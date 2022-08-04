Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Heroes Explained | Combat Tips

There is a lot to take in when playing Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for the very first time. Its combat is extremely deep which is great for players who are looking to dive head-first into its systems, but a little overwhelming for those coming to the series for the very first time. Luckily, the game paces its tutorials over the course of several hours so new players have the chance to let things stew while they get a hang of the game.

One mechanic introduced towards the end of Xenoblade 3‘s lengthy tutorial is the specialized Heroes. Although just about everything else that has to do with the game is complicated, luckily, using Heroes is relatively straightforward. If you’re struggling on understanding how to use them, take a look at the guide below.

More Xenoblade Chronicles 3 guides:

| 6 Easy Combat Tips | How To Unlock All Characters & Classes | Collapsed Traderpon Quest Guide | How To Unlock All Traversal Abilities | Monster Types Explained | Tactics Guide | Chain Attack Guide | How to Attack Cancel |

What Are Heroes?

Heroes are special temporary party members that you can unlock as you continue to explore the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. They’re optional party members, but if you’re looking to be as successful as possible in combat, it’s a good idea to make sure you’ve got a Hero in your party.

They function as a seventh party member that can be swapped out periodically as you meet ones and have different needs for different quests. If used properly, they can become powerful teammates that, while not controllable in the same way that the rest of the game’s core cast is, add a lot in terms of your overall damage output and grant you access to new, powerful classes.

How to Recruit Heroes

Recruiting Heroes to your team requires you to complete their individual side quests. Some are pretty simple while others are a lot more involved. You’ll first gain access to Hero mechanics partway through Xenoblade Chronicles 3‘s third chapter when Ethel disappears from Colony 4 and from that point on you’ll find recruitable Heroes scattered across the game’s world.

If you’re looking for a full list of all Heroes and how to recruit them, check out our guide right here.

How to Use Heroes in Combat

When engaging in regular combat, Heroes don’t need any guidance on what to do. Unlike the rest of your party, you can’t directly control them, but you can change their equipment and Combat Arts in the Characters menu. Although it’s frustrating that you can’t play as them directly, they still deal devastating damage in combat so it’s good to always have one around.

They’re perhaps their most useful when performing Chain Attacks. When you’ve initiated a Chain Attack, they’ll be thrown into the character pool for Chain Orders. Heroes have some of the best Completion Bonuses, so make sure to use them whenever possible. Additionally, they’ll be included in the attack phase of the Chain Attack and usually have high Tactical Points making them potentially devastating to your foes.

Inheriting Hero Classes

Although it’s certainly helpful to have additional Heroes on the battlefield, one of the true main appeals of recruiting new Heroes is the fact that one of your party members will inherit their class. Essentially this means that you’re able to utilize the Hero’s abilities even when they’re not around to create custom classes and parties full of the best abilities in the game. The inheritor is the only person who gets to use the Hero’s class at first, but like all other classes in the game, other characters can learn them over time.

The classes that Heroes can give you are optional but open up the game’s combat in ways that can help you get through even the toughest fights that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has to offer.