15 Best Games Released In September 2022

What was the best of the best last month

September 2022 is over, but there were a significant number of games that came out last month that many of you are likely playing right now! Here are the 15 best ones from last month.

#15 Disney Dreamlight Valley

Let’s start with Disney Dreamlight Valley. Why? Because the game is still going through some “growing pains,” and it shows.

The title focuses on lands that are full of Disney and Pixar characters. However, when a series of thorns corrupted the lands, the characters fled to the Dream Castle and hid behind locked doors. You are a new inhabitant of the land and must free these characters, restore their memories, and bring the valley back to its wondrous state.

You’ll not only save these characters but make your own life in the valley. Create your own home and be neighbors with Belle, Wall-E, Buzz Lightyear, and more! The game is slowly getting updates and fixes, so give it a little time, and it’ll be a grand adventure.

#14 Gloomwood

In Gloomwood, you are taken from your life and transported to a mysterious Victorian city that holds many secrets. One is the transformation the city is going through when you arrive.

Wield your cane sword and find out the meaning of it all.

The city of the game is expansive, and you’ll have many options for going through it. You can take to the rooftops, hide in the back alleys, or find secret passages that will guide you to new locations. How you travel is up to you.

You’ll have to get a hold of an arsenal of unique weapons, eavesdrop on people to get information, cling to buildings to get around, and more! All so you can learn the truth.

#13 Omega Strikers

Picture right now an air hockey table. Now picture that instead of the items you use to score a goal, you had superhero characters. That is the world of Omega Strikers.

You’ll play in 3v3 battles where the goal is to score five goals before your opponent and ensure you have two more than them in the end.

These fast-paced matches are headlined by the characters you’ll control. Each one is unique, with abilities you’ll have to master on your side and adapt to regarding your opponents. In addition, the title will get constant updates that shall provide players with more modes, more characters, and more fun.

#12 The Wandering Village

The Wandering Village puts a unique twist on the city-building gameplay that many of you know. In the title, you are in a world where mysterious plant life has spread across the land. The result is toxic spores that drive humanity to the only place they can survive—the top of a titan known as Onbu.

Now, you must rebuild your society on the literal back of the titan and expand however you can.

But be warned, Onbu is flying through the world as you live upon him. That means you’ll have to adapt to the biomes he travels through and overcome any obstacles that might bring.

What kind of life will you grow on the back of Onbu?

#11 Metal: Hellsinger

You are the Unknown: a being that is half human and half demon. You are on a quest for vengeance and must go through an army of monsters and minions to get to the one you see—the Red Judge.

You might think this is an over-the-top action title, but you would be mostly wrong. Instead, Metal: Hellsinger is an FPS rhythm action title. You’ll battle alongside the beat; the better you do on the beat, the more intense the music becomes, and the better your attacks do.

To help seal the importance of the story, the game brought in Troy Baker to be the narrator! Or, if you want to have fun, dive into the Challenge Mode and climb up the leaderboard!

#10 Steelrising

Welcome to France during the French Revolution. But this isn’t the one you learned about in history class. Instead, this is a version where King Louis XV created robotic minions to try and stop the people in their tracks.

You are the Aegis; a unique robot made to protect the Queen. Now, you must fight the automatons and keep history on track!

As you fight, you’ll get to upgrade the Aegis with various abilities. You can tailor the Aegis to your playstyle or create something unique.

Meet the people of France who shaped history, and then reshape it how you want.12. The Wandering Village

#9 Trombone Champ

Have you ever wanted to play the trombone? Or are you already a secret trombone master? Either way, Trombone Champ is a title that’ll let you fulfill your trombone desires as you play across a medley of melodies.

We’re not joking, this is a trombone-themed music title, and you’ll get to play 20 different tracks! But, just as important, you’re not only playing notes, you’re going with the music to make it sound epic.

The better you play the songs, the more tools you’ll unlock, and there is even a collectible card set to fulfill!

Oh, and to be clear, you don’t have to have an actual trombone to play. You can use a keyboard and mouse.

#8 Isonzo

Isonzo is the latest in a long line of realistic war titles made by the team at M2H and Blackmill Games.

This time around, they take their approach to the Italian Alps to deliver one of the most unique wartime games ever created. The game is based on the real-life struggle to take the Italian Alps from enemy forces back in World War II, a fight that lasted two years!

Now, you’ll relive those battles as you move your forces up the mountain range to achieve victory.

Pick your path upward, and overcome all the obstacles that are in your way. Fortresses, trenches, artillery, and more will prevent you from going up. Power through and seize the day!

#7 Temtem

In October, the next mainline Pokemon title will arrive on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking for a similar game with “monster catching mechanics” and a world to explore, then you should get Temtem.

Your journey as a tamer will lead you to the Airborne Archipelago. These six islands are full of monsters for you to battle and catch, alongside terrains to explore.

Like the Nintendo franchise, you’ll battle and trade with friends and even get to see other tamers going around the islands as you play.

But be warned, not all is well in the land of Omninesia. Clan Belsoto is trying to take the islands for themselves! Defeat them to bring peace to the archipelago, then take on the dojo challenge to be the ultimate tamer!

#6 Judgment

The Judgment franchise is a spinoff of the Yazuka/Like a Dragon series. It focuses on the darker parts of Japan and all that happens within them. Judgment recently got ported to the PC, and that’s why it’s on this list.

In the title, you’ll play Takayuki Yagami; a former detective turned lawyer. His newest case will test him in many ways. A string of murders is ravaging Japan, and no one knows who is behind them. Yagami will take the case, and you’ll help him investigate, interrogate, and learn the truth.

But at what cost will you learn it? How you handle the case will determine the outcome of the story. What kind of justice will you seek by its end?

#5 Slime Rancher 2

Are you ready to get back into the slime?

Beatrix LeBeau sure is, and she’s going on a new adventure that’ll take her to the mysterious Rainbow Island! What makes this island so unique? It has ancient ruins and technologies that arguably shouldn’t be there. It’s filled with unknown life and resources too!

Add to that; it’s got new species of slime you can manage!

Help Beatrix set up her new life on Rainbow Island, explore it, farm it, and discover everything there. In the end, she might learn the island’s true nature and its purpose. Just remember to be good to your slimes! You’ll use these things to upgrade Beatrix’s equipment and abilities so that she can do more on the island!

#4 Return to Monkey Island

The classic series is back! Return to Monkey Island brings back not only the characters you loved to play but the creator that helped make the franchise so memorable.

You’ll again take command of Guybrush Threepwood, but times have not been kind to the adventurer. The old guard is being swept away, and new pirates are taking their place!

Help Guybrush work his way through a new adventure to reclaim his love for life and mystery! Talk with old friends, solve fiendish puzzles, and possibly find out the secret of Monkey Island once and for all! Your adventure awaits; what are you waiting for?

#3 Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is a dream come true for fans of the franchise. This title brings together the best characters from across the series’ history to one place to do a simple thing: fight!

With over 50 characters present, you’ll find all sorts of battles you can create. Do you want to recreate the classic battle between Jotaro Kujo and Dio? Do it! Would you like to see Jonathan Joestar go up against his descendant in Jolyne? You can do that too!

Multiple modes of gameplay await you, and each character has their own unique abilities for you to learn and master! So, who will you Stand by in battle?

#2 The Last of Us Part 1

Some may find it controversial that The Last of Us Part 1 is so high on this list. We can understand that to a certain degree, mainly because the game has been out on three consecutive PlayStation systems in three different visual forms. All within ten years, no less.

But, the team at Naughty Dog has insisted that this was necessary and far more than “another remaster.”

To their credit, the team did redo the character models, environments, lighting, sound design, accessibility, etc. However, when you see it all put together, it looks like the “true form” that the game design team likely always envisioned but couldn’t fulfill on the PS3.

If you’ve never played the franchise, The Last of Us Part 1 will be perfect for you.

#1 Splatoon 3

Cheating? Hardly. The last title might have been a great release, but it was hardly a new game. Splatoon 3 is a brand new game that embraced the previous titles and refined all they did. Including improving the internet issues! Well, mostly.

You’ll once again be a squid kid or an octopus kid and partake in epic Turf War battles where covering territory is the primary goal. That means you have to ink your own turf, everyone!

Choose your gear and your weapon loadout, and then go splatting!

Splatoon 3 has an all-new story mode, a new battle mode via Table Turf, Salmon Run is now 24/7, and Splatfests are back! Given all that, how could this not be No.1?