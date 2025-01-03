MiSide: How To Unlock All Costumes

Mita isn’t just the monster keeping you trapped in an increasingly alarming game world; she’s also your girlfriend — so you’ll want to find as many outfits as possible to dress her up. There are three optional costumes you can unlock for Mita in MiSide and we’re going to explain how to find them all.

Costumes are unlocked by finding them somewhere in the world — often by completing hidden objectives or solving puzzles. Currently there are only three costumes to unlock, but more may be added in the near future. Here’s how to earn all the outfits available now.

How To Unlock All Costumes

After unlocking a costume, go to the Main Menu and select Costumes. Here you’ll be able to swap to one of the three additional costumes. Here’s how to unlock each extra outfit.

: During the chapter ‘ ‘ you’ll meet Mita for the first time. You’ll be able to explore Mita’s bedroom. After talking to Mita in dialogue, she’ll sit down and you’ll be able to explore before talking to her again. At this point, look for the school uniform hanging off the wall. It is located outside the closet. Interact with the clothes to ask about the uniform — when the dialogue with Mita is complete, you’ll unlock the School Uniform.

The School Uniform, like all the outfits, is available to select through the Costume options on the Main Menu.

: The Santa Holiday Dress is found in the chapter ‘ ‘ — you earn it, you’ll need to beat Mita in the console mini-game . After leaving the Kitchen and reaching the Living Room, you’ll be able to play mini games with Mita. You need to choose Penguin Piles after interacting with the controller. You need to earn a higher score than Mita .

after interacting with the controller. You need to earn a . Earn a higher score than Mita on both rounds to unlock the Santa Dress. This also unlocks the Penguin Conundrum! achievement.

The Santa Dress is a holiday-themed outfit you can swap to at any time through the Costume options in the Main Menu.

: The Vampire Outfit is found during ‘ ‘ during the encounter with . Don’t talk to Sleepy Mita at the start of the chapter — instead, go to the Kitchen. In the Kitchen, you’ll find five pumpkins. Touch each pumpkin and learn the correct order — they’ll reset if you touch the pumpkins in the wrong sequence. Light up all five pumpkins to earn the Vampire Outfit.

The pumpkin puzzle is randomized every time, so you’ll need to touch each pumpkin and memorize the order they light up. If you light up all of them at the same time, you’ll solve the puzzle and permanently unlock this costume.