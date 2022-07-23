Live A Live (2022): How To Get Every Ending | Best & Worst Endings Guide

Live A Live is out now on Nintendo Switch — a remake of a cult classic Super Nintendo era RPG. Most western players probably haven’t heard of Live A Live, but there’s nothing stopping players from diving in now. Uniquely, the story is split between eight different time periods with eight different characters, and by playing through all the scenarios, you’ll be able to unlock a ninth scenario against a true final boss. That’s just the start. The Final Chapter also has four different endings that change depending on a number of factors. If you want the best ending, here’s what you need to do exactly.

Live A Live is a turn-based RPG set across different time periods. Starting with the Stone Age and ending all the way in the Distant Future. As you complete chapters, your team will grow stronger — and this new version comes with some huge improvements. On Nintendo Switch, you’ll be able to start and exit any chapter in any order. You can start one chapter, go complete an entirely different chapter, then return to that original one where you left off. On top of the beautiful new graphics, full voice-acting, and easy-access on a modern console, there’s no better time to give Live A Live a shot.

Endings Guide

[Work-in-Progress: The method for earning endings may have changed in the remake. We’ll update this article with any new information as its discovered.]

Live A Live has 4 endings — the endings are only available in the Final Chapter. After completing all 7 Chapters, the Medieval Chapter will unlock. Complete this chapter to unlock the Final Chapter. In the Final Chapter, you’ll get to choose which characters to lead in the final battle. This is important.

Good Ending : Do not select Oersted. Spare the final boss.

: Do not select Oersted. Spare the final boss. Bad Ending : Do not select Oersted. Do not spare the final boss.

: Do not select Oersted. Do not spare the final boss. Tragedy Ending : Select Oersted.

: Select Oersted. Apocalypse Ending: Select Oersted and use Armageddon when controlling a boss.

That’s all it takes. Everything comes down to Oersted, the hero from the Medieval Chapter. Depending on your choices, you’ll get different endings — so choose wisely.