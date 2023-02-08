18 Best 4X Games for PC

There are all kinds of strategy games out there. But only a few truly push the limits on what you can do and achieve. If you have a PC, check out these 18 titles.

#18 Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth

We’re going to show you many titles from Sid Meier on this list, so be ready for that, ok? We’ll start with Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth. It’s not his best title, but it will still test your strategy elements, as you can imagine.

In the title, you’ll partake in a journey from Earth to a new planet in an attempt to save humanity. As you land on your new world, it’s up to you to guide the people of this colony in the direction you want them to be.

Learn new technologies, harvest the planet’s resources, overcome obstacles, and live in this new world!

#17 Humankind

Human history is deep, complex, and full of many cultures that helped weave its narrative.

But in Humankind, you’ll have the opportunity to change the narrative to make a potentially better world. You’ll start in the early ages of mankind and then work your way through the various evolutions in culture and technology to make something unique.

Combine cultures to create a world that is unlike any other. Take on challenges as a united people and advance your civilization to new heights.

The game isn’t just about evolution. It’s about telling a new story of our world. Doesn’t that sound like fun?

#16 Oriental Empires

While it’s true that history is full of empires, no realm started on top. The people within them had to strive for greatness and build themselves up into a true powerhouse. Oriental Empires allow you to bear that responsibility as you seek to create a new empire in China’s ancient days.

You’ll start with a single tribe of people and build upon what you have.

The more you grow, the more you’ll be able to do. You can craft vast cities, build incredible armies, and have showdowns with your rivals.

History is in the palm of your hand. Will you be able to shape the future to your desires?

#15 Warhammer 40000: Gladius – Relics of War

Plenty of games within this franchise will scratch your gaming itch in various ways. But we’ll focus on Warhammer 40000: Gladius – Relics of War for this list because it was the first game to embrace the 4X style.

The title has four factions for you to play as. Each is different and will have unique weapons and abilities to try out as you face the deadly AI of a dark world known as Gladius Prime.

The four factions will have different battles to face and challenges to overcome in their different storylines. So give each one a go to see the full story come together!

#14 The Battle Of Polytopia

How about a video game that is both deep in strategy yet also has an adorable look to it? Does that sound nice to you? The Battle Of Polytopia puts you on a square planet where 15 tribes reside. You’ll pick one of these tribes, then go about fighting and growing in this cube world.

Each faction is unique, and you’ll learn more about them as you go. Tailor your strategy to their styles, and you might go far!

However, you should know that groups of actions don’t mind fighting you and trying to take what’s yours. So fight back against them when the time comes!

#13 Thea 2: the Shattering

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to watch over people like a god and guide their every move? Thea 2: the Shattering will grant you that desire should you have it. But be warned. You’ll need to be a very careful and clever god to help these people through the harsh times ahead.

You’ll lead your followers through a world that is based on Slavic legends and tales. Through your decisions, you’ll help them explore, grow, learn new technologies, and more.

How you solve problems will determine what your people will be. For example, will you do things peacefully? Or will you do them by force? These are but a few of the decisions you’ll need to make.

#12 Age of Wonders III

If you’re looking for a fun twist on the world-building and army-fighting genre, check out Age of Wonders III. Here you’ll be set not in a sci-fi world or a medieval realm but in a fantasy land. The character you pick will be an RPG-style of class.

So whether you choose to wield a blade, magic, or unique technologies, you will have different experiences as you advance through the game.

Using your class skills and abilities, build up your empire and strike down those that oppose you. Scour the land for legendary warriors to recruit or new technologies to unlock.

You can even make your own maps to have fun in!

#11 Galactic Civilizations III

Many games on this list are focused on the concept of a race of beings venturing out into the universe to make a name for themselves and expand across the stars. Galactic Civilizations III is one such title, but a deep history goes along with it.

You won’t just select a race and go build upon it. Instead, each race has its own history that you’ll learn as you play.

But inevitably, as you wander across the stars, you’ll colonize other worlds, learn new technologies, and face off against other races for control over the galaxy. Each playthrough will be different, and you can tailor the experience to fit your desires!

#10 Age of Wonders: Planetfall

What is it about strategy games that engages you? Is it simply about the potential conquest you’ll achieve? Or is it the people that you control?

If it’s the latter, then Age of Wonders: Planetfall is one you’ll want to partake in. The game is set in a world recovering from a dark empire’s fall. In its wake are six factions you can choose from to command.

The fun is that all six are wildly different. There are Amazons; there are military groups; there are cyborg zombies, and more! Through them, you’ll rebuild the world and learn the dark secrets of the empire that came before you.

#9 Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri

Our second Sid Meier game is the only one of the three that doesn’t bear the title of his most famous franchise. Instead, Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri puts you in charge of a faction of humanity that is trying to expand on a new planet.

Unlike the previous game with a similar setting, this title has you achieving different goals based on the faction you pick. That will give you variety as you work through the game and seek new challenges.

Each faction has strengths and weaknesses to adapt to. So pick a group and see where it leads you and whether you can accomplish the tasks at hand.

#8 Sins of Solar Empire Rebellion

Sins of Solar Empire Rebellion builds off the previous game’s story and allows players a depth that greatly shifts the series.

In the game, the war that previously consumed the galaxy was paused due to peace talks. However, peace was never an option. Instead, the factions in the war fought over what that peace should mean, and internal strife came as a result.

New factions have arisen from previous powers, and now the fight for control begins. With new factions to control, more ships to command than ever, and new ways to gain victory in battle, you’ll want to see how deep this rebellion goes.

#7 Total War: Rome Remastered

It’s always good when a classic game gets a remaster, and Total War: Rome Remastered is no exception. The title takes you back to hallowed antiquity and lets you either be a part of the Roman Empire in their bid to rule the world. Or be their rival and try to bring the empire to its knees.

There are 38 factions you can choose from. Each is different, and you must use them wisely in future battles.

Part of the fun with the remaster is seeing the updated visuals but experiencing the gameplay enhancements that allow you to ensure victory and never lose sight of what’s important on the map.

#6 Endless Space 2

Many times in 4X games, the universe is merely a “backdrop” for the creation you seek to do. But in Endless Space 2, the fun of the game isn’t only building up a civilization. It’s learning about the ones that came before.

The title puts you in a universe where beings known as “The Endless” once lived. They were akin to gods, then they disappeared, leaving mysterious ruins and a substance known as “Dust.”

Guide your civilization across the stars and seek the truth of what happens within it. But be prepared for battle as well, for other civilizations may not be as kind as you are. The stars hold many secrets. Will you find them all?

#5 Europa Universalis 4

Sometimes the true value of a 4X title isn’t just making a civilization and watching it develop. It’s watching it grow over time. In Europa Universalis 4, you’ll see what we mean in spades as you’ll take a fledging nation and lead it across centuries of life to ensure it’s on top by the end.

But it’s not only building up your civilization that matters. It’s about enduring what the world throws at you via its historical events. So what will you have to take on or defend against as the world goes bigger, more powerful, and more complicated?

Will you be a peaceful ruler? Or one who seeks out war? It’s your world. Shape it how you will.

#4 Endless Legend

The world has ended once again, and you are the leader of a group that seeks to return the world to its former glory. That is if such a thing is possible.

In Endless Legend, you’ll start with one town built by science and magic. Then, you must do what you can to expand and ensure your people’s survival. The world holds many secrets, and you’ll endure them throughout the game. What will you do as dark secrets emerge from the snow?

What kind of people will you be as the world challenges your survival? With randomly generated worlds and near-endless quests, you’ll have many unique adventures ahead of you.

#3 Total War: WARHAMMER II

Many strategy titles love to give you options on how you can play and your ultimate goals. Total War: WARHAMMER II gives you that freedom via the factions you play as.

Some seek to save the world from destruction, while others intend to bring about the darkness by their own hands.

There are multiple modes to enjoy in the game as well. For example, you’ll have the chance to partake in a grand campaign or challenge yourself in maps that will place you all around the world and facing unique obstacles.

Either way, this strategy game is not one to miss.

#2 Stellaris

If you’re looking for more of a space title on a grand scale, then Stellaris is the one to consider. The game has you at the helm of a civilization that has finally learned interstellar travel.

With the galaxy beckoning, you’ll guide this civilization as it explores brave new worlds and learn more about what lies between the stars. What kind of people will you guide them to be? Will you explore and try to unlock the mysteries of the universe?

Will you be peaceful with the other alien races you meet? Or will you seek to conquer them and rule over all you see? The choice is yours and yours alone.

#1 Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

We started with a Sid Meier game, and we’re ending with a Sid Meier game. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is easily one of the pinnacles of the 4X strategy genre. However, the team behind the title overhauled everything possible to make it look incredible and play more deeply than ever before.

The core gameplay is like before. You’ll pick a world leader and then make a great civilization with you at the helm. But more than ever, your choices in building your empire will matter. Everything matters, from the technologies you make to how you build your city.

Add that to the plethora of DLC that has been released and you can see why this is the top spot.