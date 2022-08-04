Call of Duty: Warzone- The Best CR-56 AMAX Class

Call of Duty: Warzone Season Four introduced a plethora of new content. The highlight of the season was when a fresh battle royale experience arrived as Fortune’s Keep made its debut. Then, the mid-season update added the new Vargo-S assault rifle to the weapon pool, launched a Terminator crossover and much more. The ever changing meta has been shaken up once again and the CR-56 AMAX is back in the spotlight. This guide will take you through the attachments you should use on the CR-56 AMAX in Warzone to create a deadly class.

The CR-56 AMAX dropped out of the meta when it was nerfed all the way back in Season Two. However, a recent batch of weapon balancing has buffed the assault rifle. The gun has been granted an increase to its headshot multiplier from 1.56 to 1.6 and a buff to its minimum damage which is now 28, up from 24. As a result, the CR-56 AMAX is once again a viable option.

More Call of Duty guides:

Call of Duty: Warzone- How to fix Dev Error 5476 | Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone- How to Unlock the Vargo-S Assault Rifle | Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone- How to Unlock the Push Dagger | Call of Duty: Warzone- How to Spawn a Zombie in Fortune’s Keep | Easter Egg Guide |

Call of Duty: Warzone CR-56 AMAX class

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 45 Round Mags

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

The Monolithic Suppressor is an essential attachment when building the best CR-56 AMAX class. Once equipped, you will gain sound suppression and it adds more damage range. Pairing this with the XRK Zodiac S440 will make your gun even more effective at range by providing you with further damage range and bullet velocity. At the same time, you will receive a boost to your recoil control. Speaking of improving your accuracy, the Commando Foregrip will do just that as the underbarrel is useful for better recoil stabilization and aiming stability.

Next up is the 45 Round Mags attachment which will make sure you have enough ammunition to wipe out multiple enemies. Last but not least is the VLK 3.0x Optic and as the name suggests, it has 3.0x magnification. This will allow you to take advantage of the increased damage range.

A Warzone CR-56 AMAX class is is best suited to taking on gunfights at range. Therefore, you should use it alongside a weapon that will thrive in close-quarter combat. A submachine gun such as the H4 Blixen is a strong option in Season Four.