Palworld: How To Sell Humans & Make Easy Money

Maybe Palworld is a pretty weird place. If you want to make easy money in Palworld, you’ll want to start hunting a different type of creature. The weird animals of Palworld aren’t just armed to the teeth, they’re also an easy source of cash — traders will buy your Pals for a good price, and there are multiple traders you can find to boost your early-game earnings. But the most efficient “Pals” you can sell are human enemies. Even humans can be captured, and they go for even better prices on the Black Market. Yes, seriously.

I don’t recommend you sell people to the Black Market in real-life, but in the fantasy of Palworld, that’s just another way to make big cash. Below we’ll talk about how to make money with traders — and how to make big bucks without selling organs. You know, if you want to feel a little less squeezy about your choices in a colorful game about capturing cute animals with heavy firepower.

How To Make Money Selling Humans

Selling is one of the best ways to make money in Palworld. There are two types of merchants you’ll find — regular merchants in towns or villages, and Black Market merchants. Both will trade in Pals and human “Pals”. You’ll find merchants in the same spots all over the map, so visit either type to get rich.

How To Capture Humans : Any human NPC can be captured just like Pals. Throw a Pal Sphere at a human to catch them. This works on human enemies in the environment.

: Any human NPC can be captured just like Pals. Throw a at a human to catch them. This works on human enemies in the environment. While there’s no normal indication that humans can be captured, throwing a Pal Sphere at them will add them to your Pal Box.

Take your captured humans and sell them to any merchant. Merchants normally trade in items and other Pals, but all types will buy up humans you sell. Let’s just call this bounty hunting and make the whole thing seem a lot less weird.

Humans also sell for a much higher price than normal Pals. This is true especially early in the game — before you’re finding the most valuable Pals, humans are your best bet at making a quick buck. And they’re plentiful. Fast-travel to an island, capture all the humans in the area, then exit and fast-travel back to respawn.

More Money-Making Methods

The most tried-and-true method for making easy money is simple — catch lots of Pals. Pals can be sold exactly like everything else. Sell to traders in towns or to the hidden Black Market NPCs. You won’t get a lot of money for each Pal, but you can catch stacks of them and sell. You may want to keep those pals to upgrade through the Condenser, so if you’re looking for another way to make money, you’ll want to start collecting berries.

Search for Berry Nodes (bushes) and collect. By cooking berries, you’ll gain the Cooked Berries item.

(bushes) and collect. By cooking berries, you’ll gain the item. Cooked Berries sell for $10 each. That’s $500 for every 50 Cooked Berries.

You can assign your Pals to collect berries by taking them out, then picking them up and throwing at nearby bushes. They’ll collect all the berries you need for you. Sell the berries to