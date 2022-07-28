Vanguard and Warzone: How to Unlock the Vargo-S Assault Rifle

The Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season Four Reloaded update has arrived. This has introduced new game modes, a new multiplayer map, and more. As always, the mid-season update has added a new weapon to the battlefield. The Vargo-S is the latest gun to join the assault rifle category and here is how you can unlock it in Vanguard and Warzone.

Activision states that “accuracy is king with the Vargo-S assault rifle, paired with a high fire rate for added aggression.” The gun sacrifices firepower in favor of accuracy and fire rate which should make it a strong option for any loadout.

More Call of Duty guides:

How to unlock the Vargo-S in Vanguard and Warzone

There are a few ways in which you can unlock the latest assault rifle. The first is taking on a challenge in multiplayer and Warzone which tasks you with getting 15 close range kills. This can be achieved using any gun and playing any game mode. However, if you are taking on the challenge in multiplayer, it is recommended that you hop into a playlist such as Ship Haus where you will be in a lot of close range battles. In Warzone, you should hop into a game of Fortune’s Keep or Rebirth Island with a submachine gun. These smaller maps with close-quarter buildings and corridors will increase your chances of earning close range kills.

Alternatively, if slaying through the undead is more your style, you can unlock the Vargo-S in Vanguard zombies. The challenge is slightly different in this mode and it requires you to use assault rifles to kill 20 or more enemies without getting hit 50 times.

If you would rather get your hands on the Vargo-S straight away, the Seven Voyages bundle contains the weapon blueprint. The bundle is priced at 1,200 Call of Duty points and you will also get a calling card, sticker, emblem, weapon charm, and a battle pass tier skip.