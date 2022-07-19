Stray: No More Lives Trophy Guide

The trophy list for Stray is pretty straightforward and can be completed in just a few hours. While some achievements are a little tedious like the “Productive Day” trophy that asks the player to take a cat nap for an entire hour, others are a little bit more involved like the “I am Speed” trophy that requires the player to beat the game in under two hours.

The “No More Lives” trophy is more on the tedious side as it requires the player to be killed nine times over the course of the game. It’s a pretty simple trophy to pop, but it does require a little bit of patience as it’s repetitive and a little dry. To learn how to unlock it, take a look below.

How to unlock the “No More Lives” trophy in Stray

Getting the “No More Lives” trophy is really straightforward. It asks the player to “die 9 times.” While you’re certainly put in danger throughout the adventure, however, being killed is something that might require a little bit of planning. There are several different spots where you can unlock the trophy, but the quickest way to do it is during the game’s second chapter “Dead City.”

Before getting started, it’s worth clarifying that, despite the name of the trophy, you’re still able to continue after being killed nine times. The trophy name is an obvious reference to the folklore about cats having nine lives, not that you only have nine lives in the game itself.

After breaking the house window with the paint can and exploring a little bit, you’ll come across a swarm of Zurk (the headcrab-looking enemies.) They’ll latch onto you if you don’t start running down the alleyways which is what you’d do during a regular run of the game. If you’re trying to get the trophy, however, let them catch you. You’ll be booted back to your last checkpoint (which should be just before you start the chase sequence) and you’re able to be killed again. And again. And again. Nine times!

Once you’ve been killed nine times, the trophy will pop and you’ll be that much closer to the platinum. There are plenty of other spots where you can get got, but this is the absolute earliest you can be killed, it’s really easy to get to, and the checkpoint reset isn’t too obnoxious so you can get back into the action and die again at a pretty quick pace.