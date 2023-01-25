20 Best PC Metroidvania Games of All Time

Metroidvania is a genre of games that was born from the desire to mix the best elements of other genres. If you’re a PC gamer, you got plenty of options to choose from within it.

#20 Dead Cells

Dead Cells is a Metroidvania title that is perfect to start with because of its desire to be separate from the genre while also adhering to the best parts of what came before.

The game encourages you to try various weapons and styles as you progress through the levels. Death isn’t the end in the title. It’s just a way to see things in a new light. Across the many levels of the game, you’ll fight numerous foes that won’t be afraid to take you on and take you down.

So find the perfect playstyle that suits you, and see how long you can last in the game!

#19 Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a perfect example of taking a lot of inspiration from the founders of the Metroidvania genre and putting their own twist on things.

The game stars Miriam, a young woman who has been cursed, and her body is turning to crystal. The only way to rid herself of the affliction is to fight through a castle full of demons. Just as bad, a former friend in Gebel summoned the castle and its demon horde! He’s succumbed to the curse and is attempting to gain power through it.

Experience an intense and visually stunning action RPG and see where things take you as you progress!

#18 Blasphemous

In Cvstodia, a curse has poisoned the land and ruined much of what was good. The only hope the land has to return to glory is through a survivor of a massacre—one who has been “blessed” with coming back from death.

As The Penitent One, you’ll traverse the non-linear world and seek answers to what happened to the world and to you. You’ll need to seek out items to help you from the beasts that await. That includes getting blessings from the gods.

The only way out of your predicament is to save everyone. But is that something you can do? Or will your suffering continue endlessly?

#17 Carrion

Far too many games put you in the role of a hero, and you never question it. Why not become the monster every once in a while and see what that’s like?

In Carrion, you’ll get that chance. You are a creature whose origin is shrouded in mystery. But you know that you desire to escape from the prison you are in. The best part is that you’ll get to “pay back” your captors by taking them out.

The more you evolve your abilities, the more damage you’ll do. So see how far you can take your monstrous tendencies as you play the game!

#16 Grime

Existence has a funny way of creating balance. In Grime, your character is literally “squeezed” into life due to various factors.

They’re then stuck in a world that they know nothing about, but they know they need to get stronger. How can they do that? By making weapons based on the parts of living entities! It’s true. You’ll find all manner of beasts and then absorb their parts into you so you can produce weapons of terrible power.

Upgrade the skills you want, then use your new traits to take on the mechanical behemoths that await you. So what kind of beast will you be when all is said and done?

#15 La-Mulana

Who wants to go on a treasure hunt with a sharply dressed man with a nice hat and a whip? No, we’re not talking about that guy. We’re talking about another one!

La-Mulana puts you in an old-school adventure that is meant to invoke nostalgia while also providing a challenge to those who desire that in their games.

You’ll head to an ancient ruin where there is said to be an artifact known as the “Secret Treasure of Life.” Many believe that this treasure was the beginning of life on the planet! But to get to it, you’ll need to solve puzzles, fight monsters, and survive the challenges heading your way. Think you can do that?

#14 Touhou Luna Nights

Touhou Luna Nights isn’t the game you’re expecting. The team even notes it’s a kind of “fan fiction.” But don’t let that dissuade you from trying it out.

The game focuses on a vampire who sends her maid to a world that is both familiar and different. The maid must navigate strange areas filled with equally strange creatures. Use techniques like a time stop to get through the danger and gain new abilities as you go!

The team put a lot of effort into the title so that even the “little details” will stand out against the action that is happening on the screen.

#13 Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

Welcome to a kingdom cursed by the very rain that would give them life. This “Rain of Death” transformed the people into monsters, and the land was devastated by it.

Long after the event occurred, a young woman named Lily awakens unharmed and untransformed within a church. She is the only one who can free the kingdom’s residents, but only if she can survive their fury.

Mix attacks with dodges to defeat the blighted that you meet. When you do, you’ll free them from their confines, and you can recruit them to your party. What is the truth behind the rain that changed everything? You’ll find out as your continue Lily’s journey.

#12 Skul: The Hero Slayer

In Skul: The Hero Slayer, humanity has rallied together to attempt to rid the world of the Demon King and his minions. Their attempt is mostly successful, as the only creature left behind is a warrior named Skul. That’s you if you can’t tell.

Now, Skul must fight through the armies of humans to reclaim the king and make the humans pay for what happened.

Skul has the ability to wear other skulls from foes he’s slain. His abilities will change based on what he wears, so find the best ones so you can take on hordes of enemies at once!

#11 Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

To be clear, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon is not a direct sequel to the previous game with a similar name. Instead, it was a stretch goal when the original game was on Kickstarter. That doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy it, though! On the contrary, many people put it on par with the original.

Anyway, in the game, you’ll play as Zangetsu, who happens to be a demon slayer. He’ll work his way through a demon-filled castle to satisfy the revenge that he’s been harboring.

Part of the game’s fun is gaining allies that you can then play as in the title. Each has special abilities and weapons. So try them all out and see who best suits you!

#10 Cave Story

Many gamers out there know about Cave Story. It was developed by the famous game designer Pixel, and the game speaks for itself in terms of quality.

In the game, you’ll play as a young boy who wakes up in a world without any memory of who they are. They eventually wind up in a village comprised of rabbit creatures known as Mimiga. They are a happy bunch of critters, but an evil scientist is threatening their way of life!

Desiring to help them, you’ll scale mountains, fight monsters, and learn the truth about the world and yourself on your journey. Where will the beloved game take you? Play it and find out!

#9 Guacamelee! 2

Were you a fan of the over-the-top wrestling game Guacamelee!? If so, then rejoice that Guacamelee! 2 is here for you to play.

The game brings back everything beloved of the first title, including the styling that is rich in Mexican culture. There are also the epic wrestling moves that fan-favorite character Juan Aguacate can learn, including some new moves exclusively for the sequel!

Oh, and did we mention he can turn into a chicken for the sequel? We probably should because it’s important. Either way, you’ll need every technique possible to take out the hordes of skeletons and other folklore creatures! Let’s get ready to melee!

#8 Salt and Sanctuary

There are some places you never want to go to because you know they’re evil. In Salt and Sanctuary, you’ll find one of those places.

You’ll play a sailor who has ended up on an island where only monsters remain. You’ll weave your way through the passages and mazes that lie on the island so you can get materials to build better weapons and armor. You’ll need them to face the undead and other monsters that are all around.

What happened to this island? What turned them into what they are now? Jump in and find out! If you’re brave enough, that is.

#7 The Messenger

Made by Devolver Digital, The Messenger has you as a ninja, which already makes the game cool. However, the ninja you portray has been tasked by his clan to deliver a message. That message could save their lives from a demon army attempting to destroy them all.

But the twist lies in the world you’ll adventure through, as the game shifts between 8-bit and 16-bit graphics, with each style offering something new you’ll need to overcome. You’ll feel the nostalgia as you traverse the world and feel like you’re playing the old-school games of the original console generations.

But don’t forget your purpose. Your ninja family needs you!

#6 Ori and the Blind Forest

Easily one of the most impactful indie games in recent years, Ori and the Blind Forest is a masterpiece tale that all will enjoy when they play it. We bet many of you have already played it.

In the forest of Nibel, a young orphan named Ori must embark on a grand adventure. A storm threatens to destroy the woods, and Ori must find a way to save it before it’s too late.

The action-platformer balances everything perfectly and delivers a visual and auditory spectacle that you have to experience to believe. We’re trying not to give away too much if you can’t tell, as you should try the game for yourself to see all its wonders.

#5 Tunic

When Tunic came out, many people praised the style of gameplay that it had. It mixed an expansive world with an isometric style and let players figure things out on their own.

You’re a fox who ends up in a strange land with no idea what’s behind the next corner. As you adventure forward, you’ll find pieces of a “manual” to guide you. The twist is that you can’t read any of it, but merely attempt to decipher the visuals there.

There are creatures you must fight to progress, so wield your sword and shield wisely, so you don’t end up another part of the mystery of the land.

#4 Rogue Legacy 2

If you’re looking for a unique twist on Metroidvania/roguelike gameplay, then get Rogue Legacy 2. The title will have you taking the role of a knight as they try to slay the monsters inside The Kingdom.

Here’s the twist. When you die, you don’t start over. Your heir will take your place. Every child birthed will be different from their parents in more ways than one. You’ll have to adapt to the new classes and abilities that your heirs offer you. Each is different and can take on The Kingdom in new ways.

The further you progress, the more you’ll be able to expand your family’s manor and give you kids a better fighting chance when it’s their turn to fight.

#3 Axiom Verge

Axiom Verge was a title that turned many heads when it came out, not the least was due to its unique plot. You are a scientist involved in a lab accident.

But after the incident, you wake up in a world unfamiliar to you. With no clues as to what happened, you must wander around the planet and learn the truth of what’s going on. You’ll use weapons you find to fight off threats and find ways to “hack the world” to do further damage or solve puzzles.

There’s something very dark going on with this world, but what is it? It’s your job to find out.

#2 Ori and the Will of the Wisps

It’s hard to do a follow-up to one of the best indie games ever made, and yet Moon Studios did just that with Ori and the Will of the Wisps. It brought a new story and gameplay style to the title, and the team made it feel like one of the most beautiful and touching games ever.

Ori is back, but this time, they find themselves protecting an owlet in a world full of danger. You must try to get the owlet back to their family and learn Ori’s true purpose along the way.

You’ll love every step you take in the hand-painted world and the soundtrack that brings further life to the world.

#1 Hollow Knight

We could’ve put many titles here at the top, but Hollow Knight felt like the best choice as it’s a perfect representation of the Metroidvania style in modern times.

The game takes place below the town of Dirtmouth. Beneath the ground is a lost kingdom that hides many treasures and secrets. You’ll take the role of an adventurer who must explore the realm and see what lies within.

But be warned! There are many dangers below the surface, ones of a twisted style. Befriend who you can and fight who tries to stop you. You’ll have plenty to do when you add the main game to the DLC, as it’s quite expansive.