10 Best New Games of January 2025

Looking for some new games to dive into? Check out these titles that released this past month. There was a good variety of titles that hit the marketplace which range from brand new releases, remastered editions to even ports finally coming to a new platform. Don’t focus too much on how we’re ranking these games as again they are quite varied by genre. Instead, these are just some of the games that might be worth adding to the backlog for what to pick up next.

#10 Hyper Light Breaker

Welcome to the Overgrowth! We hope you survive the experience. Whether you do or not depends on your luck and whether you have the right build to take on the threats coming for you. Unlike in the franchise’s previous entry, you have a massive 3D world to explore, and you can take it on with friends if you feel so inclined. No matter how you roll with them, things will get dicey, as the Abyss King has plenty of monsters to send after you.

Thankfully, you can collect all manner of weapons and then create builds to take them on how you want. Each adventure will be special, so take them on as you please.

#9 Sniper Elite: Resistance

Next, we have a franchise that really wants you to feel like a sniper while also taking on the roles of others in the field of combat. Sniper Elite: Resistance takes place during World War II, where an elite American sniper is tasked with working with the French Resistance to take down a new weapon that could give the Axis Powers the victory they desire. You can’t let that happen, and that means you’ll need to take out every target with extreme precision.

Plus, you’ll get to portray members of the resistance and help them build up their ranks via new “Propaganda Missions.” Thus, the mission is more important than ever.

#8 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

While the Nintendo Switch is on its last legs overall, it’s important to note that Nintendo is still cranking out games for it. The first of the “new batch” came out last month via Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. This is a port of the Nintendo Wii game that came out quite a while ago. However, the game mixes levels from the Wii version and the 3DS version while also improving the graphics and other elements via the Nintendo Switch.

In the game, a new batch of enemies known as the Tikis have stolen Donkey Kong’s bananas! So, you and Diddy Kong must race around the island, get the bananas back, and put the Tikis in their place!

#7 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

We’ll admit, we were expecting Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to be a bit better than it was. After all, the original port of Insomniac’s title in Spider-Man’s universe was great on PC, and it did well sales-wise there. However, with the sequel’s port, not unlike the game itself, it had a lot to be desired.

There are multiple issues that are holding the game back, which is why it has a “Mixed” rating on Steam currently. That’s definitely not what Sony wanted to hear.

The game still has its moments and perks, but currently, if you have a PS5, it’s honestly better you play it there. At least until the devs work out some of the issues.

#6 Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

Ryu Hayabusa is back! That’s right, the legendary ninja of days gone by has gotten a new lease on life. First, a new entry in his saga is coming soon to modern consoles, and an all-time classic game has been remastered via Ninja Gaiden 2 Black!

You’ll play as Ryu as you go and take down enemies of all shapes and sizes. Wielding the legendary “Dragon Sword,” you’ll slice everyone you see with deadly precision, and you have other ninja-style moves to help you as well!

Everything looks better thanks to Unreal Engine 5, and this will be just a taste of what’s to come with the franchise.

#5 Assetto Corsa EVO

Racing games take many forms, but ones like Assetto Corsa EVO are all about giving you the ability to drive the car of your dreams and seeing how far you can go with it on the track. This is a true simulator title, and no matter the era of car you love, this game is likely to have something you’ll want to drive.

Once you get behind the wheel, you’ll have access to numerous tracks and game modes for you to have fun in. Whether you’ll playing with friends or racing against people across the world, the title will have plenty of races to be won and fun to be had.

#4 Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Here’s a franchise that has been around for many years and has inspired many spinoffs. The main series itself has had some ebbs and flows, but the reception for Dynasty Warriors: Origins proves that the crew still know how to deliver an intense experience that fans can really sink their teeth into.

You’ll head back to the beginning and become the warrior that will change the Three Kingdoms forever. You’ll engage in incredibly high-scale battles alongside your allies and attempt to help give your army the victory before then jumping into the next fight to do it all over again.

What will the kingdoms look like when you’re done?

#3 Tokyo Xtreme Racer

There are many different racing titles out there, and each one aims to have its own unique style and flair that can make gamers want to do another race. In Tokyo Xtreme Racer, you’ll get to head to Japan to see just how good of a racer you are against those who can be quite fearless in their racing tactics. For them, this isn’t just racing; it is so much more important than that.

You’ll need to perfectly customize and handle your car so you can take on the challenges ahead, and that includes being able to hold your resolve so that you can pull off incredible moves and get the win.

#2 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Easily the most high-profile PC game release from January, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth continues the journey of Cloud Strife and his allies on their quest to save the world from the machinations of both Sephiroth and the Shinra Corporation.

Unlike in the first title in the “Remake Saga,” the game takes place in the grander world versus just one city. Due to this, you’ll get to see many other places, travel across barren terrain, ride Chocobos, and see what this world has to offer.

In battle, you’ll have many new options for teammates and get to use special combo moves to do devastating damage by teaming certain members up!

#1 ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist

You might think it odd that ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist is the #1 game on our list, but when you have an “overwhelmingly positive” rating on Steam and you look this good, you know you must be doing something right. Still, we could easily see how this list would be ordered differently depending on your tastes.

The game is set in the “Land of Fumes,” where a young man, an “attuner,” awakens with no memory of who they are. They’re caught up in a dark world where beasts known as Homunculi have been corrupted and brought down the kingdom that was around them.

Your job is to save them and bring back your memories so you can understand what happened. A unique quest awaits if you’re up for it.