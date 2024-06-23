Modern Warfare 3: 5 BEST Weapons to Use in Season 4

Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 is underway and with a new batch of weapons and balancing, the meta has been a bit shaken up. With such a large selection of weapons at your disposal, we put together what we believe are 5 of the best weapons to use in the multiplayer shooter. Here are 5 great weapons to use in Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

MTZ-556 (Assault Rifle)

A personal favorite, this fast-firing Assault Rifle is a great choice when it comes to those medium-range engagements. With the attachments we are going to put on, we are going to make this weapon quick and steady as we will eliminate just about all of its recoil to make it easy to find a target and stay on it. Starting by looking at the Barrel, I suggest using the MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel thanks mostly to its increased bullet velocity and damage range which will make the weapon even better at those longer ranges. While this does make the weapon’s hipfire and Tac Stance accuracy much worse and also causes a minor hit to the Aim Walking Speed, these aren’t stats that you need to worry about when it comes to this weapon. The MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel is also useful as it actually provides even better bonuses to the stats mentioned above at a cost to your mobility which is why we do suggest the Clinch Pro overall.

Next up is the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hinder for your Muzzle attachment slot. This will not only decrease the amount of time you appear on the enemy minimap when you fire the weapon but will also improve both Vertical and Horizontal Recoil control as well as Firing Aim Stability. It will cause a slight decrease in ADS Speed and Bullet Velocity which are negligible negatives thanks to our choice of Barrel or future attachment mentioned. For your Underbarrel, the Bruen Heavy Support Grip would be what I suggest. These Grips both improve your Gun Kick Control and Horizontal Recoil Control along with other improvements to help you keep control of your weapon.

Optics are completely optional and up to your own personal preference. The MTZ’s iron sights are a bit obtrusive so you might want to consider putting on a sight that gives you a more clear look at your targets like the JAK Glassless Optic, AW Gen.1 Optic, Nydar Model 2023, and only of the other great Optics. If you don’t put on an Optic, you will have room for an additional attachment. So if you decide to just use your iron sight, I suggest putting on the Bruen Archangel Mk2 Stock to get some improved Gun Kick Control. Finally, throw on the 50-Round Drum Magazine to make sure you always have enough ammo to deal with your targets.

BP50 (Assault Rifle)

The BP50 made its debut in Modern Warfare 3 in Season 2 and has made its home in the game’s meta ever since. While the weapon faced a few nerfs in mobility speed and damage range, its incredible rate of fire still makes it an absolute beast and with the attachments we put on we will limit its recoil and turn this into a laser that will win you many gunfights. The first and most important distinction is whether or not you want to use the JAK Revenger Conversion Kit since it will decide your playstyle. This Aftermarket Part will greatly limit the attachments you are able to equip but turns the weapon into an SMG with a built-in 60-Round Drum Magazine. This will allow you to zoom around the map while sacrificing a stronger long-range weapon. If you decide to keep the BP50 as an AR, you should replace the Conversion Kit with the Lore-9 Heavy Barrel, which can’t be equipped while the Conversion Kit is on your weapon. This Barrel will give you better Bullet Velocity and Range along with Gunk Kick Control, Recoil Control, and Firing Aim Stability for those long-range battles.

When it comes to an Optic, we have the same suggestion as the MTZ. You can freely choose to use any sight you want but the BP50’s default option is obtrusive so picking another Optic with a clearer view like the JAK Glassless Optic could be helpful. For the Rear Grip, use the TRST-IV Grip Tape as it will give you better Recoil and Gun Kick Control along with Firing Aim Stability, and with how you will be using this weapon, the hit to your Aiming Idle Sway will be unnoticeable. The Kimura RYL33 Laser Light gives you a great bonus to your Sprint to Fire Speed and ADS Speed, allowing you to engage your targets basically instantly. The final attachment is really up to you from here, and I like to use the VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor for the Muzzle thanks to its improved Recoil Control and better Bullet Velocity and Range. The added bonus of being undetectable on the enemy’s radar also means that you can quickly get to the enemy’s backline and take them out before they even know you’re there.

Striker 9 (SMG)

A classic SMG that was already pretty good in the past received a buff to its damage range so that those medium and long-range engagements are a bit more competitive while those close-quarter battles remain in this weapon’s favor. The Striker Elite Long Barrel proves increased Bullet Velocity and makes the buffed Damage Range we mentioned before even better while also having better Aiming Idle Sway. This does negatively impact some important stats like Sprint to Fire Speed, but we will make up for that with other attachments. We are once again going to use the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hinder for its Vertical and Horizontal Recoil Control while we put on the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip for improved Gun Kick Control, Vertical Recoil Control, and a few other bonuses. The Lackmann Recon Series Stock will provide important improvements to Gun Kick Control and Recoil Contro Finally, put on the 40 Round Mag to make sure you don’t run out of ammo in the middle of a gunfight.

Superi 46 (SMG)

The Superi 46 is the newest SMG added in Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 and it has quickly made its way among the best weapons in the game. A quick and powerful weapon, players with the right build can fly around the map and take out enemies before they even get a chance to retaliate. While we have said it is up to the individual on whether they want to use an Optic or not, this weapon has such a clear Iron Sight that we would highly suggest against using any other sight and save that Attachment slot for something else. Starting with the Barrel, you will want to use the Lux 30 Heavy Barrel. While this will cost you some ADS Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed, you will get great Recoil Control to keep your aim straight on target. Next, make sure you have the DR-6 Handstop to help make the mobility of this already fast weapon even better.

The Rescue-9 Stock will give you a lot of different movement improvements while overall Movement Speed and even improved Sprint Speed and Tactical Sprint Speed. There is also better Recoil Control. The Phantom Grip is yet another attachment that improves your speed with a massive boost to your Sprint to Fire. Finally, put on the 40-Round Mag so you don’t have to reload after every single engagement with the enemy.

KAR98K (Marksman Rifle)

The weapon that joined the Superi 46 with the Season 4 Update, the KAR98K is a classic bolt action rifle that longtime fans will remember using on the battlefields of Call of Duty’s early entries. This isn’t a weapon that will immediately thrust you to the top of the leaderboards as it will require the user to have some decent aim, but those who can hit their shots will be an absolute menace. For the attachments, I suggest the Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel for better long-range battles thanks to its improved Bullet Velocity and Damage range, but for those who want to sprint around a quickscope, Canvas Barrel Wrap is the barrel you want to use as it gives bettering ADS Speed among other bonus. An attachment that has been mentioned a few times on this list is making one last appearance as the DR-6 Handstop is great for quickscoping thanks to its improved ADS Speed as well as Sprint to Fire Speed.

The rule we have for the Optic remains the same as it is really up to you, but for the fans of this weapon from back in the day, you should use Range Caller V3.4 Optic for the classic feel since this is the scope used in the older games. I prefer using an Optic with a smaller Magnification, so feel free to use any scope you want. Since you only get one shot at a target, you will want to try and limit anything that can put you off target, so we suggest the Recon Sling to help lower the Flinch you take if an enemy starts shooting at you. This will help you stay on target as you take damage to help keep your aim straight. Finally, the Repeller Tac Stock gives you improved ADS Speed. Aim Walking Speed, and Aim Walking Steadiness. As long as you can fit your shots, this weapon will be absolutely devastating.