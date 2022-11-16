6 Best PlayStation 5 Baseball Games To Play Today

Baseball is America’s pastime, and because of this, plenty of video games allow you to play the sport by yourself or with friends. Here are six you can get on PS5 right now.

#6 Baseball Riot

We’re going to start with a game that definitely isn’t in the “spirit of baseball.” Baseball Riot features you as a retired baseball player that finds out an organization has kidnaped his former team. To save them, he must go through 100 levels full of people trying to stop him.

The gameplay is baseball, but not in the traditional sense. Instead, you’ll bounce your ball off walls and other structures to hit as many bad guys as possible in one go. Do your best, and you might save your team. You can get power-ups and chain reactions if you bounce it right!

#5 Pro Yaku Spirits 2019

While it may be America’s pastime, that doesn’t mean that baseball is limited to one country. Far from it. The sport is played worldwide, and global competitions bring nations together so they can play it with one another. Pro Yaku Spirits 2019 is the last of a gaming series that featured the Japanese side of baseball.

Granted, we acknowledge that not all of you will want to play a game featuring Japanese teams and players you don’t know. But, the option is there to learn something about how other nations handle the game, and it went on for a long time, so you might want to see what the series is all about.

#4 MLB Home Run Derby VR

The VR space is growing every year. Because of this, more and more people are vying for the opportunity to bring new experiences to your VR headset. MLB Home Run Derby VR is one example of this happening with baseball. In it, you’ll get to take part in your home run derby as you try and hit as many balls out of the park as possible!

The better you do, the more you climb up the leaderboard. Or, you can directly challenge opponents online to see who can do better.

With the ability to play in all 30 major league parks, you will find something to enjoy here.

#3 RBI Baseball

Sadly, RBI Baseball isn’t a series you’ll be able to play anymore in terms of new titles coming out. The 2022 game was straight-up canceled, and the 2021 title was removed from certain places to buy. It’s a sad end to a series that had control of its style of baseball and arguably should’ve kept going.

As such, RBI Baseball 20 is the game you’ll want to play. While it is the last entry in its series, it’s not a bad one to go out on. The pickup and play style of gameplay is very enticing and guarantees players will be able to enjoy it no matter the experience level.

Plus, there are challenges for advanced players to partake in.

#2 Super Mega Baseball 3

Some of you out there don’t just want a baseball title. You want a title that feels like baseball at its core. Plus, you want depth that keeps you playing the game for a good while. If that’s your jam, then get Super Mega Baseball 3. The game took its somewhat cartoon nature and revamped it to be more realistic while maintaining its tight controls and gameplay.

You’ll play ball across 14 different parks and have to use your instincts and baseball knowledge to come out on top. Then, if you want, you can set up a league with your friends online and challenge one another to see which club is the best.

#1 MLB The Show Series

It shouldn’t be surprising that MLB The Show Series is the top slot. After all, this is the baseball game that is made by baseball fans for baseball fans. Plus, it has the approval of the MLB. That’s not just something you tag on. You have to earn that.

You’ll take the mound, plate, or field as your favorite team and fight through the seasons to get to the World Series and become the champs of baseball. Every game iteration improves so that the baseball experience can be more realistic. Everything is meant to be on point and accurate, from how you pitch, how you hit the ball, and how you field and throw to the bases.

So jump in and lead your favorite team to the title!