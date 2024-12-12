Marvel Rivals: How To Easily Level Up Battle Pass

The Battle Pass for Marvel Rivals works a little different than other Battle Passes — instead of grinding for XP, you’ll need to earn a currency called Chrono Tokens to level up each tier of your battle pass. That means the only way to grind Battle Pass tiers is by completing missions which earn Chrono Tokens. You can do that by completing your missions and new missions are added daily — and even better, there’s a way to complete those missions easily. If you’re looking for a way to grind Chrono Tokens without putting in the effort of winning online matches, you’ll want to try this trick before it’s patched out.

Marvel Rivals is a team-based PVP shooter that’s available now for free on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X. We’ve entered Season 0 with a load of free rewards you can claim by earning achievements, watching Twitch streams, or grinding the Battle Pass. Here’s how to make leveling up those tiers and claiming rewards so much easier.

How The Battle Pass Works

The Marvel Rivals Battle Pass is a little different than others — instead of leveling up tiers and earning rewards, you need to earn Tokens and spend them to unlock rewards on each tier. You can choose which rewards to unlock with the Chrono Tokens you’ve earned by completing missions. Here’s the basics.

Complete Daily Missions or Event Missions to earn Chrono Tokens .

to earn . Earning a certain amount of Chrono Tokens will level up the Battle Pass tier.

Spend Chrono Tokens to unlock rewards on each tier you’ve unlocked.

Gold can be converted into Chrono Tokens to spend.

Achievements can also earn Chrono Tokens.

Leveling up otherwise does NOT increase Battle Pass tiers, so simply playing will not actually increase your tiers — the only way to progress on the Battle Pass is by earning Chrono Tokens. Complete Missions (Daily or Event) and earn achievements to level up the Battle Pass.

You will unlock new tiers by earning a set number of Tokens. If you reach Tier 2 by earning 1,200 Chrono Tokens you can still spend them and unlock the next tier.

After completing Daily / Event Missions, there is NOTHING left to do to earn more Chrono Tokens. You’re better off waiting until the next day for more missions.

If you want to earn more Chrono Tokens, you can also complete achievements. These take longer to unlock and will progress through normal play, so they don’t need to be farmed for Chrono Tokens or gold.

Complete missions to earn Chrono Tokens — earn a set number to level up the tier, then spend the tokens you’ve earned to unlock customization and other goodies. You get to choose what you want to spend.

How To Complete Missions Easily

Missions are tricky to complete in Marvel Rivals — you’ll need to earn them while playing online against other players. If you want to make missions much, much easier to complete and earn the same rewards, you’ll want to try this trick.

Play the AI Training Mode to complete Battle Pass missions. Complete Daily, Regular or Events by fighting bots in a mode separate from online PVP. This is a bots-only game type.

The bots are much easier than normal players. Completing missions against bots is shockingly simple — and can be done very quickly. The method is still working as of testing, and it’s easily the best way to blaze through your daily missions.

Use this simple trick to farm Chrono Tokens and level up your Battle Pass daily. It can be done quickly — matches will end much faster when you’re stomping bots — and the game barely needs to be online. Enjoy grinding tokens while you can.