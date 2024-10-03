Best NEW Upcoming Anime Games of 2025

Anime fan? Look at some of these incredible anime games hitting the marketplace throughout the 2025 calendar year.

#8 The First Berserker: Khazan

You are Khazan, but you aren’t what you once were. However, the reason for that is not your own doing but the doing of others. You were once the great hero of the land and a figure that was to be praised. Then, in an instant, your kingdom turned against you, tortured you, and forced you into exile. Knowing that you did nothing wrong, you endured the pain and have now set out on a path of righteous vengeance.

You’ll seek out those who have taken your life and all that came with it and do whatever it takes to get it all back.

#7 Surfpunk

What do you get when you mix surfer gameplay, anime aesthetics, and throw in some roguelike mechanics for good measure? You get Surfpunk, one of the most unique games you’ll ever play.

The game’s flow is simple, just like the waves you ride on. There’s an island in the distance that has the ruins of an ancient civilization. You and your crew endeavor to get to that island, get some loot, and get back safely.

The problem is that the waters are infested with ink-like creatures called the Sumi, who will endeavor to crash your ride before you get back to shore. Work together with friends to get there and back safely so you can reap the rewards.

#6 The Seven Deadly Sins Origin

If you were a fan of the anime or manga, you’ll want to get The Seven Deadly Sins Origin game when it arrives. It takes place in the earliest parts of the story, where the titular group were caught after a “coup attempt” and sent to prison. Then, a decade later, they’re recruited by the kingdom’s princess to try and stop another coup attempt.

You’ll play as many of the group and other characters as you wander the land, fight enemies, and stop the coup.

With each member having different abilities, you’ll want to do your best to pick the best squad to get the job done.

#5 Dragon Ball Project: Multi

One could argue that this franchise is firing on all cylinders, even with the loss of its beloved creator. Even so, there are more games and media titles coming out than ever before, and Dragon Ball Project: Multi is just one of those entries. The thing that separates this title from the others is that this is a true MOBA set within the universe.

That means you’ll get to play as characters like Goku, Trunks, Buu, Cooler, and more as you attempt to disrupt your opponent’s strategies, take down their buildings, get the Dragon Balls, and so on.

The game went into beta recently and did well, so one can only imagine the full roster and modes you’ll have.

#4 Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

With an anime welcoming its return, the adventures of Ichiro Kurosagi haven’t ended quite yet. With Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, his journey returns to the video game space via this 3D fighter!

In it, you’ll pick your favorite Soul Reaper or villain and clash with others in intense conflicts. The game is built around the concept of making each strike count, so you’ll need to be patient while being unrelenting with your power.

Plus, true to its anime aesthetic, you’ll have the ability to unlock new characters, forms, and abilities that could change the tide of battle in your favorite! Do you think you can come out on top?

#3 Tales of Graces f Remastered

How far can friendship carry a world? Tales of Graces f Remastered dares to ask that question, and you’ll work hard to ensure that a promise between friends ends with the world being saved! It all starts when three young kids help save one of their own from an assassination, and they swear to do all they can to keep the peace in the realm.

Years pass, and a new fight arises. One that could take their friendship down if they don’t rise up to defend their vows.

This RPG features not only the main story, but the epilogue tales that were released for it.

#2 Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate

Sometimes, you just want to see the characters in a universe fight each other in cool ways, and Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate is that title. It brings together the characters from this universe for a clash that will shine on Unreal Engine 5. The team even admits that this new engine allowed them to do more with both the visuals and the smoothness of the animation.

If you are someone who wants a story, it’s about a conflict set forth by a phantom being that is trying to breach our world. Sides will clash to either seal the phantom, or set it from upon the world!

#1 Solo Leveling:ARISE

If you’ve been a fan of Webtoon, then you know what this game is about, as it’s an action RPG set within the world of the beloved best-selling manga hit. Solo Leveling:ARISE showcases Jinwoo’s journey from being the “weakest hunter” to being the best around. Don’t worry, he’ll have all the broken anime stuff you’d expect from a protagonist like this.

Anyway, you’ll play as him and interact with other characters from his universe as they attempt to defeat monsters and save the day. Plus, the game features all-new stories that were made specifically for the title, so that means it’s very much an extension of the original Webtoon.