Top 9 Best Idle Games for PC

Idle games are easily one of the more unique elements of our gaming space. You do play the games, but you don’t play them in the typical sense. Here are the ten best you can find on PC.

#9 Idleon – The Idle MMO

Idleon – The Idle MMO is a very unique game because it’s an MMO title, but it’s in the Idle style, and one person made it! That’s a lot of effort to be put into a game by one guy. Oh, and we mean there’s a lot of content here.

You create your characters, put them into classes, and then send them out to work in the world so you can unlock items, get new features, and expand the world. There are dozens of NPCs to interact with, and they can give you well over 100 quests to go and do.

There’s also a vast world with plenty of areas to explore. So start the game and see how it goes as you idle by!

#8 Cookie Clicker

Who doesn’t love cookies? If you don’t love them, stop and get some help, ok?

Cookie Clicker is a game that is all about making cookies. The thing is, you don’t have to make them on your own. Instead, you can enjoy making them with various unique characters you can meet throughout your idling by.

There’s also a pet dragon you have in the game that you can take care of. Because that totally makes sense. There are also upgrades you can get to help make the cookies get made faster. We’re getting hungry just looking at this game.

#7 Leaf Blower Revolution – Idle Game

There are plenty of activities in the real world that are honestly better in the virtual world because you don’t have to put as much effort into it. Leaf Blower Revolution – Idle Game is an excellent example of that.

Because here, you don’t have to worry about blowing leaves out there in the real world with your dinky little blower. Here you can blow them away with epic tools that honestly would be odd for you to lug around. Like a rocket engine!

So whether you play passively or actively, you’ll want to blow the leaves away to get points and score more fun things to do.

#6 Adventure Capitalist

Adventure Capitalist is an excellent example of playing the game just enough so that the game can take care of the rest for you.

In this case, you’ll become a business owner and attempt to become one of the wealthiest people in the world. First, you’ll start with a small little business to get money, and then you’ll grow it from there. Eventually, you can get a manager to take the reins so you can relax!

That’s right. You’ll reach a point where you can let the business run itself and watch the money pour in, isn’t the dream? If so, get your business started!

#5 Mr.Mine

Mining has been a part of the world for a very long time, and as such, mining games have been more popular than you might think. Mainly because they love to showcase the “wonders” and “mystery” that mining can have.

In the idle game Mr.Mine, you’ll command a group of miners and attempt to work your way through endless shafts so you can discover what lies deep within them. Make sure you keep your crew happy and your equipment in top shape. That includes buying new drills so you can dive deeper into the mines!

Many things are waiting for you, including a few secrets to be had!

#4 Cell To Singularity: Evolution Never Ends

Have you ever wanted to learn the story of the universe and see it play out with the tap of a finger? Good! Then we have the perfect game for you.

Cell To Singularity: Evolution Never Ends is the tale of our universe told through an idle game. You’ll simply tap on the screen and help start the next phase of the universe. That’s right! It’s that easy! You’ll start with the Big Bang and then start working your way to the birth of humans and the futures that might be awaiting us!

Learning things has never been so easy, so get tapping!

#3 Realm Grinder

If you’re looking for a genuinely expansive Idle RPG to play, then get Realm Grinder.

The game is all about you making a kingdom and then growing it in the way you want. You’ll first build a farm. Then use what you make from that far to develop the realm into the kingdom you desire. As you build, you’ll find other factions that might want to help or ally with you. You can choose to accept their generosity or shoo them away.

The more you do in the game, the more you unlock and the more options you’ll have for your kingdom.

#2 Super Auto Pets

Animals are a crucial part of our world. They fill the various ecosystems with life; help ensure the land stays vibrant, and, yes, provide us with food that we thrive off of.

But the other thing that they provide is a source of amusement. Such as with the amusement you’ll get when you play Super Auto Pets! The game has you assembling a unique squad of animals, and then you can battle them against other players!

The fights are automatic, so all you have to do is sit back and watch the action happen! Doesn’t that sound like a good time?

#1 Clicker Heroes on Steam

Plenty of video games focus on the damage you deal and try to get to insane levels of power. Clicker Heroes is one example of that, but put to the extreme via an idle game.

In the title, you’ll fight against monsters by tapping on them. You’ll do damage with each tap and get their gold when you beat them. Sounds simple, right? But the twist is that you’ll get more characters to fight alongside, and you’ll soon be doing so much damage that the number counts will be through the roof!

So start your journey and see how high you can go!