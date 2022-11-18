10 Best Xbox One Battle Royale Video Games

What to do when everyone is against you...?

Whether you realize it or not, the battle royale genre is growing every year. Many developers see these games as perfect ways to get players and their money. On the Xbox One, here is the ten you should pay the most attention to.

#10 Battlefield V Firestorm

Let’s start with a title that deserves to be at the bottom of this list. Battlefield V Firestorm was the franchise’s first attempt at a battle royale game, and it shows.

They tried to fit a battle royale game within an update and place everything within the world they already had. That led to the maps being the size of city-states! You might think this is cool at first, but considering the vast spaces of having nothing happen? It didn’t work out.

The dev team improved things over time, but people weren’t interested in trying it out by that point.

#9 Realm Royale Reforged

Not unlike the last game, Realm Royale Reforged was one that went through some difficulties after launch. Mainly it tweaked the formula beyond what gamers wanted. So it went the “reforged” route and returned the features players liked to ensure the game was fun again.

It will only be determined whether it is fun in your mind once you play it yourself.

You’ll pick your character and then team up with others to try and beat the other team. Then, roam the battlefield and find items to forge weapons up the ante!

Plus, even when you die, you’ll only become a chicken! So all you have to do is make sure no one kills you again when you’re in chicken form.

#8 CRSED FOAD

CRSED FOAD brings multiple genres together to create its battle royale experience. At first, it’ll appear to be just another shooter, as your goal will be to survive the other players and race to the middle of the map so a deadly fog can’t kill you.

But that’s where the basics end. Because here, you won’t have just the standard weapons armament. You’ll have access to jetpacks so you can fly around. You’ll be able to craft spells, do rituals, and even summon undead beings to assist you!

So figure out what kind of fighter you want to be, then wipe everyone out.

#7 Spellbreak

In Spellbreak, the name of the game is magic. Or at least a specific brand of magic. Magic as a whole has been taken, and now you must take it back while wielding special gauntlets that grant you special abilities.

But what abilities? That’s up to you. The game has multiple classes for you to partake in, and then, through your gauntlets, you’ll mix and match their powers to create devastating combos that can change the course of battle!

The environments are destructible, so use that to your advantage as you play against others. Will you be able to wield the best magic to come out on top? Dive in and find out!

#6 Super Animal Royale

Are you ready to get animalistic? Super Animal Royale is there for you if that’s the case.

This game takes place in an abandoned safari where the animals run free. The top-down 2D title will put you against 63 other animals to come out on top.

But that’s where one of the twists comes in. Because you won’t be fighting like animals, not entirely, you’ll have weapons and gear to ensure the death of your opponents! You can even collect various animal species to become in the next round.

As you go through the safari, you’ll meet NPC characters that will tell you what the world used to be and how it got to be like this.

#5 PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds

It wouldn’t be very respectful if we didn’t discuss the OG that started everything. Whether you loved it or hated it, PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds was the one that started this battle royale trend. So yes, if you hate what the battle royale genre has done to the video game space, PUBG is who you blame. Mostly blame, at least.

The game was a hit when it hit Steam Early Access. But it fell out of favor when it failed to innovate compared to a certain other game we’ll discuss later.

But you can still play it now if you want to; it’s just not as packed full of gamers as before.

#4 Call of Duty Warzone

Unlike a particular franchise we discussed earlier, Call of Duty Warzone is a solid attempt to bring an established IP into the battle royale space. It’s not perfect, as fans will loudly note, but it’s gotten a lot of people on board, so that’s something.

Everything you like about Call of Duty is here; it’s just been cranked to the level of a battle royale. You’ll get to customize your avatar with all sorts of items and weapons. Pick your best loadout so you can clean up the competition!

Plus, a new mobile version of the game is coming soon in conjunction with the release of the next mainline title.

#3 Fall Guys

Every battle royale game we’ve shown you so far is about violence to an extreme level. You go around a level and kill people to be the last one standing. How about we talk about a title that is a bit more lowkey?

Fall Guys puts you not on a battlefield but on an obstacle course. You’ll participate in these “games” with other players and attempt to be the sole winner when all is said and done. That won’t be easy because of the toughness of the obstacles and the players trying to get you themselves.

So put on your favorite skin and dive into the fray!

#2 Apex Legends

The Titanfall universe has a unique backstory in terms of game development. The first game was good, and the second game was great, but the franchise couldn’t get over that “hump” to reach the next level. Then, out of nowhere, Apex Legends arrives, and the world is never the same.

The dev team not only dropped this title out of the blue, but it was free-to-play! That kind of launch tactic was unheard of at the time.

Gamers were curious and soon fell in love with the 3v3 combat, the characters they could wield, and more.

Fast forward to now, and the game continues to grow, and it’s not slowing down for anything.

#1 Fortnite

There isn’t another battle royale title that you can put on the top of this list. Fortnite is the peak, and it will be until someone knocks it off. Since no one has yet, we’ll continue to praise it.

The title was pretty much a knockoff of PUBG when it first debuted, and everyone knew it. Remember, Epic Games didn’t create the title to be a battle royale one; it was a completely different game. But then they saw what the other game did and decided to recreate it.

Then, over time, they bolstered it with new modes, tons of skins for players, advancements to how much fun they can have outside of battles, and more!

The game is constantly growing, so people keep coming back.