24 Best NEW Upcoming Science Fiction Games of 2025

Enjoy science fiction games? Of course you do! We love us a good science fiction gameplay experience and fortunately it looks like 2025 will have plenty of them to enjoy.

#24 Lost Soul Aside

Admittedly, we don’t know much about Lost Soul Aside, and new details haven’t been “bursting forth,” as it were, but we’ll do our best here, given the little information we have.

The game is set in a sci-fi future where no sooner did a war end than another battle began for humanity. A horde of monsters swept across the planet, leading to unexpected consequences. That included one of the humans, Kazer, getting fused with a race of beings known as the Arena.

Now, the fused pair must set off across a vast world to learn the truth of their situation and attempt to free humanity from its fate.

#23 Hyper Light Breaker

Fans of the Hyper Light Drifter will find a new game set within the same universe. However, Hyper Light Breaker is different because this is a 3D-action RPG. So far, we know that players will explore a new land within the Hyper Light universe. However, you’ll soon find yourself fighting against a mysterious king.

With developers promising hordes of enemies to battle and gigantic bosses, this should make for a fluid action RPG and an intense one. Fortunately, you won’t have to scavenge the world to a new arsenal of weapons to defeat your foes alone. Instead, this game will provide online cooperative support so you and a friend can go through this epic journey together.

#22 Ark 2

If you were a fan of the original, you’ll want to try Ark 2 when it arrives later this coming year. Well, we hope it’ll arrive in 2025.

Regardless, you’ll find yourself on a strange world full of contradictions Such as humans and dinosaurs existing with one another, and fighting for control of the planet! You must learn the truth about everything around you. Why are you there? How did this planet come to be? Why does one of these heroes look like Vin Diesel?

That and much more await you in this sci-fi survival title.

#21 NEO BERLIN 2087

In the future, an entire city will be turned on its head when the head of police gets murdered. You were one of the detectives under his employ, and you take it upon yourself to figure out the truth behind his death. But how can you do that when deeper mysteries and conspiracies are going on than you realize?

Things will only grow more intense and complicated when you meet the chief’s daughter, and new revelations and feelings threaten to tear everything apart. Will you be able to survive this city? Or will it take your life just like it did your boss?

#20 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Does being a vampire suck? Well, we could answer that in many ways, but we’ll focus on the perks of being a vampire in the world of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

Yes, that’s a long title. Don’t look at us like that. We didn’t name the game!

Anyway, the title puts you as an Elder Vampire in the city of Seattle during a time of great turmoil. There’s a war on the horizon, and vampire kind is on edge. You have the power to turn the tide one way or another to decide your kinds future. The question is, what future do you desire? Stalk the night, drain your victims, and make key choices to determine that fate.

#19 Killing Floor 3

When you want a game about shooting more than anything else, you want to look at a title like Killing Floor 3.

Sure, the game DOES have a story. Basically, an evil corporation has come up with an army of monsters known as Zeds and has used them to take over. Thankfully, humanity has a resistance movement called Nightfall, of which you are a part, and you’re trying to fight back.

And fight back, you will! You’ll unload on the Zeds with all kinds of weapons and defeat them in hordes. Team up with friends to make the battle against them all the more fun.

#18 ROUTINE

Welcome to the moon. It’s supposed to be a nice place to live. They even built a base here themed on what the 80s thought the future would be like. But it’s not fun and games once you enter the base. The people who ran the place are gone, and yet you’re not alone in the complex.

There’s something else in there, and it thinks you’re a threat to it. Unfortunately for you, the game isn’t a shooter, so you’ll need to run and hide from the dangers that lurk around every corner and only fight when you have no other choice.

What happened in this base? What is chasing you? Play the game and find out!

#17 Earth From Another Sun

One of the best parts about sci-fi titles is that they are able to deliver massive universes for people to have fun in. Earth From Another Sun is one such sci-fi title that gives you such freedom. You and numerous other players will be put into a vast galaxy where you can do what you want, when you want, and then see how it affects the galaxy around you.

If you want to do combat, there’s plenty of that. You can even build up fleets and raise empires. Or, you can simply explore the galaxy and see what’s out there. The choice is yours.

#16 Asket

Welcome to the “Dead City,” we hope you survive the experience…though that won’t be easy to do. This place once had a thriving community with a business at the center of it. However, things soon changed, and that led to massive horrifying monsters filling up the place and taking out the population.

You have ended up in this city, and now you have to fight your way out of it. You’ll start small, with a single handgun, and then work your way through the title to get more weapons to fight off the supernatural threats you come across.

You either leave the dead city, or the dead city will leave you dead.

#15 Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone

Your job used to be a simple one. Go figure. You were a “planewalker,” where your task was to walk between the various dimensions of reality and get a single precious mineral to bring back to your bosses. Again, it was simple. However, Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone, doesn’t deal in simple, it deals in horror and survival.

On one such trip between dimensions, you get stuck in “The Zone,” and there’s no clear way out of it. As such, you’ll have to explore, get supplies, fight off monsters, and see what it was that got you stuck there. Construct your character to play your way so that you have the best odds at survival.

#14 Star Overdrive

There are numerous sci-fi games that have plenty of sci-fi-style worlds for you to visit. However, in Star Overdrive, you’ll get the chance to explore a world while riding a hoverboard. Who wouldn’t want to have fun doing all that? We’re just saying.

The plot focuses on you getting a distress call, and heading to a remote planet to see what’s happening. The planet itself is full of things to race over, bound off, and explore. So, take your time and see what this place has to offer.

Oh, but it’s not all fun and games. You’ll have to use special abilities and combos to take on foes and go deeper into the planet.

#13 Hell is Us

Can you imagine a world where there is already conflict among the people, and then, to make matters even worse, supernatural entities show up? That is the world of Hell is Us, and it’s one that won’t be easy to make your way through on multiple levels.

The game is open-world, but with the twist that you won’t have a guide or map to help you get from one spot to another. Instead, the game wants you to intuit where to go and then deal with the consequences of your actions. No matter what, you’ll have plenty of enemies to fight, and you’ll need to be careful if you want to live.

#12 ExeKiller

The world as it was has long since been gone, and survival is based on how you choose to pick yourself up and push forward. For the man known as the ExeKiller, you’ve been in the service of a corporation that towers over everything around you. Your bounty hunter skills made you of great use to the corporation, and that was enough for you.

However, a truth is soon brought to your attention, and everything changes. This sci-fi story lets you alter this bounty hunter’s path via your choices. Where will he end up when you’re done with him? You’ll have to play the game and find out.

#11 Arc Raiders

Once upon a time, your happy little planet was just that. It was happy, it was full of resources, and the only dangers were the people and animals around you. Then, machines started coming down from the sky and everything changed. They are called “Arc,” and they are a constant threat that forces humanity to bury themselves within the ground to get away from the Arc’s reach.

The problem is that surviving underground isn’t easy, and you need supplies from the surface to make it to the next day. As a Raider, you’ll go out and attempt to find the supplies to get big rewards. Just be warned, there are numerous things trying to stop you, including other Raiders!

#10 Fragpunk

Look, it’d be REALLY easy to go and make fun of another team shooter title that someone thinks will be the “Next big thing,” even though it likely won’t come close to that. However, when it comes to Fragpunk, we must admit that they’re at least trying to do something different here with the title’s gameplay and round-based combat.

For example, the games are meant to be quick, so you’ll have to work hard and do whatever it takes to get the victory. One of the aces of your sleeves are cards that you can use to shift the reality around you in different ways. If you do so properly, you’ll come out ahead.

#9 Revenge of the Savage Planet

So, picture this. You happen to work for a giant corporation that sends you out to the deepest reaches of space to do some exploration. Sounds basic, right? However, after a while, they decide it’s too costly to keep you “on staff,” so they let you stay out there on the edge of space with no clear way of how to get back to Earth.

How would you feel in that situation? Revenge of the Savage Planet answers that, as you and others will work together to find out more about the planets you’re on, gather resources to survive, and then find a way home so you can file a “complaint” with your ex-employers.

#8 Retrieval

Humanity dreams of going into space and exploring other planets so that we can see what’s there and learn if we can live upon them. In Retrieval, you’ll find yourself on a planet called Ryhalian, where things should’ve been easy. However, since this is a sci-fi game, it was never going to be easy.

As you go to the planet, something goes wrong, and you end up in a base that resembles a subway station. As Hana Loshe, you’ll start wandering through the place, attempting to get out and seeing what is going on around you. There are many horrors and secrets within this place, so be careful.

#7 Jurassic Park: Survival

There are certain places you never want to end up on your own. An island that happens to feature genetically created and modified dinosaurs is one such place you’d rather not be on without serious help. Yet, in Jurassic Park: Survival, that’s exactly the situation you wind up in! Set within the timeframe of the first movie, you play an ExGen scientist who is trapped on the island, but wasn’t able to get away like the movie characters did.

Now, you’ll have to work your way through the island and its many dangers to get out alive. We’re sure the dinosaurs will just let you walk by without issue…

#6 Perfect Dark

In all honesty, Perfect Dark should be a much bigger franchise than it is right now. The title came out during one of the “golden ages” of gaming and was beloved. But despite being made by a respected publisher in Rare, the game never really got past those early titles.

Fast forward to now, and the game series is coming back with a reboot. However, true to the franchise’s nature, things aren’t going smoothly. We don’t have much information about the game, and one can only hope that the team at Crystal Dynamics does as well with Joanna Dark as they did with Lara Croft.

#5 Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Is this not the most “Kojima-style title” you’ve ever experienced in a video game? Seriously, this guy is on something, and we’re not sure what it is.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is the follow-up to Hideo Kojima’s initial title with his new company post-Konami. The game will once again follow Sam Bridges in an attempt to save humanity from going extinct. However, as he and new allies rise up to try and stop what’s coming, they must ask the question if they should’ve ever “connected” in the first place.

No matter what, a wild and unique journey awaits you when the game finally releases.

#4 Gears of War: E-Day

Every story has a beginning, and in Gears of War: E-Day, you’ll finally see the beginning of the story that led to Marcus Fenix and the rest of the Gears unit fighting their seemingly never-ending battle against the Locust.

You’ll be taken to the mythical “E-Day,” when everything went wrong, and humanity was put on the back foot. As Marcus, Dom, and others, you’ll see the key moments that led to the initial game in the series. How did things get so bad so quickly? What did they have to do to make it out of that first day? What don’t we know from that period? Play the game and learn the truth.

#3 Dune: Awakening

The Dune universe is widely considered one of the best set of sci-fi stories out there.With its recently-released movie out now, more people than ever are wanting to dive into it, and games like Dune Awakening are going to help with that.

Dune: Awakening is an MMO set on the desert planet of Arrakis, just like in the original books and movies. You’ll create your character from one of the many races that are within the lore, and then set out to create your own story and legend.

You can do what you want in the game. You can fight, you can explore, you can expand, you can gain power, it’s all about you and your own story. How will you etch your name into history?

#2 Doom: Dark Ages

This entry is interesting because you could argue that it’s actually not a sci-fi game. After all, Doom: Dark Ages isn’t set in the future, like in the previous two incarnations of the reboot by Bethesda. Instead, it takes things back to the Middle Ages, where weapons were a bit more primitive but no less brutal. Through this new lens, you’ll see the rise of the Doomslayer and find out what led to his eternal bloodlust! The gods themselves have a role to play in what’s to come, so witness how it all unfolded!

And then, you know, go forth and kill just about anything that moves.

#1 The Outer Worlds 2

When Obsidian Entertainment decided to take things to the stars for a unique RPG adventure, they absolutely delivered. They gave fans a fun, immersive, variety-filled campaign that took them to numerous worlds and areas they couldn’t even have dreamed of before. And now, they’re doing it again with The Outer Worlds 2.

While plenty of details are still unknown, we do know that the game will be set in a new star system with new planets and a new cast of characters. That means you won’t be able to expect what’s coming, and that means Obsidian will likely crank the dial up to eleven again to make things shine even further. Much like Control 2, we’re not going to be surprised if this game doesn’t come out this year.