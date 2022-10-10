19 Best New Upcoming Historical Games of 2023

There are many gamers out there that honestly having a bit of historical accuracy or setting in their video games. Mainly because it adds some “authentic” to it at times and lets them feel like they’re a part of history itself. Here are a few games that’ll do that for you throughout 2023.

#19 Fire and Maneuver

Release date: July 16, 2022, Full Launch TB

Publisher: Armchair History Interactive

Developers: Armchair History Interactive, Targon Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Let’s start with a game that’s not only historical, but it comes from actual history researchers. Specifically, The Armchair History Team, who worked together to try and make a game about Victorian era Europe, the battles and wars that were waged in it, and how you would command your armies in such times.

This turn-based tactics game will have you trying to do the impossible by seeing all the moves of your opponents at once and then trying to overcome them. Your orders will be final, so make your choice and accept the consequences.

Follow the path of history, or, choose a side and then rewrite history in a way that benefits you! All is a part of Fire and Maneuver!

#18 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Release date: 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Developers: Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo

Publishers: Koei Tecmo, KOEI TECMO AMERICA Corporation

Welcome to a version of China where things aren’t what they seem. In this fantastical version of history, you’ll play as a nameless militia man in the time of the Three Kingdoms. Except in this version of the kingdoms, there are demons everywhere, and chaos is abundant.

Now, you must go throughout the land and fight to free the nation. Grow as you fight the demons and unlock new powers that’ll help you push them back further. Will you be able to change the fate of an entire realm? You are the one who can change the flow of destiny, as you are destiny itself.

#17 Manor Lords

Developer: Slavic Magic

Release date: TBA

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you’ve noticed that the “city building” games set in medieval or historical times is a bit rigid in how things are actually built, you’re not alone. That’s why Manor Lords is trying to change the game if you will by allowing you to not just freely build the kind of city you want, but to go and try to ORGANICALLY grow it.

In this case, we mean that your village turned town turned city will only grow that way as you tend to it and the people itself thrive in it. You’ll have to deal with obstacles in growing the city and then ensure it can survive both the elements and the works of man.

Oh, and there are large medieval battles to do as well, so don’t worry about that.

#16 War Hospital

Release date: 2023

Developer: Brave Lamb Studio S.A.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Nacon, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

Next up, we have a game that is honestly trying to make a war game about saving lives and not just firing away at them. In War Hospital, you’ll find yourself in the role of a doctor in World War I. You’re in a field hospital where the wounded keep piling in, and the shells of battle keep blasting all around you.

Your supplies and staff are limited, and you must make the best decisions you can in order to save lives. Do what you can to treat every passionate, and then work to evolve not just your resources, but your staff as well. You are going to be a beacon for your team, so don’t give up hope, and show the world that life can be preserved if you fight hard enough for it.

#15 Gloria Victis

Release date: June 9, 2016 EA, Full Launch TBA

Developer: Black Eye Games

Publisher: Black Eye Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you’re looking for a large-scale game to really make you feel like you’re in medieval times, then Gloria Victis is a title you might just want to partake in. This is an MMO that pays tribute to many of the medieval games of the world, as well as other games that have great scope in them.

In this title, you’ll be put into a massive world where you can do almost too many things to mention. Including being a part of many different classes where you can show off your skills in a variety of manners.

After you choose who you are, set off to make the world what you want it. Be the best at what you do, or, be the ruler of your own kingdom, you can do that!

#14 Six Days in Fallujah

Release date: TBA

Publisher: Victura

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Developers: Highwire Games, Atomic Games, Highwire Games LLC

Accuracy in war games is at times difficult to do, mainly because there is such chaos on the battlefield that it’s nearly impossible to recreate. Six Days in Fallujah though is attempting to do that by focusing on retelling the stories of marines and the people of Iraq during the war that took place there not so long ago.

The key thing here is that while you can replay the same missions, how you complete them will change every single time. Because the details of the world will shift with each replay. So you never know what will be behind that next door, or in the next building. You’ll have to adapt if you want to make it to the next spot and live to see another day.

#13 Terror: Endless Night

Developers: Unseen Silence, Pixel Crow

Publishers: Feardemic, Movie Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

While the title might not relay it at first, Terror: Endless Night is a game based off of real historical events that happened long ago. You’ll play as the captain of a ship who was tasked with leading their crew on an expedition to find two other ships that had become lost on a journey through the arctic. But now, your vessel has become stuck in the ice.

Your supplies are limited, your crew is in need of help, and it’s up to you to decide what happens next.

Will you lead them with compassion? Or will you rule with an iron fist and make the “tough decisions” so that at least some of them can survive? How your tale ends depends on what you do next. So choose wisely, else your fates will be sealed.

#12 CONSCRIPT

Release date: TBA

Developer: Catchweight Studio

Publisher: Catchweight Studio

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating systems

And back to World War I we go! CONSCRIPT focuses on a French soldier who goes on a personal mission. A mission to go find his brother who was declared missing in action. To find out the truth, he must brave not just the battle of Verdun, but the enemy trenches to seek out what happened to him.

The game invokes many different styles and genres, but survival is key amongst them. You’ll have to fight off enemy soldiers from all sides at times, and try to find your way through the battlefield without being caught or killed.

The game has multiple ways to go about things, and different endings to be had. Which way will your story end?

#11 Land of the Vikings

Developer: Laps Games

Publisher: Iceberg Interactive

Release date: 2022 EA, Full Launch TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

There are a LOT of games out there that aren’t just concerned with being Vikings, but building up Viking life in general. Land of the Vikings for example will charge you with making a settlement for a group of Vikings and then building it up slowly over the course of seasons.

The twist here is that you’ll be minding not just the land, but the individual people. As the game notes, “not all Vikings are alike.” You’ll need to know who they are, what they are like, and then provide them what they want.

With each season that passes, more Vikings will come to join your settlement, so expand, plan, rejoice in your victories and grow in your technologies to make this a true settlement worthy of Vikings.

#10 Cowboy Life Simulator

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Developers: RockGame S.A., Oaza Games

Publishers: RockGame S.A., Oaza Games

Ok, so the Viking life isn’t your style, huh? That’s fine, we can work with that. How about being a Cowboy? That more your speed?

Cowboy Life Simulator will put you in a very unique Cowboy life, because this won’t be one where you seek out trouble, you’re just trying to live your life and avoid it. You’ll take care of your land, track horses and take care of them, repair buildings in the nearby town, and more.

But fear not, you’ll still learn to shoot a pistol and be ready to take on outlaws that might come your way. So what kind of cowboy will you be? You’re going to find out.

#9 Sengoku Dynasty

Developer: Superkami

Publisher: Toplitz Productions

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Sengoku Dynasty is one of many games that likes to put a good twist on a genre and how you play it. In this game, you play as a noble father who settles down in Japan to try and make a new life for himself and for his daughter. But it is there that his path diverges, and it’s up to you to choose where he goes next.

Because he could take the path of a leader and grow the village he and his daughter is in. Or the way of a craftsman and build a steady life for them both. Or be a warrior and strike down those who would threaten their peace. Or, the way of a monk and achieve enlightenment on his way to peace.

The path, and choice, are yours to make.

#8 Medic: Pacific War – Prologue

Developer: Hypnotic Ants

Platforms: PC

Publishers: PlayWay, Games Operators

Release date: TBA

To be a medic on the battlefield is to make a lot of difficult choices. Medic: Pacific War – Prologue will show you that in great detail. Because you’ll be a medic in World War II, one who has to go onto the battlefield to help every life that he can. But whom he saves will be up to you and how you interpret the orders you’re given.

You’ll be told what to do from your commanding officers, but you’ll also have pleas from your fellow comrades in arms. Whom you save could change the course of battle, or even the war! So choose wisely with what you do and with whom.

#7 The Valiant

Release date: TBA

Developer: Kite Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Going back truly far in time, we had to the era of the Crusaders. It is there you will find a man who has grown truly tired of war, and yet, must be called upon once again to save it all.

Because another Crusader has found an artifact, a sacred one that wields powers that are “too much for mortals”. Yet, that man is going to try and assemble the many pieces of it so that he can rule. You must stop him and bring peace to the land.

Build up your forces and command them in RTS-style gameplay. Explore the land for the pieces of the artifact and ensure they don’t go into the wrong hands!

#6 Viking City Builder

Developer: Titan GameZ

Publisher: Titan GameZ

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

See? Told you there were a lot of games designed to give you “Viking Life” at its fullest! Viking City Builder is just what it sounds like. You are a group of Vikings who have pillaged a village, because that’s what they did back then, and decide to rebuild upon it for yourselves. Because why not?

Now, it’s your job to steer where the growth of this Viking settlement goes. You’ll need to build it up to suit your needs, while also making it strong enough to withstand various attacks. Because there are others in this land who aren’t going to be amused by your arrival.

Build, fight, survive! Whatever it takes to continue your Viking Legacy.

#5 Men of War II

Developer: Best Way

Publisher: 1C Publishing EU

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux

Release date: 2023

Men of War II wants you to enter the game with certain expectations, and then watch as they’re blown away by how grand this title is. In it, you’ll be able to play as the Allies or Soviets in World War II, and then fight your way to victory in historically accurate style.

Meaning that you’ll be fighting with the right troops and weapons of the time, on battlefields that were meant to enact the battles that happened. Then, you’ll need to use true military tactics and styles in order to overcome the enemies that are in front of you.

Battle through the story campaigns or go into the multiplayer mode and see whether you can outflank your friends or online foes!

#4 Builders of Egypt: First pyramid

Developer: Strategy Labs

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: PlayWay, CreativeForge Games, Strategy Labs

Gee, wonder what this game is about? Yes, it’s true, you’re going to build up Rome to its peak! We kid, Builders of Egypt: First pyramid is about taking Egypt from a very young state and turning it into the empire that still is revered to this day.

You’ll build it up building by building, and then ensure that the cities you manage are prosperous and plentiful. But don’t forget that there’s even more to running an empire than building, you’ll need to please the people as well as your inner court. Make the necessary pledges to the gods, and trade with other nations to ensure you’re seen as a global power.

#3 Knights of Honor II: Sovereign

Release date: TBA

Developer: Black Sea Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you wanted to rule Europe, how would you go and do it? Knights of Honor II: Sovereign will be the game that tries to answer that for you as you’ll get to try and rule over the land. But again, how you do it will depend on what you seek and how far you’re willing to push things.

Will you try and raise up an army so that you can handle the foes you’ll come across on your path? Will you trade with other nations and build one another up so that a mutual respect can be garnered?

Pick your royal court and then set out on your path to glory, or death, in Knights of Honor II: Sovereign!

#2 We are Legion: Rome

Developers: Titanite Games S.A., Titanite Games Sp. z o.o.

Release date: TBA

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Titanite Games S.A., Gaming Factory

Ok, NOW we’re going to Rome, for real this time. In fact, you’ll actually be fighting for the glory of Rome in We are Legion: Rome. Here, you’ll be a Legionnaire, and be tasked with fighting all sorts of barbarians for your empire.

The goal is simple, survive, and use all manner of strikes and abilities in order to take down the enemies that are right in front of you. Because while you do fight for your homeland, you also fight for your family, who you wish to get home to.

So be as brutal as you need to be so you can see them once again!

#1 The Great War: Western Front

Release date: 2023

Developer: Petroglyph Games

Publisher: Frontier Developments plc

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Shall we end this with World War I? Why not? The Great War: Western Front will allow you to see a gritty and realistic take on The Great War from multiple perspectives. In fact, you’ll be able to command the entire war, or just command the troops from a single battlefield.

The battlefield will be yours to do with as you will as you try and make things go your way. You’ll have to dig trenches to protect your troops, you’ll need to build up your technologies so you can take the fight to the enemy, and of course, you’ll need to make the right decisions in battle.

The war will be affected by what you do.