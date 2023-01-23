10 Best Free Adventure Games of All Time

Adventure games, they’re something that’s been around since the beginning of gaming history. The best ones are big adventures you can partake in. So here’s ten that are both big, and free.

#10 Neverwinter

We’ll start our list by talking about Neverwinter, an MMOPRG that’s free-to-play and allows you to experience the Dungeons & Dragons universe is a fresh and fun way.

The title has you journeying through the forgotten realms and into some of the most iconic locations set within that universe. You’ll pick your character and level them up to handle the threats you will face. As noted, it’s free, and you’ll be able to play the game and level up to the cap without paying a cent. So if you’re looking for a free MMORPG that’s fun to play, here’s a great place to start.

#9 Unturned

Welcome to a world where everyone is a zombie. Well, everyone but you, that is. In Unturned, you will be in a constant struggle to make your way through the world and survive in it with the undead barreling down on you.

How you survive will be partially up to you. You can take the direct approach and wipe everyone out with your weapons. Or you can choose the stealthy option and try to work your way around the undead horde, so they don’t recognize you.

No matter the tactic you use, survival is always the ultimate goal!

#8 Fishing Planet

What? Fishing is an adventure! Why else would there be a profession with it or video games about it? Exactly. In Fishing Planet, you’ll be able to traverse over 25 different areas to catch the best fish possible.

How many fish will you have access to? Over 170 species! Each of them will have AI made for them to react like their real-life counterparts.

Another great thing about the game is the multiplayer element. You’ll be able to have competitions and events with your friends or online players. As a result, you’re always going to have something to do. So get fishing!

#7 Heroine’s Quest

It seems that there’s a lot of love for the Nordic side of mythology in recent times. Not sure why, but we’ll roll with it as we talk about Heroine’s Quest!

The game focuses on Norse mythology as one of the last Frost Giants has made a vow to encompass the world in ice! You play as a heroine chosen to fight him and stop his terrifying plan!

You’ll travel the realms and fight monsters, solve puzzles, and build yourself up to fight off the Frost Giant!

The game is a love letter to old-school RPGs. So if you’re a fan of those games, you’ll love this free one!

#6 Batty Zabella

If you’re looking for an old-school game made in modern times, you’ll need to try Batty Zabella. The game was “made for the Game Boy,” but you’ll be able to play it on your PC for free.

The title puts you in the role of Batty Zabella, a lady who finds herself trapped and must find a way out and save her family. The game is a point-and-click adventure mixed with a little bit of horror and lots of comedy. They also have lots of fun with Batty, as you’ll find out. So if the game speaks to you, why not try it out?

#5 Beneath a Steel Sky

In Beneath a Steel Sky, you play Robert Foster. Foster was taken violently from his home, and not only was the place destroyed after he was taken, but all its citizens were killed. After you crash the helicopter that took you, your only ally is the AI you made a child.

The two of you find your way to Union City, where an AI dictator is forcing the people to do its wishes and construct a city of its own design.

You must find out the truth about the city and your abduction while you bring down the tyrant in this point-and-click adventure game!

#4 The Chzo Mythos games

The Chzo Mythos Games are four games made by a man you might be familiar with, Ben “Yahtzee” Crenshaw. That’s right, the brutal reviewer from The Escapist who made Zero Punctuation has also made video games. Of course, he’s also written books, for that matter, but that’s a different list.

Anyway, the four games tie into one another and focus on the character of John DaFoe. He’s a thief who gets wrapped up in much bigger things than he expects and must put it all to rest before he can get back to his thieving life. The point-and-click adventure games are a lot of fun and are free.

#3 Samorost

The Samorost series is a set of three games that will have you being a space gnome on an adventure to discover the universe’s origins!

But fear not. You’ll have a magic flute that’ll help you get through the experience, so you should be fine! You’ll travel to alien worlds, solve puzzles, and meet all sorts of creatures from various planets! The games are broken down into bite-sized pieces so you’re not immediately overwhelmed by the scale and scope.

So go ahead and try the first part for free, and then if you like it, you’ll be able to get the rest of the series.

#2 Guild Wars 2

There are many titles out there that have grown to ridiculous proportions over the years. Guild Wars 2 is one of those titles, and you’ll relish the adventure that the game can provide.

The game’s most important thing is an open world to travel through at your leisure and do whatever you want within. They even tell you to go look at the content guides so you can see all that you can do, thus not missing a thing.

Pick the character you want to be in the world, then throw them out into the wilds and guide them wherever you want! Fight in dungeons, solve puzzles, and grow your character’s abilities, there’s a lot to do!

#1 RuneScape

RuneScape is one of the longest-running MMORPGs in the world today. That’s odd to say, given that it’s hardly the most visually impressive title on the market. But what works for the game isn’t only the free nature of it, but the fact that it has a passionate community that loves to play it.

You’ll jump into the game and do whatever you want in it. Explore, get into fights, and mine for materials to make better weapons and armor! You name it; you can do it. Then, interact with the community to get more out of the adventure and see where things take you.