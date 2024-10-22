Best NEW Upcoming Single Player Games of 2025

Are you looking to enjoy some solo games? Check out some of these anticipated single player games of 2025.

#46 Avowed

While it may not sound like it, or look at it given its first-person perspective, Avowed is set in the realm of Pillars of Eternity, and that makes it all the more intriguing to fans of the franchise.

However, the new “focus” if you will is apparently making this game more to something like the Elder Scrolls as you’ll be dealing with magic and swordplay in the first-person perspective. Something that is very different from the Pillars of Eternity Games.

The first trailer for the game hints at many things, including dark forces brought to life by unnatural means, a former member of royalty trying to get back the crown, and more. We’ll have to wait for more details though.

#45 Gothic 1 Remake

The difference between a remaster and a remake is intent. Or more specifically, the desire to either “repaint” the game or “rebuild it”. For the Gothic Remake the team at THQ Nordic went full-stop to make a new studio to straight up “reimagine” the original Gothic title and put it on modern consoles.

They even made a playable teaser to see how the gamers liked it, and they promise that they’re going to honor the original while also going and making their own spin on things to make it more like modern RPGs. In the good way of course.

Will they succeed or fail? You’ll find out when it comes out.

#44 Ark 2

If you remember the first ARK title, you’ll know that it was quite a thing, and we mean that in the good way. But now, ARK 2 looks to take it to the next level in every conceivable way.

Mainly in that ARK 2 will have you on a strange land where humans and dinosaurs co-exist (for lack of a better term) and you have no idea how you got there yourself! Now, alongside a certain ARK hero (voice by none other than Vin Diesel yourself, you’ll have to scour the land, build yourself up, and figure out the history of all that is there.

The game is expansive and lets you do what you want in it, including mod the heck out of it if that’s what you want!

#43 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

They say being a vampire sucks. But you don’t seem to mind that drawback when you’re a vampire.

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, the story continues from past titles, and you’ll once again be put to the test as you try to navigate vampire society while also attempting to keep the peace with humans. A war is seemingly on the horizon, and your actions can directly affect that. But how will you choose to handle it? That is up to you.

Will you be the wise Elder Vampire and use your wits and cunning to keep things rolling? Or will you choose a side and let war happen? You’ll find out soon.

#42 The Lost Wild

Have you ever feared coming into close contact with dinosaurs? If so, you might want to stay away from The Lost Wild.

The game puts you on a mysterious island that is full of dinosaurs while also being full of facilities that were clearly run by humans once upon a time. What led you to this place? What happened to the other humans that were there?

To get answers, you’ll dive deeper into the island while also being mindful of all the dinosaurs around you! Not all are threats, but plenty will come after you if you give them the chance. Get the supplies and weapons you need to survive and get out alive.

#41 NEO BERLIN 2087

You are the detective known as Nolan. As a detective, you solve cases. It’s what you do. But when the police chief of Neo Berlin is brutally murdered, your next case will change everything. To learn the truth, you seek out the police chief’s daughter, Natalie. She holds the answers you need, but things only get more complicated as you find her.

Neo Berlin 2087 will take you through an “emotionally charged” story where threats are everywhere, and the deeper you go into the mystery, the darker things will get. What is the conspiracy behind the events you’re trying to solve? You’ll need to survive the city and the wastelands outside to find out.

#40 Little Nightmares III

That’s right! The beloved horror series is back! This time around, the dark journey through another mysterious world will have you playing as Low & Alone. They are trapped in a place called Nowhere, and they must work together to figure out a path out!

But as they go through the unique entity called The Spiral, they’ll have to face various illusions, monsters, and terrors. Plus, something out there is coming for the two of them! Can they make it out alive? Will they learn even darker truths as they go on? You’ll have to dive in and find out!

#39 Ashfall

Welcome to the world of Ashfall, where an AI uprising has led to the world being destroyed by nukes! We’re sure we’ve heard of that plotline before…

Regardless, as one of the few survivors, you’ll wander through this new wasteland in a desperate bid to find the Core of Creation. The RPG elements pertain to how you handle your weapons. You’ll have nine “shooting styles” that you can pick from and evolve as you go on. Will you go in guns blazing with a weapon in each hand? Or will you focus on making every shot blow your foes away?

Experiment, explore, and have fun as you try and rescue civilization.

#38 The Wayward Realms

You know a game is trying to be different when they decide to give themselves a new genre title, “The Grand RPG.” Yeah, no ego was involved in that one!

In The Wayward Realms, you will be set on a massive island chain, one hundred islands strong. There, you’ll try and make your way through the world and make your claim to the treasures and wonders it holds.

The problem? There are hundreds of thousands of other characters in this world, and they will react to everything you do. So if you try to take over? They’ll try and stop you. If you fight them? They’ll fight back.

So dive in and see what story you’ll make.

#37 The Alters

They say that at times, you have no one to trust but yourself. In The Alters, you’ll quickly find out just how realistic that phrase can be, even if it is due to some sci-fi shenanigans.

You play Jan, a man who is trapped on a planet by himself and has to figure out a way to get off it. The tasks he must do cannot be accomplished by one man, so he’ll use a special device to bring in variations of himself from the timeline that have done different things and, thus, are different from who he is now.

He must work with these “Alters” to save himself while also learning how to live with the choices he has and hasn’t made.

#36 Mafia: The Old Country

Everyone has an origin story, that’s just how it works. In Mafia: The Old Country, you’ll go back to Italy and see how the Sicilian Mob got its rise to power during the early 1900s. While things would eventually be good for the “family,” it’s also a time when there was plenty of struggle, because everyone wants to be on top.

You’ll find yourself going through Sicily and seeing an authentic rendition of how it used to be. Plus, the story will be gripping, if for no other reason than to maintain the quality of past titles.

So, do you think you have it within you to rise through the ranks of the family?

#35 South of Midnight

Mythology is something that has driven numerous games to great success, and South of Midnight is hoping to bank on that, albeit with a much different mythos than you would predict. In the game, you’ll be in the American Deep South, where a woman named Hazel is tasked with fixing the evil that has come across the land and ruined her home.

As a weaver, she’ll have to deal with both the environment and the various spirits that inhabit it to see what can be done. Along the way, she’ll learn more about her family’s history and how it’s tied to the area she’s in.

#34 Jurassic Park: Survival

There are plenty of video games that put you up against dinosaurs, but Jurassic Park: Survival does it in a way that truly will make you fear terror and make you wonder if you’ll get out there alive. In the game, you play an InGen scientist who was trapped on Isla Nublar during the events of the first movie and wasn’t able to get out when the first rescue happened.

On her own, she’ll have to travel around the island to see if there is any way out that doesn’t evolve getting eaten by dinosaurs! Be wary of every step you take, as you never know what might be out there waiting for you.

#33 Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone

You are a planewalker who goes between the dimensions to a special “Exclusion Zone” where a rare material lies. You go there, retrieve it, and then head back home. This time, though, that’s not going to happen. In Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone, you get trapped in the zone itself, and there are precious few allies within this place that can help you.

To survive, you’ll strike out and see what you can find and how you can use it, and slowly build your character to fight off the beasts that lie within this place. Figure out your own way through this terrifying place, and see just how long you can last here.

#32 Hell is Us

When you’re facing threats on all sides, knowing where to go next is a vital part of survival. But in Hell is Us, that won’t be an option for you, and that’ll make the danger even more real. You’ll be in a place that’s already being consumed by a war, and yet, there is something else out there waiting for you. Supernatural beings are sprouting up all over the place, and conventional weapons aren’t enough to put them down.

With no guide or map to help you, you’ll strike out into this place and see what awaits you. Your choices determine your path, your encounters, and if you survive long enough to make another choice.

#31 Light No Fire

Admittedly, Light No Fire is a game you can play with a lot of people, but it’s also one you can enjoy on your own and see what kind of experience you can carve out of it.

In the game, you’ll be set in a fantasy world that has been untouched by people for a long time. Your job is to merely touch down upon it and see what you can do with it. Seriously, that’s the only requirement. You can go in any direction, build a home for yourself, or seek out treasure, or you can try to figure out what this world was before you got there.

It is entirely your adventure to create.

#30 Atomfall

As we all know, if a nuclear event were to happen in the modern day, things would heavily change around the area where the disaster occurred. In Atomfall, we’ll see an alternate history take on that very concept, as a nuclear disaster in Britain actually happens, and five years later, you’re still trying to live with the fallout of what the country has become.

You’ll travel around, looking for resources to keep yourself alive and see what other people or beings exist out there with you. You’ll want to be armed for what’s coming, just in case they’re not as friendly as you. When everyone is trying to survive, people don’t always make the best decisions.

#29 Dying Light: The Beast

Not every beast is a bad one. Sometimes, it just needs the right host to unleash some carnage with. In Dying Light: The Beast, you play as the first game’s protagonist, Kyle Crane. After his actions in the OG title, he was captured and experimented on mercilessly for a decade.

Once he got free, he soon found himself in Castor Woods, where a group of people are trying to make a living upon, despite all that’s around them. As you go on your quest for revenge, you’ll fight off monsters, help those in need, and literally release the beast within so you can do some real damage. Have fun!

#28 The Sinking City 2

If you’ve been unlucky enough to be caught in a city that’s sinking, and you’re able to escape it, why in the world would you put yourself into a position to be near another one? We’re just saying! Jokes aside, The Sinking City 2 continues the action and horror-themed adventure, as you once again put on your detective cap as you attempt to figure out what’s wrong with yet another city that’s clearly “not right.”

You’ll have to solve puzzles and fight off all manner of people who attempt to obstruct your investigation. No matter what you do, keep an eye on your sanity, as it will be tested here.

#27 Hollow Knight: Silksong

Do we have a true update on Hollow Knight: Silksong? No. Are we EVER going to get an update on this title? We honestly don’t have an answer for that. Sorry. This game has been talked about by fans for a LONG time, simply because we know it’s been in development for years, it’s following up one of the best Metroidvania games ever created, and fans have wanted it for a long time.

Whenever it does release, it’ll be one that gives fans not only a new knight to play with but a new world to explore and new adventures to be had. We just have to keep being patient until it’s out.

#26 Eternal Strands

Here’s a game that got some love at a certain Xbox event recently. Eternal Strands is a new game from a brand-new team, and they’re trying to create an action-packed gameplay experience unlike any other. One of the key threads in this idea, pun intended, is to allow the player to unleash their creativity on the battle area by letting their powers affect the environment in various ways.

That means you can crack the ground and then throw it at opponents or set something on fire and use that to your advantage. The world is your oyster as you seek to fight for it and against it.

#25 The Awakener: Risen

We’ll admit that this game isn’t quite like many of the other titles on this list. Instead, The Awakener: Risen is a game that was last shown off in 2022, and we have no new information on it. In fact, we don’t even fully know if it’s still in development! Thus, we’re flying a little blind here.

So, what do we know about the game? It’s set in medieval Europe, and you play an “adventurer” who is out for revenge! Oh, and is also trying to redeem themselves, but mostly revenge!!! You’ll travel the land, fighting monsters and defying near-impossible odds to get what you deserve.

#24 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers

We’ve seen many versions of China in video games, but WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers seeks to tell a much different tale set within the time of the Three Kingdoms. Specifically, an entity has spread a plague throughout the land, and it’s not just affecting the world itself but the beings within it.

That’s important because you are one of the beings of this world, yet you are being affected differently. You have lost your memories and seek to get them back, but you have also unlocked certain abilities that allow you to defeat the various monsters that reside here now.

Will you be able to set things right and learn the truth about who you are?

#23 The Relic: First Guardian

The world you lived in was once a beautiful place protected by a powerful relic. However, that relic soon got shattered, and the land was swallowed up into a seemingly endless void of darkness. The hope of restoration seemed lost until you stepped in. You are the “Last Guardian,” a being tasked with going through the dark void’s world and finding the missing pieces of the relic. Only by bringing it back to its former glory will you be able to save this world.

It will not be an easy journey, and you will face many trials, but this is what you were born to do.

#22 State of Decay 3

Now, here’s a game that was dormant for quite some time and only popped up again recently. State of Decay 3 will continue the gameplay style of the previous entry, where you’ll be set in a world full of zombie threats and terrors, and you’re part of the crew trying to survive it. The good news is that you’re not alone. You’ll have a group or community at your back to help you work through this post-apocalyptic world and attempt to make a working community.

The bad news is that here, death is permanent. So if you make a wrong move or send the wrong person out for a task, it could end badly.

#21 Vindictus: Defying Fate

Plenty of titles on this list have a focus on combat or the action your character partakes in. With Vindictus: Defying Fate, the game prides itself on giving you the freedom to do just about anything you want with your character so that it can suit your battle style, then putting that character to the test. By that, we refer to how the game boasts its “intense battles,” where every single clash you do is meant to be special and will push your character to their limits.

You’ll need to think on the fly and build up your character over time so you can determine what the best way to victory is.

#20 Sniper Elite: Resistance

In war, the countries who are occupied by hostile nations often try and fight back, if for no other reason than to prove they’re not sitting idly by while others stomp on their homeland and heritage. In Sniper Elite: Resistance, you’ll take part in a resistance movement within France during World War II. As an elite sniper, you find out that the German forces are attempting to finish something that could forever change the war in their favor.

Alongside the resistance, you’ll infiltrate various German areas and get the shot you need to take down your hitlist of targets. Make every shot count, as the world may depend on it.

#19 Dynasty Warriors Origins

One of the ironies of this franchise is that you might be playing it alone more times than not, but you’ll feel like you’re wiping out people left and right…because that’s exactly what you do in the game! This is the franchise that famously created the 1v1000 gameplay style that allows you to create havoc on the battlefield with your impressive skills and weapons.

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the team behind the franchise is taking things back to the literal beginning, allowing you to become the “nameless hero” who once saved the Three Kingdoms. Learn the hero’s story while also having fun guiding allies and defeating enemies by the dozens!

#18 The First Berserker: Khazan

There are many tales of heroes who reach the pinnacle of their power and fame, only to be struck down by someone they didn’t expect. In The First Berserker: Khazan, you’ll experience that very story through the eyes of Khazan. He was a powerful warrior who gave his all for his country, only for those who led the nation to betray him for unknown reasons.

Now, cast into exile, you’ll slowly start your march back to your former homeland and see how quickly you can unravel this conspiracy. Unleash your fury and berserker power to show why they should’ve never broken your trust and why you aren’t one who can be put down so easily.

#17 Phantom Blade Zero

So, you’re looking for a game that has deep gameplay, a fast pace, and a cool protagonist? Phantom Blade Zero might be the game that you are looking for. The title is about an assassin who is suddenly betrayed by the order he belongs to. That alone is bad enough, but they don’t just betray him; they kill him! Oops.

Thankfully, our “hero” is revived and given a certain amount of time to try and get revenge and learn the truth about what happened to him. Use your blade and other skills to slice down foes with blinding speed and see just how far you can push yourself before time runs out.

#16 Ballad of Antara

A lot of the games on this list don’t just feature extensive single-player experiences, but they also feature big sweeping worlds for you to partake in. Ballad of Antara is one such title that the dev team spent a lot of time refining to ensure that you saw something special, no matter where you were in it.

Just as important, there isn’t just one version of this world; there are two. Plus, one part of the world is getting drawn into the darker version, which is where you come in. You and a young girl are the ones tasked with helping fix this world and putting back things where they belong.

#15 Frostpunk 2 (PS5 XSX|S)

Do you feel the cold? For the last remnants of humanity, the cold is all they have known for a long time. The world has frozen over, and there is but one city remaining where life can be grown. You have become the steward of that city, and it’s now your job to see its people live to see another day while also growing what you have.

The choices you make will be numerous, and there are people on all sides who wish to influence what path you take. Listen to them all, or pick the ones you feel will help you accomplish your personal goals.

Their lives are in your hands.

#14 Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

There are several key points in Marvel Comics where special moments were known to have happened. In Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, we’ll get an alternative look at one of those moments as we head to the Marvel universe version of World War II and see how certain powered beings clashed and attempted to stop an evil from rising.

The game will feature a young Captain America and a version of the Black Panther all converging in Paris, among other players, to learn what is going on with Hydra and how they can be stopped.

By all indications, this game will look incredible when it releases. We can’t wait.

#13 Civilization VII

The world as we know it has been shaped over countless years by the people and cultures that have filled up this planet and guided it to where we are now, for better and for worse. However, what if YOU were the one who had the power to guide the world and the biggest culture that lay within it? In Civilization VII, that will be your challenge. You’ll pick a people from the grand scale of history and then attempt to grow them into an empire like no other.

Be a civilization of peace, or be one that is ready for war at any moment. It’s your world to build, so build what you want!

#12 Borderlands 4

You’d think by this time, there would be at least SOME rest for the wicked. Alas, it’s not to be, as Gearbox Software has officially unveiled Borderlands 4, and gamers are eager to see what misadventures they’ll be able to have this time around.

Information is tight on the title, but we know that the game will have a new villain, one that apparently puts past ones to shame, which is saying something if you think about it.

Oh, and you know there will be plenty of guns to play with, an a co-op experience so you can shoot up endless enemies with friends and so on.

#11 Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Here’s another single-player title that you’ll likely sink many hours into, simply because there’s a massive world to explore in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and the team absolutely wants you to take the time to go and explore it.

Once you’re ready to do the “real game,” you’ll start your journey as Henry, who lost his family and is on a mission of revenge. You’ll become a rebel and attempt to overthrow the corrupt kingdom and knights that took everything from you.

Your choices will affect how the land of Bohemia looks at you and how your journey turns out. So be sure you can live with your choices.

#10 Fable

Are you ready for an adventure? Are you up for a quest where you’ll determine your own fate based on the options you pick? If so, the reboot of Fable might be the RPG you’re looking for! This series has a long history of not living up to expectations, but hopefully, this will be the title that changes that.

As the trailers have highlighted, you’ll create a new character and then guide them through this world, fighting familiar enemies, meeting old friends from the series’ past, and more! There are many ways to play the game, or so we’re told, so it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out.

#9 Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

The mighty Hideo Kojima demands that you play this next title! Okay, not really, he wouldn’t demand anything of anyone. He’s nice like that. Jokes aside, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is the next big game from Kojima Productions, and it picks up where the last game left off.

Sam Bridges is back, and he’s continuing his journey to try and reconnect the world. However, as he continues to do that, there are those who wonder if the world NEEDS to be reconnected at all, especially with all the terrors that still lie outside.

No matter how you look at it, this game is going to be weird.

#8 Monster Hunter Wilds

Easily one of the most anticipated games of 2025, Monster Hunter Wilds continues the trend of grand-scale, uh, well, monster hunting! This time around, Capcom will put you in arguably the most beautiful version of its universe, thanks to Unreal Engine 5, and give you even more abilities and ways to slay the monsters you come across.

No matter the weapon you use, you’ll have to be crafty and careful if you wish to survive. The good news is that the game features co-op that you can drop in and out of! So, build up your armor and tools so you can save the day, and then see what monster awaits you next!

#7 Battlefield 7

The first-person shooter genre has numerous titles and franchises, making it rather hard to make a statement game unless you put a lot of effort into it. That’s what makes Battlefield 7 so intriguing, as we don’t know anything about it, outside of it’s happening.

Why does this matter? Well, its rival has been kicking its butt in both sales and quality for many, MANY years, and you know that EA doesn’t like to play second fiddle to anyone, even when they’re the reason they are that way.

There are a few things we can bet on the game having, like realistic graphics and a robust multiplayer. Outside of that, we’ll just have to wait for new details.

#6 Witcher Remake

When it comes to certain RPGs, they aren’t respected in their time because gamers can’t see just how far things will go in due time. Plus, sometimes, the systems they were on weren’t able to highlight everything that the developers initially wanted. In The Witcher Remake, you’ll get to see the first gaming adventure with Geralt like never before and witness why CD Projekt Red was able to make one of the greatest RPG trilogies ever.

Naturally, aside from the graphical overhaul you can expect from a remake like this, there will be some gameplay adjustments to fit the more modern stylings of the series.

#5 Gears of War E-Day

We’ve seen how humanity fought back against the Locust threat. We were all there when the next generation of Gears stepped up to try and finish the war that was started long ago. But now, for the first time, we’ll get to see exactly how things went so wrong for Earth. Gears of War E-Day will take players back to the beginnings of the war with the Locust and see the untold story of Dom, Marcus, and the others who would put it all on the line to save the world years later.

You can expect both a big story mode and numerous multiplayer modes to welcome you when E-Day truly arrives.

#4 Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Are you ready to see if you have it within you to save Japan from those who wish to destroy it? In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you’ll play as two characters, Naoe and Yasuke, and attempt to steer the once proud nation back into the light.

For Naoe, she is a young woman from a village that was “burned in the name of unification,” so she takes up the mantle of Ninja to fight back and seek vengeance. Then, there’s Yasuke, a famed African Samurai who hopes to see Japan become more than a land of greed and power.

Only together can they make the future a place worth living in.

#3 DOOM: The Dark Ages

Bethesda has done right by the beloved FPS series that started the shooter genre in many respects in the 90s. It took the DoomSlayer to new heights and introduced an even greater level of carnage that fans have been relishing since 2016. However, now is the time not to look forward but to look back, as DOOM: The Dark Ages is taking us to a unique version of the Middle Ages to highlight the true origins of the DoomSlayer himself.

While much is still not known, it’s clear that there will be numerous weapons, but bladed and ammunition-style, for players to get their hands on and wield with deadly intent.

#2 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

It almost feels like a dream, doesn’t it? We first heard about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in 2017, when the Nintendo Switch had its first E3 presentation. Nintendo did the teaser, which was just a logo at the time, to let fans know that their voices had been heard and that Samus Aran was coming back. The irony, of course, was that after that teaser, the development of the title hit many obstacles, and Retro Studios had to return to make the game what it was supposed to be.

While we’ve only seen one trailer, all signs point to this being a true follow-up to the original trilogy, and that’s why fans are so excited.

#1 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

One of the greatest gaming sagas ever will have one of its best titles reborn for a more modern age!

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater rewinds the clock back to the days of the Cold War, where Naked Snake is about to go on a mission that’ll set up the course of history.

But his battle will be more personal than he could ever know, as he will go up against his mentor, The Boss, and her handpicked squad of powerful soldiers.

Use various tactics, including stealth, to overcome the odds and save the world while setting the wheels in motion for the rest of the saga.