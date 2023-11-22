Top Upcoming Pirate Games of 2024

Who doesn’t love pirate games? Oh, you do? Then you’ll want to check out these games that may be coming in 2024!

#3 CAT QUEST III

Umm…aren’t we supposed to be doing a list about pirates? What’s with the cat title?

Oh! CAT QUEST III is a pirate game? Who would’ve thought? In the game, you’ll be a cat pirate searching for a mythical item known as the Northern Star. But you’re not the only one seeking out this treasure. Vile rats are seeking it out, too. Plus, the Pirate King has ordered you and your ship to be hunted down and taken out!

Full of cat puns, which we can always appreciate, you’ll have to sail through this 2.5D world and battle your way through the danger to get the treasures that lie ahead!

#2 Corsairs Legacy – Pirate Action RPG & Sea Battles

With a name like Corsairs Legacy – Pirate Action RPG & Sea Battles, it doesn’t take you too long to guess what this game is about or what you’ll be able to do in it, right? Just saying.

You start as a simple smuggler, trying to get certain goods through the Caribbean. But when an encounter with a warship changes things, you’ll need to prepare yourself for epic sea battles and do whatever it takes to get your cargo to where it needs to go.

Powerful forces want to see you fail, but don’t give in to them! Fly your flag and show them why you’re one ship that won’t go down without a fight!

#1 Skull and Bones

It’s very ironic that we’re ending this list with Skull and Bones because we should already have this game by all accounts. But for one reason or another, Ubisoft continually delays the title, making gamers wonder if we’ll ever get it.

The title is about you, a lowly “nobody” who dreams of being a powerful pirate. Since no one will help you on your journey, you’ll need to do it all yourself! You’ll get a ship, build up a crew, and sail the seas so that you can find treasure, sink enemy ships, and build up your legacy!

Do you think you can rule the roost?