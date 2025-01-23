Dynasty Warriors: Origins – How To Get Infinite Pyroxene

Pyroxene are red crystals you’ll find on the world map in Dynasty Warriors: Origins. They’re important resources you’ll need to collect to craft gems in each region. You’re going to need a whole lot of Pyroxene because gems go up to Level 30. And the best way to collect gems is to grab them on the world map. You can (rarely) earn gems in skirmishes, but you’re better off just grabbing them while riding around — and there’s an easy way to do it.

At first, it might seem like Pyroxene crystals only respawn after battles. But actually, Pyroxene respawns constantly on the world map. If you ride around collecting it, the crystals will reappear by the time you circle back. Below we’ll explain how to get an infinite supply of Pyroxene crystals and max out your gems — it’s really simple, but everyone deserves to know.

Pyroxene Farming Guide

Pyroxene are red crystals you can grab on the world map — they’ll appear after completing battles, so you’ll want to progress through the story until you’ve cleared multiple regions. Pyroxene respawns after a set time, so you can ride around the map and collect it — by the time you circle back around and repeat collection spots, the pyroxene will respawn.

It’s an incredibly simple farming method. Here’s the route we took.

Pyroxene Farming Route :

: At the Qing Province border gate, collect the red crystal north of the city.

Ride north into Ji Province, cross the bridge and enter You Province. There’s a crystal through the gate.

Ride north to Ji and cross the bridge west. Go south through the gate to collect another crystal.

Another is to the southeast on the field.

Ride down and re-enter Qing Province. Collect the red crystal north of the city. Repeat as often as you want for infinite crystals.

This path gets you 4 crystals every cycle. It takes about 20-30~ seconds per run. If you farm crystals for about an hour, you’ll have enough to max out all your gems and complete the farm forever — no need to slowly collect or play skirmishes to earn paltry crystal rewards.

While farming, look for a small skirmish in You Province. There’s a very weak bandit mission with only three officers — wipe them out to earn a few KOs and get a crystal. This isn’t required and it’s honestly a little less efficient, but breaking up the monotony helps us sometimes. This is one of the simplest paths to completion and requires very little effort — no matter what, Dynasty Warriors requires grinding to reach max level, and this is the quickest way to get your grinding done. You’ll need as much strength as possible to complete battles on harder difficulties and work your way to 100% completion.