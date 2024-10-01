Top 10 New Games of September 2024

September is over, but it wasn’t a “quiet month” of gaming by any means. There were plenty of titles that got gamers attention, and here are the best of the lot!

#10 EA Sports FC 25

For many years, EA Sports has worked with FIFA to try to deliver the ultimate soccer/football experience for people around the world to enjoy. However, things eventually took a turn, and EA Sports decided that they could do this “on their own.” Whether it worked or not is up for you to decide in EA Sports FC 25.

The game plays exactly as you would expect it to. You’ll pick from one of the various leagues and clubs and then take to the pitch to create dominance against your rivals. Win numerous honors and build up your team from there to showcase that your club is simply better than all the rest.

#9 Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

This is the tale of a very familiar mouse. Specifically, this is a remastered tale of a mouse who accidentally ruined a world and must now go and fix it. In Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, the cult classic title from Warren Spector gets visually improved while also getting some gameplay fixes to give players a chance to truly experience the wonders within without the wonky moments.

In the title, a much more mischievous version of Mickey Mouse stumbles upon a creation of Yen Sid and accidentally fills it with ink. Now, armed with his paintbrush, Mickey must fix the problems he caused and stop the Phantom Blot from erasing all the beings within!

#8 Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

From one remaster to another, we now get to take a deep dive into the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster that came out from Capcom.

This is a full-on visual overhaul, and it even brings in new voice acting to the original title starring Frank West. The game doesn’t touch the story, just some of the elements that helped make it so iconic the first time around.

You’ll once again be trapped in a mall for three days and have to do all you can to both stay alive while also learning the truth about the zombie outbreak you’re constantly having to deal with. If you’ve never played the game before, this might be the best way to enjoy it.

#7 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

When humanity needs someone to stand up and fight for them, the Imperium sends out its best soldiers to get the job done. These are the Ultramarines, and none are meant to defeat them. In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, you’ll once again take on the role of Commander Titus, one of the most experienced and hardcore marines in the Imperium, and fight against the vile hordes of monsters that are consuming planets in this wretched universe.

A simple yet impactful campaign awaits you, as you’ll unleash devastating weaponry and skills upon foes as you attempt to stop their spread. Play alone to show your might, or do co-op to ensure that the mission gets done and your emperor is pleased with your actions.

#6 Frostpunk 2

The world is cold, and when your city is the only one that can provide warmth and ensure life goes on, the pressure is on you to keep it that way…no matter the cost.

In this sequel to the hit RTS title, you’ll become the new steward of humanity’s last city. Amongst the frozen world, numerous people and factions are rising up to steer where the city should go and how precious resources should be handled.

Your goal is to keep everyone at bay and hope that things stay stable. If not, the city will turn against itself, and your head may be the prize they seek!

#5 Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

Sorry, you can’t raise an “OBJECTION!” just because the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection isn’t higher on this list. That’s not how this court of opinion gets things done!

In this remastered collection, Miles Edgeworth will find himself traveling the world at times to solve multiple cases with nothing but his wits and logic. With trusted detective Gumshoe at his side and a new ally in the “thief” Kay, Miles will unravel multiple conspiracies that tie directly into the justice system itself and force him to face his past like never before!

Can you piece together the truth and stop evil in all its many forms? Don your garb, prosecutor, and find out!

#4 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

It’s been a long time coming, but at last, Princess Zelda is finally the protagonist in the series named after her. It REALLY took you a while to get here, huh, Nintendo?

Anyway, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom features a version of Hyrule where Zelda has to save the day and not Link. Vile rifts are opening up all over Hyrule, swallowing up the people that it engulfs.

Along with her new spirit friend Tri, Zelda must go around the realm and into the Still World to save her kingdom and learn the truth about what’s happening. With powerful Echoes at her beck and call, you can create a unique experience tailored to your playstyle.

#3 Final Fantasy XVI

We’re about to do back-to-back PC ports, so bear with us for a bit, okay?

Final Fantasy XVI wasn’t just the latest entry in Square Enix’s beloved franchise, it was an attempt to take the RPG into the “modern age” by embracing some more mature themes. You know, the kind of stuff you’d find within a certain fantasy-style HBO saga? Just saying.

The other key change is through the gameplay, which is more action RPG-focused than before, and unleashing the powerful Eikons will make you see another scale to the fights than ever before. Are you ready to get the vengeance you deserve?

#2 God of War Ragnarok

We could’ve put this one in the #1 spot, as it is that good, but this isn’t the initial release of God of War Ragnarok, it’s merely the PC port. That doesn’t mean the game isn’t “as good” as the PS5 version, despite what some Steam reviews may tell you, but it is something to note.

The game continues the journey of Kratos and Atreus through the world of Norse mythology. However, this time, the “big guns” are coming out to take them out. Ragnarok is coming, and both Odin and his son Thor want it to occur. Kratos, and especially Atreus, do not, and they’re out to stop it from occurring.

A battle through the nine realms awaits you. So, if you haven’t played it yet, now is your time!

#1 Astro Bot

There’s only one way we can end this list, by talking about the title that is shaping up to be the “Game Of The Year” for 2024!

Yes, really, Astro Bot is the frontrunner for GOTY right now. Believe it. When you look at this special PS5 title, you can see why it’s got so many people talking. The game is a simple yet fun platformer that embraces Sony’s past as a game developer and references over 100 franchises within it, with more on the way!

The game isn’t the longest, but that’s not the point. The point is you’re supposed to have FUN while playing it, and we’d be shocked if you weren’t.