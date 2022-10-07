Top 10 Game Pass Titles Coming in 2023

We’re still a few months away from 2023 but the Xbox Game Pass lineup for next year is already looking stacked. With more than two dozen games set to release into Game Pass next year there’s a lot to dig through which is why we’ve compiled this list of the top ten best games coming to Game Pass in 2023. There’s a lot of variety on the service and that stands true of this sample of what’s to come. Whether you enjoy racing games, shooters, or RPGs, there’s something for everyone.

#10 The Last Case of Benedict Fox

In The Last Case of Benedict Fox we see Lovecraftian design come together with Metroidvania style game play to create a thrilling yet gorgeous experience. You play as Benedict Fox as he explores the memories of victims he encounters throughout his last case. You’ll be fighting demons and hunting for clues through an array of fantastical environments where the traumas of the once living manage to take a more physician form. In many ways The Last Case of Benedict Fox reminds me a lot of the Ori games. Beautiful art and side scrolling combat with a story that’s deeper then it may first appear to be.

#9 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

From the creators of the cult classic Suikoden series comes Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. A new turn-based JRPG that serves as a spiritual successor to the long dormant Suikoden franchise. It has a rich world and story built from the ground up. The Empire finds themselves searching for an all powerful artifact that can exponentially alter their power. As war breaks out that all changes, and leads to where our protagonists and their 100+ potential party members get wrapped into the fold.

#8 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is an upcoming open world RPG where the gods of the past have managed to escape from the underworld. Utilizing a wide range of weapons from axes to firearms and supernatural abilities you join the Coalition army to fight back against the gods to help ensure humanity’s future. The high octane combat is the highlight of what we’ve seen from the game so far, but the story premise stands to be rather compelling. A war between humans and gods almost always makes for an interesting journey, and the almost steampunk aesthetic that Flintlock uses helps it to stand out from the crowd.

#7 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty takes place in the world of Three Kingdoms where it’s become plagued by demons. You take on the role of a militia soldier fighting back against the hordes of evil through the dynamic action combat. With fighting styles inspired by the “Five Phases’ there’s many different ways for you to learn how to vanquish your enemies, and if you need an extra boost there’s the different powers you can unlock that have been lying dormant inside your hero. It being developed by the team behind the Nioh series should be enough to sell you on the game play side of things in of itself. The world seems absolutely beautiful from what we’ve seen so far. The game takes place in China during 184 A.D. and will allow you to explore a variety of different areas as you fight back against the relentless demons.

#6 Forza Motorsport

The mainline Forza series has been dormant since Forza Motorsport 7 was released back in 2017. The new game, just titled Forza Motorsport, is a new beginning for the series. It is featuring more in depth immersion than ever before. All new systems allow for more realistic sound from the many different vehicles, better lighting, and of course tighter controls than ever. After the exploding success of Forza Horizon 5 there’s a lot of pressure on Forza Motorsport to offer just as great of an experience but of course using the more realistic sim style of racing.We’ve seen a lot of Forza Motorsport already including deep dives into how the game has been made and what new systems have been implemented. It’s easy to say that it’s looking to be one of the greatest racing games of this generation.

#5 Minecraft Legends

Minecraft is one of if not the most popular game of all time so there’s a lot of attention on Minecraft Legends to be good. It is a bit different from the traditional Minecraft experience and is even different from Minecraft Dungeons. It’s a top down action strategy game where you will be fighting back against the hordes of Piglins. There’s a large world for you to explore with plenty of secrets to find. There’s also a PvP component to the game. You can take up a village and defend it from your enemies, or team up with friends if fighting other’s doesn’t particularly interest you.

#4 S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl takes you back to the Exclusion Zone. New enemies, new anomalies, and even worse monsters than ever are waiting for you within. In this entry you take on the role of a solo stalker. You have the power to pave your own story with a wide branching narrative system and the largest open world map the series has seen yet. It also hosts the most robust immersion out of any of the titles. You have to worry about hunger, sleep, stopping your wounds from bleeding and more. When it comes to immersive first persian shooters Heart of Chornobyl is looking to be unmatched in just about every category.

#3 Lies of P

Fans of Elden Ring should keep Lies od P on their radar. A soulslike adaptation of Pinnochio with a dark twist. Explore a terrifying victorian world as you take control of Pinnochio himself as he attempts to become a real human. Quests turn out differently depending on how well you can lie and this goes as far as being able to impact which ending you receive. There’s also a large emphasis on crafting. You can change and alter parts of your body due to it being a doll. This can modify your abilities and skills in unique ways. Further than that, you’re also able to combine and modify weapons in various ways. This freedom allows you to experiment and find the best combo for your play style.

#2 Redfall

Arkane is one of the most consistently great developers out there and while Redfall sure does look radically different from what we’re used to from them, that isn’t reason to fear. This is deve;loped by Arkane Austin specifically, the exact team that created Dishonored and developed the most recent Prey title. Redfall is a singleplayer or co-op FPS adventure about a town that’s been overwhelmed by vampires. You have free reign over the island town of Redfall where the sun has been blocked out by the magic of vampires. The game promises to be as story driven as it is gameplay driven as you work to uncover the truth behind the appearance of vampires and hopefully save the town.

#1 Starfield

Bethesda’s most ambitious title ever easily secures the top of this list for me. Starfield is an epic open world RPG made by the minds behind some of the greatest games of all time. You’ll be able to explore thousands of planets, join a multitude of different factions, and most importantly carve your own path through its story. Player choice is a huge aspect of these types of games, and Bethesda is known for having almost limitless replayability for their RPGs due to how much your various skills and previous decisions can affect the future of your experience. If you’re a fan of Elder Scrolls or Fallout and have been dying for something similar but in a different setting, Starfield is the obvious choice.