Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind – How To Unlock The Green Ranger

Add Tommy Olver to your team. Here’s how to get the Green Ranger in Rita’s Rewind.

The Green Ranger is the sixth ranger and an unlockable character in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind — and a fan-favorite we all wanted to play as right away. To unlock this ranger, you’ll need to do more than just defeat him in combat. Here, we’ll explain exactly how to get the Green Ranger and when you’ll be able to play as him in this cooperative beat ’em up.

There are more unlockable modes and features available — we’ll cover everything you unlock and when in the full guide below.

How To Unlock The Green Ranger

The Green Ranger is not available from the start of your run. You’ll need to progress through the main game to unlock Tommy Oliver as a playable character.

Green Ranger: Complete the game by defeating Robo Rita. After the credits roll, you’ll return to the main menu. The Green Ranger will now be permanently unlocked as a playable character.

Tommy Oliver first appeared as an antagonist for the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers in early S1 before turning into a powerful ally and the sixth ranger on the team. He’s also the most popular ranger — so he had to be an unlock in this game covering the early episodes of MMPR.

What Else Do You Unlock?

Along with Tommy, you’ll also be able to unlock two additional modes. Both require beating the main story. Here’s a full rundown of everything you can unlock so far.

Green Ranger : Playable character. Unlocks after completing the game.

: Playable character. Unlocks after completing the game. Speedrun Mode : Timed mode available in the Bonus menu. Unlocks after completing the game.

: Timed mode available in the Bonus menu. Unlocks after completing the game. Headache Mode: The highest difficult level. Unlocks after completing Hard difficulty mode.

Headache Mode is the hardest difficulty and gives you the least continues. Easy has unlimited continues, Normal gives 10 continues and Hard gives only 5 continues. If you’re good enough to conquer Hard Mode, Headache is the final challenge.

How Long Does It Take To Beat?

Speedrun Mode and the Green Ranger playable character will take about 2 hours and 30 minutes to beat. While the timer may only say 1 hour 30 minutes, the timer doesn’t factor in fail states and retries. It only counts successful runs. This isn’t the case in Speedrun Mode.

The final level is the Moon — and you’ll encounter many short levels as you progress, fighting giant monsters between swarms of henchmen. The monster fights are particularly tough — mastering these fights is important for beating the game faster, as these fights can take a very long time if you fail to build up enough power in a single round.

And that’s everything you can unlock in Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind. More content is planned for the future, so we’ll cover it all as it becomes available.