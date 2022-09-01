10 Best NEW Games of August 2022

August is gone is summer is on its exit. However, don’t mourn just yet. August was an excellent month for games, it’s time to make sure that you grabbed all of the best titles that were released last month. Here are our picks for the best new games of August 2022.

#10 Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim

Platforms: PC

We promise this game is real. We can’t tell you why this game exists because we don’t quite understand ourselves, but it’s real. Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is indeed a dating sim set within a 2D version of Dead By Daylight. You know, the horror/slasher title that is all about getting away from a frightening killer?

Well, this time, you’re trying to DATE the killer, because this time they’re not all bad. Apparently.

Yeah, it’s weird, but there is a lot of depth here. Including having to truly win them over, and having multiple endings with each killer depending on how well you do.

#9 The Mortuary Assistant

Platforms: PC

Ok, the good news, you just got a job! The bad news, the job is cursed and now there’s a demon in the morgue that you work in. Oops.

Welcome to The Mortuary Assistant, a horror title that truly isn’t afraid to go and scare you in order to make you feel uncomfortable. As we noted, you have just started your job as The Mortuary Assistant when a body you examine is found out to have a demon within it.

Now, you must look for clues in the other bodies in the mortuary to find out where the demon is now, and try to trap it so you can leave! Good luck with that.

#8 Quake Champions

Platforms: PC

Quake was one of the games that really popularized multiplayer shooters and took them to the next level. Quake Champions comes from the franchise creators in ID Software, and they have took what was beloved about the original game, as well as Quake III Arena, and then put some new twists into the gameplay.

In this case, that would indeed be the “Champions”. These are special characters that you will play as who have unique styles and abilities that put them on a whole other level. Master them and see which one fits your playstyle!

You can even challenge other champions to 1v1 battles to see who is the best! Have fun and have at it! Similar to our next point, Quake Champions has left early access in August of 2022.

#7 Stranded Deep

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Stranded Deep is your standard survival-style title, but it does have a few twists for you to go and enjoy as you try to survive. For example, you are the survivor of a plane crash. A crash that happened in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Staying where you are is obviously not an option, so you need to survive by using all that’s around you.

This includes diving underwater to get materials, building your own raft so you have somewhere safe to stay, going from island to island that you come across to get supplies, and more!

You’ll need to deal with things like dehydration, exposure to the sun, and of course, threats from predators. So do what it takes to survive! This past month we saw the game exit early access so now you can enjoy the full release.

#6 Hard West 2

Platforms: PC

Gin Carter was just a man looking to make a quick score. He heard about a “ghost train” that had a bunch of gold on it, so he rallied together a posse of unique folk to go and take it. Turns out, the train was really haunted! And now, Gin and his posse must roam the haunted deserts of the West in order to save his soul and survive all the other tribulations that will beset them.

Hard West 2 will have you controlling and managing a large group of special souls. Each one has unique abilities that can help you in battle. Travel the land, learn more about your posse, unlock your own abilities, and get your soul back. If you can.

#5 F1 Manager 2022

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

There are honestly two different kinds of sports games if you really think about it. There are sports games where you solely play on the field, then there are the manager titles where you go and control everything about the sports team from top to bottom.

F1® Manager 2022 is that kind of game, as you’ll get to control one of the current teams in F1 and have to prove your standing to the owners to ensure that you can keep your job. You’ll still get to race for the record, but that’s only half the battle. You’ll then have to work to make your car faster, your team stronger and wealthier, and provide every need that is needed to be on top.

#4 Soul Hackers 2

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Here’s another game you might have been hearing a lot of about, because this supernatural and cyberpunk-style RPG has been turning a lot of heads.

In the future, humanity is consumed with technology. Hard to imagine, we know. Anyway, a group of people are harnessing dark abilities to some “Demons” to strike at the world. But to counter this, a “digital hivemind” known as Aion wants to help save humanity, and creates two “agents” to fight back. It’s them you’ll control as you play Soul Hackers 2.

But it’s not just fighting that you’ll do, you’ll need to go and investigate the world to try and prevent its end, collect demons and use them to create powerful attacks, and do what it takes to stop the forces of evil!

#3 Thymesia

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Before You Buy

If you’re looking for a dark and challenging game to go and play, then Thymesia is for you. It’s set within the Kingdom of Hermes, a place where alchemy was used to try and save the realm, but doomed it instead. Then, when those in power tried to ban alchemy, it unleashed a wave of terror and monsters.

Now, the entire hopes of the kingdom lie with one being, Corvus, whose memories aren’t his own anymore. They’ve been scattered across the realm, and you must find them to learn how to save everything!

With a ton of vile monsters to fight, the challenge will always be present. But push forward so that the lands can be saved!

#2 Cult of the Lamb

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

You might have heard a lot as of late about Cult of the Lamb, and that’s because a lot of people have been playing it, and a LOT of people have been enjoying it. Which is saying something for a game that technically didn’t have a lot of buzz at first.

In the game, you’ll play as a lamb who was saved from slaughter, and to repay the one that you now owe your life to, you’re going to start a cult! Because why not?

Then, the roguelike elements take over and you’ll have to go around and wipe out all the other cults and cult members out there that don’t worship you! It’s very over the top, and yet, very fun.

#1 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC

Before You Buy

We can say from personal experience that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was not only worth the wait, it was worth the full experience.

The PS4 game was ported to the PS5 and the PC and it still holds up as one of the greatest superhero games ever. You’ll plays as Spider-Man in a fully traversable New York as you attempt to stop a massive set of attacks from various villains. The story will push Peter Parker and his allies to the limit, so the question is, will they all make it out intact?

Plus, the DLC from the game is added in for free! Giving you even more to do. So put on the mask Spider-Man, you got a city to save.