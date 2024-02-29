Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Get Chocobo Mounts

Very early in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll be riding chocobos in the vast open-world areas of the map. Unlike the previous game, you’re not stuck in the cramped undercity slums of Midgar. You’ve got a huge world to explore, and if you want to get around faster, you’ll need chocobos. The first chocobos are unlocked automatically, but eventually you’ll need to hunt them down yourself – and these chocobo hunts get increasingly more difficult. Later in the games, getting chocobos is its own little puzzle. Instead of taming them, the tricky part is sneaking up on them.

There are lots of different chocobos to find – from climbing chocobos to flying chocobos. Later chocobos have gimmicks tied to their region, allowing you to interact with the world in totally new ways. Some even give you the ability to glide or ride jets of water. We’ll talk about how to unlock each type of chocobo and how to solve some of the trickier puzzles in the full guide ahead.

Grasslands Chocobo

Unlocked in Chapter 2. Progress into the Grasslands Region to the east of Kalm to reach Bill’s Chocobo Ranch. You’ll automatically be directed to a Chocobo location.

To tame Chocobos, you’ll need to sneak up behind them and press [Triangle] to ride them. They’ll become tamed and can be called at any time with [R1]. You only need to do this once per region.

The first Chocobo is automatic and required to cross the swamp. Later chocobos you’ll need to find yourself – often you’ll encounter sidequests at Chocobo Ranches that will show you where to find the next chocobo.

Junon Chocobo

Found in Chapter 4. In the Junon Region, find the Mountain Chocobo south of the entrance to Under Junon. There’s a field near an abandoned Chocobo Ranch.

To reach this Chocobo, use the switch to activate the carts. Stay behind the carts to sneak to the tall grass with rocks. Use the rocks to distract the chocobos.

Follow the tracks to the right and back behind the Mountain Chocobo. This chocobo can climb sheer rock walls and allows you to access the full Junon region.

Corel Chocobo

Chocobos are unlocked automatically in the Corel Region. After leaving Costa Del Sol in Chapter 7, you’ll be able to purchase a Chocobo Pass from the Chocobo Ranch right outside the resort. The Rent-A-Bird Membership costs 300 gil.

The Chocobo in Corel doesn’t do anything special and doesn’t need to be tamed. The Chocob is only used to explore the north section of the Corel Region map.

In Chapter 9, you’ll unlock the Buggy vehicle automatically. This vehicle allows you to traverse debris in shallow water.

Gongaga Chocobo

In the Gongaga Region, also in Chapter 9, you’ll automatically unlock the Jungle Chocobo. These Chocobo can bounce on mushroom pads or travel on branches.

After defeating a boss with Cloud in the Abandoned Reactor, you’ll switch to Tifa and Aerith. This party will be given Jungle Chocobos to quickly reach the Abandoned Reactor.

The Jungle Chocobos are permanently unlocked after finishing the Abandoned Reactor dungeon.

Cosmo Canyon Chocobo

In Chapter 10, you’ll arrive at Cosmo Canyon. On the path to the main settlement, you must pass the Chocobo Ranch. Talk to the owner to begin a quest that will point you to the Chocobo Intel in the area – or use the Remnawave Tower right next to the ranch.

The quest ‘Bonds of Trust’ will lead you to the Chocobo Intel. Go to the area north of the ranch. Push the minecarts to block the chocobo’s view and sneak toward the Flying Chocobo. You’ll need to pull the levers to change the tracks.

Push the cart to get close to the Flying Chocobo, then use rocks to distract it and hop on.

The Flying Chocobo can glide from wooden launch sites and ride air currents. You can use this Chocobo to complete Glide De Chocobo challenges. There are three in the region and completing them is required for the ‘Bonds of Trust’ quest.

Nibel Chocobo