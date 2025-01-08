Beyond Citadel: How To Unlock The Cheat Menu

Beyond Citadel is an anime-inspired old-school shooter that’s gaining traction on Steam. And like other indie boomer shooters, this one is packed with retro details — and our favorite retro detail is a full set of cheats. Cheat codes are an essential part of any nostalgic game, but cheats work a little different in Beyond Citadel. Instead of inputting codes, you’ll need to unlock a full cheat menu. And you can do it at any point in the game.

The Cheat Menu gives you access to extra lives, free gold, all items and more. You won’t get God Mode, but you can give yourself everything else. You’ll also be able to warp to any level in any of the eight acts. That’s a lot of levels to choose from. Here’s how to activate the cheat menu.

How To Access The Cheat Menu

To access the Cheat Menu, you’ll need to access the initial spawn room and activate the sigil. By activating the sigil, you can enable or disable the Cheat Menu. Using the Cheat Menu does NOT DISABLE Steam Achievements.

Leave the Citadel Hub by using the spawner.

by using the spawner. Outside, return to the spawn room by following the path up the hill.

by following the path up the hill. Reach the central room with the sigil in the back. It is next to the NPC Esqa .

in the back. It is next to the NPC . Use the strange sigil and a strange message will appear: “ Something has been enabled somewhere… “

and a strange message will appear: “ “ Return to the Sanctuary and use the Act Selection menu by interacting with the book.

and use the by interacting with the book. In the top-left corner of the menu, press the button. This will enable the Cheat Menu.

This feature may only be available after progressing to a certain point in the story.

How To Disable Cheats: Use the Sigil again to disable the Cheat Menu. While Steam Achievements don’t seem to be disabled after activating cheats, if you ever want to stop cheating, the option is available.

List of Cheats

The Cheat Menu is accessed through the Act Selection book in the Sanctuary after interacting with the Sigil. Press the button in the upper-left corner of the screen to access cheats.

Level Select (All levels are unlocked in all eight acts.)

(All levels are unlocked in all eight acts.) Give 10,000 Gold

Unlock All Items

Unlock All Blessings

Unlock All Virtues

Unlock All Artworks

Reset Artworks

Unlock All Tips

Gives 10 Lives

That’s all the cheats you can unlock in Beyond Citadel. Using this menu, you can access any level in the game — including the intermission at the start of each act. There are 64 levels (not including intermission) and plenty of ways to spend gold. You can give yourself extra gold and lives by selecting the cheats at the bottom of the level select menu. This is available right at the start of the game, so if you want to skip ahead of check out anything in this difficult shooter, you’re free to do whatever — that’s the fun of old-school games, you can always cheat.