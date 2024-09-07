Black Myth: Wukong – How To Get Silk | Material Guide

Silk is one of the most important early materials in Black Myth: Wukong. You’ll need to collect plenty to upgrade your Chapter 1 armor, but there’s never enough to go around. There are ways to get more and eventually you’ll find more than you’ll ever need, but getting all the Silk isn’t easy early on. You’ll need to really search everywhere to get it. To help you upgrade your armor, we’ll explain where to find Silk at any stage of the game — and it’s a lot easier to collect in Chapter 2.

Silk is a crafting material required to enhance armor pieces found in Chapter 1 and later. Every chapter has a specific type of crafting material you’ll find at boss drops, sold at shrines or dropped by enemies. The rarity increases after each chapter, and each chapter is connected to a different region. If you want to squeeze as much defense as possible out of your armor, you’ll need to hunt down Silk.

Where To Find Silk

Silk is a rare material that only drops from boss enemies in Chapter 1 but becomes much more widely available in Chapter 2. Silk can be farmed — but only in Chapter 2. In Chapter 1, Silk is in limited supply and can only be acquired through two methods. Here’s a quick rundown of all the ways to get Silk.

Silk drops from Main and Optional Bosses in Chapter 1.

drops from and in Chapter 1. Silk can be purchased from Shrines . Each Shrine has a different inventory of Silk — you’ll need to visit each individual shrine separately to buy all the Silk.

can be purchased from . Each Shrine has a different inventory of Silk — you’ll need to visit each individual shrine separately to buy all the Silk. Silk can be dropped by enemies. Silk is only dropped by enemies in Chapter 2 — certain enemies like the ones wielding shields at Windrest Village will rarely drop Silk.

To get the most silk, you’ll need to visit every shrine — they contain x2 Silk each for purchase. Buy what you can, then fight bosses. Fight as many of the available bosses as you can to earn extra.

BONUS Silk: A bonus x2 Silk can be purchased from the Shrine in the Ancient Guanyin Temple. To reach this secret area, you’ll need to ring the three bells in the region. To learn more about unlocking this area, check out our full secret areas guide here.

Reaching the optional boss and unlocking the Shrine will net you more Silk to get one more upgrade out of your armor. If you’re still looking for Silk after Chapter 1, there’s an easier way to get as much as you need.

How To Farm Silk

While Silk drops from bosses and can be purchased from Shrines in Chapter 1, the quantity is limited — you can’t collect as much as you want. If you want an infinite supply, you’ll need to reach Chapter 2. Enemies in Chapter 2 will drop Silk. It’s a rare drop, but we can confirm one type of enemies does drop Silk.

Go to Windrest Hamlet in the Yellow Wind Formation area. At the Shrine on the bridge leading to the village, there are two weak enemies and a shield creature. Defeat the creature with the shield — this enemy drops Silk. The enemy is right next to the shrine. Rest to reset enemies and defeat again.

Other enemies may drop Silk, but the enemies with shields are confirmed. This is also an extremely simple farming method for Chapter 2 and one of the best early ways to collect plenty of Will for purchases at Shrines.

These are really the only early ways to get Silk, so stock up while you can. Later you’ll be able to get Curios that increase your chances of enemies dropping items when they’re defeated, but that item can’t be earned until much, much later in the game. For now, you’ll just have to grind to get what you want.