15 Best New Games of October 2022

October was quite a month for gaming, including a wide variety of titles that came out! Think you missed playing one? We can help with that.

#15 Scorn

Platform : PC XSX|S

Release Date : October 21, 2022

We’re going to be very blunt about this first title. Scorn is not a game to play if you don’t like certain imagery or horror titles in general.

The game puts you in a world with a strong narrative you’ll discover as you go through interconnected areas. There are no cutscenes for you to wait through. Instead, you’ll need to figure things out for yourself. Whether you’ll like what you find is up to your tastes.

Go through the areas, solve puzzles, manage your inventory well, and be prepared for when combat is necessary. The game has a lot to see, but you’ll need a strong stomach to endure some of it.

#14 Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

Platform : PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date : October 25, 2022

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is the latest in the series of medieval games that have gradually expanded their scope and capabilities to ensure that fans are satisfied with each new entry.

The game will let you develop your own character from the ground up. Make them in the playstyle you feel is best, and then take part in a vast medieval realm you can build and conquer depending on your desires.

Raise an army to fight for you and take the lands you want. Engage in politics to work with the other kingdoms and battle with other players for supremacy. No two runs will be the same, so enjoy the freedom each gives you.

#13 Settlement Survival

Platform : PC

Release Date : 24 Oct, 2022

Who doesn’t love a city-builder game? Settlement Survival puts you in charge of a settlement as it tries to grow, expand, and survive everything thrown at it.

The game goes beyond just making a city. You’ll start the game by carving out and shaping the terrain you want. That will allow you to really make the settlement of your dreams.

Then, start building it up one spot at a time. As you grow and expand, you’ll need to watch over your citizens and ensure they’re happy, healthy, fed, and so on.

But just like in real life, things will start to happen to your village. So prepare them for it all and make it to the next day!

#12 Vampire Survivors

Platforms : PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date : 20 Oct, 2022

If you’re looking for a game that will have you do a lot yet very little, check out Vampire Survivors.

In the game, you’re surrounded by vampires, surprise! Your character will fight them off tooth and nail until their dying breath. Make no mistake. They will die. But the twist is that you’ll get another survivor to put against the horde right after. So the better you do on the run before, the better off the next guy or gal will be.

Upgrade them over time to handle more and more of the vampiric forces, and see how long you can last!

#11 Marvel Snap

Platform : PC

Release Date : 18 Oct, 2022

The Marvel universe is an ever-expanding franchise by design. But the reason that Marvel Snap is blowing up the gaming landscape is that it’s a simple yet fun free-to-play title.

You’ll assemble a deck full of Marvel heroes and villains and battle against other players in it. The matches last only three minutes, so you’ll need to think fast, hope you get your best cards, then move on.

Collect more cards to improve your odds, or pull a big bluff with the “snap” mechanic! But, again, it’s free to play, so you’ll get to try it out and see if it’s something you’ll enjoy. What’s better than that?

#10 Marauders

Platform : PC

Release Date : 3 Oct, 2022

Welcome to a version of the 1990s that we should be glad never happened. In Marauders, World War I never ended, and by the time the 1990s came around, the Earth was so depleted that people had no choice but to flee to space to survive.

But even in space, some challenges come with the territory. You are a space mercenary who will team up with others to raid ships in space and salvage what you can. The more you get, the more money you make, and the more you can upgrade your character.

Make sure you’re prepared for every match, as each one will be different.

#9 Resident Evil Village’s Shadows of Rose DLC + Gold Edition

Platform : PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S Switch

Release Date : October 28, 2022

The Resident Evil Village’s Shadows of Rose DLC + Gold Edition is more than a rebranding of an old game. Instead, it’s the best version of the game you can play, which is perfect for those who haven’t tried it out yet. The eight main title helped push the series to even greater heights with its story, monsters, and yes, the 9-foot-tall vampire lady you all have a crush on.

Please don’t lie; you know it’s true.

Anyway, this new version brings the main game to life with some improvements. That includes the new story DLC that acts as the end of the story of the Winters family. Are you ready for the secrets that will be revealed?

#8 Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Platform : PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date : 18 Oct 2022

Are you afraid of no ghost? If so, get Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, a video game that embodies the movie’s universe in more ways than one.

You’ll play as a new member of the Ghostbusters team, which is overseen by two very familiar faces and voices. You’ll work together with three other players to visit other sites and see what ghosts inhabit them. The asymmetrical multiplayer gameplay will allow for new experiences every time.

As you advance through the game, upgrade your tech, look, and team strategies to catch every ghost in town. So we ask again, are you afraid of no ghost?

#7 Triangle Strategy

Platform : PC

Release Date : 13 Oct, 2022

The latest 2.5 HD game from Square Enix jumped to PC in October, which means many more of you can experience the RPG splendor that is Triangle Strategy.

The game focuses on an intense fantasy world headed by three kingdoms. You play Serenoa Wolffort, a prince of a legendary bannerman house. When war erupts in the region, you must lead your house and the people of the land on a path you feel is best.

There lies the crux of the game. You can take multiple paths to get four very different endings. Rally your people behind you, or see what fate decides as you go through the battles, betrayals, and shocking revelations.

#6 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Platform : PC PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date : October 18, 2022

The journey of Amicia and Hugo continues in A Plague Tale: Requiem. The two have been trying to control the ability of Hugo’s and find a safe place for him to reside. But peace and happiness are not mutually exclusive, as they find out.

Now, their only hope is to reach an island that legends say can cure his condition. But with people out for the two of them and the swarm of rats constantly on their tale, their bond will be tested like never before.

A deep narrative-driven story awaits you, and you’ll need to think fast and act wisely if you want to survive.

#5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Platform : PC

Release Date : October 19, 2022

The Uncharted franchise helped elevate Naughty Dog to legendary heights. Over the years, even with the main series being done, the team has found ways to bring it to new players. The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection isn’t a new game, but it was released to PC for the first time.

The collection brings the fourth and fifth games of the series for PC players to enjoy. That means you’ll get to play Drake in his “final adventure” and certain other characters who get the spotlight this time.

The gameplay is tight on the PC, and you can use a controller if you prefer to use it that way.

#4 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Platform : Switch

Release Date : 20 Oct 2022

There have been many titles on this list that were anticipated. But Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was anticipated solely because the original game that featured this crossover was so good that people had to know how much fun the second one could be.

The answer is that it’s pretty fun. Inspired by Super Mario Galaxy, the game takes you to various worlds that the vile Cursa has infected. Teaming up with old friends and new allies, you’ll work alongside the Sparks to defeat foes and take down Cursa.

The title’s gameplay has been improved in every way, and you’ll have a blast making your favorite team and unleashing wicked combos.

#3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Platform : PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date : October 28, 2022

Some might be mad that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 isn’t at the top spot. But remember, this is about the best games that came out last month. So while the new game from the long-running franchise is good, it’s hardly the best title that came out in October.

What’s more, many of you will likely jump right into the multiplayer and stay there for untold amounts of time. That’s fine if you’re into that kind of thing. Plus, we’ll admit that Infinity Ward improved the multiplayer formula in some ways.

So if you’ve been waiting for this title to come out, you can enjoy it now.

#2 Bayonetta 3

Platform : Switch

Release Date : October 28, 2022

We’re going to top this list with two titles that have been a long time coming. Bayonetta 3 was announced in 2017, and it took years to get another update. But now, you can finally play the Umbra Witch again in a shining new adventure that fans and critics adore.

This time around, Bayonetta will be facing a being known as the Singularity, who is trying to erase all traces of the witch from existence. Alongside a witch-in-training in Viola, they’ll have to endure intense battles to overcome the odds. Wield new abilities like the Demon Slave technique to fight back and prove why you don’t eff with a witch.

#1 Persona 5 Royal

Platform : PC PS5 Xbox One XSX|S Switch

Release Date : October 21, 2022

To say this game was “years in the making” is an understatement. The original game came out in 2017, then got an upgrade with more content later on. But, if you didn’t have a PlayStation, you couldn’t enjoy it.

Now, after years of BEGGING Atlus to release it on other platforms, they’ve done just that. Persona 5 Royal is easily the best game they’ve ever made. The expansive world, deep combat system, and uber-stylish visuals ensure that everyone who plays it will fall in love. So whether it’s on PC, Switch, or Xbox, you can finally enjoy the game people have been discussing for years.