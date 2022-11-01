5 Best PlayStation 5 Snowboarding Games

Snowboarding may not be something everyone can do in real life but in the video game world? We have a few games that you can do snowboarding and do it with style.

#5 Mark McMorris Infinite Air

If you want to jump right into the snowboarding thrills, then check out Mark McMorris Infinite Air. This game goes right for the jugular by giving you an immense backcountry to carve through, while also adhering to different skill levels of players.

There are 100+ square miles of terrain here in the game, and you can snowboard on all of it! Every single run in the game has been customized too so that you’ll get a fresh experience no matter where you shred.

Mark McMorris Infinite Air also allows players of various skill levels to have fun and do their best. So play it yourself, or bring some friends in to shred with you!

#4 The Alto Collection

If you desire more than one game to play in a singular title, then you’ll want to check out The Alto Collection. This title has the two Alto games within it, and that means you’ll have a robust playground to have fun in across the two games.

Just for some context here, combined, the games have 120 different levels to play in. That’s a lot of snowboarding that you’ll get to do. Each of these has challenges for you to try and overcome! Plus, there are 7 different characters in the game and a variety of upgrades that you can make with them.

#3 Horatio Goes Snowboarding

Horatio Goes Snowboarding is a tribute game to the arcade-style titles of the past because here, you’ll have to avoid more than just snow to stay upright.

You’ll play as Horatio, who wants to go snowboarding. But just getting to the mountain is not an easy thing. You’ll need to get a snowboard, then cross oncoming traffic to get to an awaiting helicopter! Once you make it to the slopes, you’ll have to avoid the dangers and get to the finish line in one piece!

If you do get injured, the hospital awaits! If you run out of money because of your injuries? That’s a game over.

#2 Riders Republic

What if you wanted a snowboarding game, but also wanted other things to do within it? What would you go play? Riders Republic would be a good answer to that. This title allows you to not just go snowboarding, but gliding, biking, and a whole bunch of other sports, all the while playing it with a massive community!

The game is built upon the concept of doing everything in groups. There can be up to 50 players in a single server, and with them, you can do team versus team matches across many events. Or, you can challenge another person and do some PVP snowboarding! The choice is yours.

#1 Steep

Snowboarding is about putting yourself against the toughest slopes and coming out on top. Steep is a title that will let you live on that adrenaline high. It does this by giving you some of the most incredible terrains to shred in.

We’re talking about you going to the Alps and seeing how fast you can get down them. Or, heading to Alaska and taking on the challenges there.

With every run you do, you’ll prove yourself and your skills. Capture the moment so you can share it online and see what other people have done as well.

This is the ultimate virtual snowboarding experience, so don’t miss out!