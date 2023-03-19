Genshin Impact: Dehya Talent Guide

No matter how you use Dehya, her Talent priority will stay the same. Make sure you know what her Talents do!

Like Tighnari, after Dehya’s run on the Genshin Impact Version 3.5 limited, she will move to the Standard Banner. But Standard Banner characters are almost harder to get without a 50/50 system. So if you want Dehya, you should grab her now.

If you’re planning on adding Dehya to your team, focus on leveling up her Elemental Skill first, then go to her Elemental Burst. While these two work together, neither add anything to her Normal Attack. So if you’re not planning on Triple Crowning Dehya or you’re saving your Crown of Insight for another character, you can skip leveling up Dehya’s Normal Attack.

Combat Talents

Normal Attack – Sandstorm Assault

Dehya can perform up to 4 consecutive strikes as part of her Normal Attack. When you use Dehya, she’ll most likely deal damage from her Elemental Skill or Burst, neither of which scales off of her Normal Attack.

Elemental Skill – Molten Inferno

Dehya’s Skill operates like Diluc’s. Molten Inferno consists of three parts: Indomitable Flame, Ranging Flame, and Fiery Sanctum.

Indomitable Flame will be unleashed if there is no Fiery Sanctum on the field. This will create a Fiery Sanctum and deal AoE Pyro DMG.

Ranging Flame comes next, as long as there is a Fiery Sanctum field in play. Dehya performs a leaping attack and recreates the Fiery Sanctum wherever she lands. She also deals AoE Pyro DMG. Ranging Flame can only be used once throughout a single Fiery Sanctum field’s duration.

The Fiery Sanctum field deals DMG through coordinated Pyro attacks, calculated off of Dehya’s ATK and Max HP. This occurs once every 2.5 seconds. Any characters within the field receive an increased resistance to interruption. Additionally, if a character within the field takes DMG, Dehya will instead take a certain amount of that DMG instead, spread out over 10 seconds. This effect will stop when the DMG reaches or goes over a certain percentage of Dehya’s Max HP.

Only one Fiery Sanctum can exist at a time. If you create a new Fiery Sanctum through the leaping attack from Ranging Flame, that field inherits the remaining duration of the previous one.

In summary, using Dehya’s Skill for the first time puts a Fiery Sanctum field in play through Indomitable Flame. That field deals Pyro DMG to enemies at certain intervals, with DMG scaling off of Dehya’s ATK and Max HP. Using Dehya’s Skill for a second time will trigger the Ranging Flame portion of the Skill. Then, the Skill will go into a cooldown.

Elemental Burst – Leonine Bite

Dehya enters the Blazing Lioness state, allowing her to automatically and continuously unleash the Flame-Mane’s Fists. This deals Pyro DMG based on Dehya’s ATK and Max HP for a certain amount of time. Once the duration ends, Dehya unleashes an Incineration Drive, also dealing AoE Pyro DMG based on her ATK and Max HP.

If a Fiery Sanctum field exists when Dehya unleashes her Incineration Drive, Dehya will create a new Fiery Sanctum, much like she does in Ranging Flame.

Additionally, Dehya’s Normal Attacks and Elemental Skill will be converted to Roaring Barrage. Despite becoming Dehya’s default attack during her Burst duration, Roaring Barrage damage scales off of Dehya’s Burst damage, not Skill or Normal Attack. Unleashing Roaring Barrage within 0.4 seconds after each Flame-Mane’s Fist will increase the frequency of subsequent Flame-Mane’s Fist strikes.

Passive Talents

1st Ascension – Unstinting Succor

Within 6 seconds after Dehya retrieves the Fiery Sanctum field through the Ranging Flame portion of her Elemental Skill or through her Elemental Burst, she will take 60% less DMG when receiving DMG from Redmane’s Blood (the ability that shifts damage from an active character within Fiery Sanctum to Dehya). This effect can be triggered once every 2 seconds.

Within 9 seconds after Dehya unleashes the Indomitable Flame portion of her Elemental Skill, she grants all members the Gold-Forged Form state. This increases a character’s resistance to interruption when they’re in the Fiery Sanctum field. Gold-Forged Form can be triggered once every 18 seconds.

4th Ascension – Stalwart and True

When Dehya’s HP is under 40%, she will recover 20% of her Max HP. Then, she will restore 6% of her Max HP every 2 seconds for the next 10 seconds. So in total, she can restore 30% of her Max HP before the duration of this Talent ends. This effect can be triggered once every 20 seconds. Though this Talent will not fully heal Dehya, at most, it can restore her to 90% of her Max HP.

Utility Passive – The Sunlit Way

During the day – 6am to 6pm, according to the game’s day/night cycle – Dehya increases the Movement SPD of your party members by 10%. This does not apply in Domains, including Trounce Domains and the Spiral Abyss, and does not stack with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effect.

Essentially, this is the opposite of what Rosaria’s Passive Talent does. However, since Rosaria boosts Movement SPD at night and Dehya boosts it during the day, you should be able to combine these two Passive Talents for 24/7 Movement SPD.

Combat Talent Materials by Level

Remember, if you want to Triple Crown a character, multiply all Talent Materials by three. Each Combat Talent has its own Level-Up system.