15 Best Nintendo Switch Games Set on an Island

Everyone dreams of an island paradise, at least to be there alone for a short period of time. But some video games take those dreams to new heights! As these Nintendo Switch games will show you.

#15 Yoku’s Island Express

Yoku’s Island Express is definitely a unique island game to go and start off with. Mainly because it’s a pinball game that is set within a story-mode adventure that is indeed based on an island.

You see, on the island you’re on is a god, and that god is restless, so you’ll need to use a variety of unique gameplay mechanics in order to get to it and help those who are in need! As you traverse the island you’ll get new abilities and behold a very deep story.

So give Yoku’s Island Express a shot if you’re looking for something really different.

#14 Cube Life: Island Survival

Cube Life: Island Survival is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a survival title on a set of islands that has the looks of a Minecraft game just with slightly better textures. It’s a clone, but it’s a worthwhile clone if you’re willing to give it a shot.

For example, there are multiple islands to go to in order to survive. You will need to craft various things in order to live, and the islands you go to won’t always be empty. So get what you need block by block so that when you survive, you know you’ll have earned it.

#13 Island Farmer

This game may sound like a certain thing due to its title, but it’s actually not what you would expect.

Because in this game, you’ll actually be memorizing the looks of islands in an archipelago, and then you’ll “shuffle” those islands so that you can try and recreate them block by block. Don’t worry though, this isn’t a game that is pressuring you to get each one done. You’ll have plenty of time to examine the islands and then try to recreate them.

So take your time, do it right, and see how grand the archipelago can be when you’re done.

#12 Islanders

If you wish for an island game that is more of a relaxing affair and something you just want to gaze upon with awe and wonder, then Islanders might be one that fits the bill.

This game was made by a small dev team with a very simple goal: to go and create a fun yet atmospheric experience of building on an island.

You’ll be given a randomly generated island and then asked to build upon it. Once you’re done with that island, you can move to the next one and build upon it however you desire. The fun is simply in the making of the islands to what you want them to be. So sit back and enjoy it!

#11 Solo: Islands of the Heart

How about a title that is just as much about emotional growth as it is about the islands themselves? Solo: Islands of the Heart is a game that will push you not just to solve physical puzzles, but puzzles about who you are and how you love certain things.

Throughout the archipelagos that you’ll be on, you’ll get to go and enjoy a series of puzzles with no unique ways to finish them. You’ll get totems that will ask you questions to help you learn about yourself, and that will guide your path through the other islands and to more totems!

Your journey of self-discovery awaits!

#10 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Dragonborn

The Elder Scrolls series has taken fans of the franchise all over its world. But with the Dragonborn DLC, which is the final DLC of the franchise, you’ll get to go to the island where things started for your kin, and not only meet new dragons and learn new shouts. But you’ll also get to meet your greatest foe in the ORIGINAL Dragonborn!

So learn the true history of the Dragonborn, gain even more power, and send off the Skyrim sga in style with this DLC. Just be sure to enjoy the island you’re on while you’re there, alright?

#9 Ark: Survival Evolved

How’s this for a way to start a game? Ark: Survival Evolved puts you on an island of great mystery with literally nothing on you. Not even your clothes!

This massive place is home to many things, including other people. As such, you must forage for supplies, and build yourself up to be someone who can survive in such a place. Oh, and did we mention there are dinosaurs here? Because there are dinosaurs here, and you can ride them while wielding futuristic weapons.

If nothing else, Ark: Survival Evolved is a game that will leave you surprised quite a bit.

#8 Oxenfree

In Oxenfree, you play as Alex, who along with her stepbrother and friends head to an old military island in order to have fun.

But the fun is going to stop really quick. Because you all accidentally open a rift to another world! Which opens up a can of worms that now only you can solve.

Oxenfree makes it clear though that how you and the others handle the situation is very much up to you. Will you play it safe and work together at all times to help solve the crisis? Or will you do things on your own and let the consequences fall where they may? You decide.

#7 Crysis Remastered

One of the classic titles in terms of fighting off creatures on an island, Crysis Remastered gives you the definitive experience by upping the graphically quality while still maintaining all the action and adventure of the original game.

In this case, you’re a soldier with a specialized suit on an island being invaded by aliens! No big deal, right? Especially since you get to upgrade your suit in order to play the way you want to. Be an unstoppable tank of a fighter, or a stealthy assassin that no one can track. Get in the game and play it your way!

#6 The Survivalists

If you want another title where you can get your island survival on, you need to try The Survivalists!

In this game, you’re on an island (obviously) that is as alive as you are. Which is actually a bad thing in your case because that means there are things out there that want to get you!

So, you’ll need to work the island for resources, craft items to survive, fight for food, and make this island your home! Plus, you can do it all with friends if you want! But whether you’re alone or in a group, you still need to survive all that the island throws at you!

#5 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

If you’re wanting a classic title to be reborn, we got three of them for you in just one spot. Yes, we’re talking about the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Where you’ll once again play as Crash Bandicoot and have him go up against all sorts of enemies and bad guys in order to save the day, his girl, his brother, his tiki mask father and so on and so forth.

Each game is a platforming classic, but revamped for the modern day in terms of visuals, camera and more. So whether you’re a long-time Crash fan, or you want to give this a try for the first time, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on Switch is the perfect way to go.

#4 Yoshi’s Crafted World

Yoshi’s Crafted World is the latest in a long line of Yoshi titles in which Yoshi goes on his own adventures…and thankfully doesn’t have a crying Baby Mario with him. We can all be grateful for that.

This time around, you’ll be going after the fragments of a lost item that both Bowser Jr. and Kamek Koopa want, and no good can come from that!

The beauty here is that the world of Yoshi’s Crafted World is one that is made from cardboard in its various properties. You’ll get to explore the world in different ways and different directions to get all the collectibles and ensure that the day is saved!

#3 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Never forget that Donkey Island is on an island, and pretty much every game of his is based on his island, ok?

Anyway, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was the Wii U title turned Switch Port where you’ll play as DK, Diddy, Dixie and even Kranky Kong in order to defeat a Viking horde that has come to your island and literally frozen it over! Not cool.

This difficult platformer will test you in various ways, and you’ll need to make sure you can fight the leaders of the Viking group. But for the sake of your island, and the bananas, you will find a way!

More often than not, a Legend of Zelda game is going to find its way to the top of a list, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is following that trend because the whole point of this game is Link being stuck on an island.

Specifically, he is on the Isle of the Wind Fish, and the only way for him to get off of it is to wake the mighty being from its slumber…within a Yoshi Egg. No, the Wind Fish is not Yoshi.

Anyway, this remake of the Game Boy title is a grand adventure, and you’ll want to see how it all ends, even if it is yet another heartbreaking Zelda ending.

#1 Animal Crossing New Horizons

Considering that this is a game about literally making an island your perfect home, we’re pretty sure Animal Crossing New Horizons deserves to be the top game on this list. Just saying.

Through Tom Nook, you’ll get your very own island! Then, it’s up to you to shape it and design it to your heart’s desire. Seriously, you’ll have complete freedom with what to do. You can mold the island to your will over time, then decorate it however you want. Including bringing in images from the outside world to make your island look a certain way.

So go make your own island, then fly to other players islands’ and see what they have made!