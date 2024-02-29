Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Win All Fort Condor Matches | Junon Photorelic Guide

Get help with one of the most annoying minigames in FF7 Rebirth.

To earn the Photorelic in Chapter 4, you’ll need to complete multiple rounds of a mini-game found nowhere else in the game – Fort Condor. If you played the Yuffie DLC for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you’ll be familiar with this weird mini-game. For the rest of us, this is just a pain in the butt. Finishing them all will unlock the ‘Condor Commander’ trophy, so here’s a complete rundown showing how to beat every match.

Note: we’re only covering the required Fort Condor battles here. After completing the standard missions, you’ll unlock Hard Mode versions of every battle.

Phenomenon Intel 1

Wrack and Run

For the first battle, select any formation you want. I recommend Balanced with Cloud and Barret.

Wait for the enemy to deploy troops first. Wait to see what they send, then summon counters.

Red is strong against Green.

Green is strong against Blue.

Blue is strong against Red.

When the enemy spawns a large group or bogs you down, summon a hero. The more of the matching type of unit you spawn, the more the hero meter will fill. You can also summon the hero on top of the enemy base to deal high damage.

Phenomenon Intel 2

Flotsam and Jetsam

Again, a Balanced force will work here. Summon on the right side of the field to counter powerful units like the mech. Use Elite Enforcers – they have high health and can resist damage.

Deploy Clerics to keep your Elite Enforcers healed and standing for longer. You’ll also want to lure enemies into your side of the base before deploying – that way while you’re defending, your bases will help damage enemies.

Once you’ve pushed the front line, summon Rangers on the left side to take care of the blue robots. If a Wolf bypasses your lines, your condor bases should be able to handle it with a balanced build.

Build up your heroes to smash through and instantly kill the enemies blocking your path and slowing you down.

Phenomenon Intel 3

Crumbling Fastness

The battles are getting much tougher here. You will really want to use your bases to help at the start of battles – let the enemy get close, then summon counters. That way your base will attack the enemies as they’re caught in battle against your units.

For this battle, I also recommend summoning both Cloud and Barret on the same lane. Summon one to smash the enemies, then another soon after to destroy the enemy condor. After destroying one condor, your units will focus on the HQ.

Use the defense bonus and Cleric to keep your units alive. Like other battles, a Balanced build works well here. Counter enemies and use your heroes to batter the enemy base. Make sure to save your Elite Units for the final push! Don’t waste them!

Phenomenon Intel 4

Encampment Vestiges

By far the most difficult challenge. For this fight, we used the Offense Focused build to acquire the Trebuchet. This is absolutely required to win.

Use all the strategies we’ve used before. Let the enemy attack first, then counter. Use heroes to wipe out large groups of enemies when the gray (powerful) large units spawn, then push the frontline close to the HQ.

Summon both Cloud and Barret around the same time so they can back each other up. Cloud has a protection aura that is very useful for healing or when working with Elite Enforcers. Barret’s long-range attack can heavily damage enemy bases when he spawns, even if he’s far away.

When the front line is pushed across the center, place two Trebuchets in front of the main enemy HQ. The Trebuchets hit in a set location after every attack and don’t move – place them so their attack always hits the HQ.

Note: Place one near your main group of units until the field is mostly clear of enemies or both condors are destroyed. Once you’re clear, place both Trebuchets. You need to be dealing that extra damage on the enemy HQ or you won’t win in time.

The enemy HQ has a cruel ability that freezes all attackers in place for several seconds. This is usually enough for the enemy to win and beat you on time. If you place Trebuchets, they’ll be outside the stop spell area, and you’ll continue to deal damage.

Complete all four battles to earn the Protorelic, and this is one of the hardest Protorelics to unlock in the entire game. You’ll also earn the ‘Condor Commander’ trophy – and unlock Hard Mode for Fort Condor. If you dare.