10 Best NEW Upcoming Racing Games of 2025

Start your engines. These are some of the best new upcoming racing games heading our way in 2025.

#10 Over Jump Rally

We have some games on here that might really make you tilt your head, and Over Jump Rally is one such title. Because this game isn’t actually a game. Instead, it’s a “proof of concept” that a team developed to try and get SEGA’s attention. Why? Because they made the title in tribute to one of the publishers’ racing games, and they want to do things full-tilt for them.

So, in this “proof of concept,” you’ll get one track to race on or walk around. You’ll see it in exquisite detail, whether in a car or on foot. See how fast you can go in two different ways!

#9 RENNSPORT

Most racing games know that they’re appealing to a certain kind of player, and they try to pounce on that in various ways. In RENNSPORT, you’ll see that come to pass by how they make it a racing title that “any car lover would want to try out.” For example, it aims to be incredibly “photo-realistic.” That way, the cars themselves pop off the screen and make you want to drive them even more.

Then, there are the multiplayer matches, which will showcase just how good you are as a driver and if you’re able to overcome your foes.

So get behind the wheel and see what you can do.

#8 RACE: Rocket Arena Car Extreme

Not all racing games are simply about the racing. Sure, the last two games were about trying to get down the track or course in style and in good space, but with titles like RACE: Rocket Arena Car Extreme, it’s another story. This game puts you behind a ride that is armed to the teeth with weapons, and its your job to unleash your power onto foes so that you can get to the finish line first.

With so many cars on the track, that’s a lot of weapons to keep in mind, so be smart about you handle things, and don’t hesitate to take out foes.

#7 Fatal Run 2089

Yes, if you look into Fatal Run 2089 a bit, you’ll find that this game was made in part by Atari. Bet you didn’t see that coming on this list. True to its name, Atari is delivering a rather old-school experience while placing the game far into the future.

Long story short, the Earth has been wrecked, radiation is everywhere, and some factions have risen to power. Naturally, you need to stop them so that humanity can at least attempt to get “back to normal.”

To do so, you’ll race in incredibly violent battles that will put you against those bent on destroying you. Outfit your car with weapons and abilities so you can take them out first.

#6 Assetto Corsa Evo

There are certain racing franchises that are not just about driving cars; they are about honoring the various kinds of cars that have been made throughout engineering history. In Assetto Corsa Evo, you’ll see that firsthand, not just through the realism of the cars you drive but the rides you have access to.

With multiple classes of cars to pick from and many different eras to pull from, you’ll find the right car for you before you go racing down the track. Plus, the game allows for VR controlling and using three screens to project everything, further enhancing your experience while making you feel like you’re truly driving the car.

#5 Volt Recharge

Did you used to drive RC cars with your friends in your driveway or on the street? Well, if you want to invoke those memories without getting the cars themselves, you’ll want to get Volt Recharge. The game allows you and your friends to race against one another with RC cars that you can build and customize to your liking. If you want to ensure it has the best paint job, by all means. Or, if you want to upgrade it for performance, that’s an option, too!

Plus, just like the old days, your “tracks” are the very neighborhoods around you. Ready, set, race!

#4 Exo Rally Championship

Now here’s a game you probably didn’t expect to see. On our world, rally car racing is easily one of the hardest kinds of racing around due to the intensity it presents to drivers and the courses that push both driver and car to the limit.

In the Exo Rally Championship, you’ll be taking that intensity not just off-road but off the planet! That’s right, you’ll be driving in special space-themed course and drive a special rover that you’ll have to master if you want to make it to the finish line.

Even with the space setting, the game is striving for real physics-driven gameplay, so be ready for that.

#3 Wreckreation

Racing games have a unique relationship with the word “freedom.” Typically, that freedom comes in the kind of car you can drive and the places you can drive in. Yet, even then, it’s a bit restrictive. Wreckreation is a title that aims to give you the best kind of freedom for both you and your friends by delivering a special world that you can build up however you like.

Seriously, you’ll be given a massive world and allowed to make the tracks and courses of your dreams. Drive on them yourself or bring in friends to have intense races. Then, go to their worlds and see what they’re like!

#2 Project Motor Racing

Realism in video games is something that many have strived for. Yet, with racing titles, developers have tried to take it to the next level many times over, even dedicating entire games or series to making the gamer feel that they are within the car themselves and have control over every aspect within it. Such is the drive, pun intended, behind Project Motor Racing.

This game, which is made by a team who did another realistic car simulator once upon a time, is using the Giants Engine to deliver a “sensory overload” to players while they race in multiple modes for fun and glory.

#1 Endurance Motorsport Series

Not every racing game is the same, and some put you not just in the driver’s seat but in control of how the car is built so he can handle the race ahead. In Endurance Motorsport Series, you’ll take on the role of both driver and pit crew as you attempt to win every race in multiple circuits.

Your tests don’t just come from outracing other cars, but seeing how the track is handling things, noticing the various issues that other cars are dealing with, and adapting to ensure that your ride can endure.

No matter what class you choose to play in, you’ll have many challenges ahead of you.