossible situations. You need to clear status effects, and the best way to do that is with a bed you can call your own.

The shared chest is also incredibly useful. This shared chest is bottomless, so you can store literally everything you want to keep but don’t want to literally lug around with you. If there are items you don’t want to throw away forever but can’t justify carrying, you can place them in the shared chest near an owned bed. The chest is accessible from any other chest near a bed you own anywhere in the world. Don’t ask how this works. But it’s incredibly convenient.