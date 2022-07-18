Powerwash Simulator: How to Unlock the Good Dings to Come Achievement

The indie hit Powerwash Simulator is out of Steam Early Access and now available just about everywhere, including Xbox Game Pass. There’s a certain Zen charm to going into a big, open area and hosing away all the grime, like a coloring book in reverse.

In general, there isn’t much that will traditionally challenge you in Powerwash Simulator, but there’s one particular achievement that is a test of your coordination, planning, and persistence. Here’s how to unlock the Good Dings to Come achievement.

Spray and Pray: The Good Dings to Come Achievement in Powerwash Simulator

The bad news is that this is all about practice. If you clicked on this hoping that I had One Weird Trick to instantly complete the achievement, then you’re out of luck.

Xbox achievement hunters might be particularly interested in Good Dings to Come, as it’s worth a cool 100 gamerscore by itself, and in theory, you can get it done right at the start of Powerwash Simulator‘s career mode.

In practice, you’re not going to get it right away. To unlock Good Dings to Come, you must get 95% completion or better on any project without actually completing any individual task on your list. If you fully clean any individual part of the object or location you’re working on, no matter how small it is, you’ve failed the unlock conditions for Good Dings to Come.

It’s a lot harder to do than it sounds. Even with huge cleaning jobs like the playground, there are a lot of tiny, finicky tasks on your list that you can accidentally complete by vaguely waving your sprayer in their general direction. You’re better off getting some powerwash experience under your belt before you try for Good Dings to Come.

This tiny bit of the grille between the headlight and indicator is what got me my achievement. Not seen: flop sweat.

It’s also helpful to get at least one or two levels into Career Mode before you start. The easiest job to get Good Dings to Come on is the first one, where you clean up your work van. It’s a small project with relatively few complicated parts or hard-to-reach corners.

Try it out in Career Mode first, however, which unlocks the van as a repeatable project in Free Play. This gives you an easy way to instantly restart the job, and you can still get Good Dings to Come in that mode.

There’s another, similar achievement, Powerful Pressure Purist, for completely cleaning up the van while only using the red, 0-degree nozzle. This is a pain in the neck under ordinary circumstances, as the 0-degree nozzle is meant for maximum pressure/range with minimal area. For Good Dings to Come, however, it’s the right tool for the job, which makes it efficient to go for both achievements at once.

When you’re trying for this achievement, your tablet and completion gauge are your friends. 95% completion on a single task is typically represented by a tiny sliver of remaining room on a task’s bar, as shown below.

You’re working towards that in just about every task here; while the sheer size of the van’s body does give you some wriggle room, you’re generally better off going for uniform 95% completion than leaving one job half-done and trying to make up the slack elsewhere.

I found the trick was to work with the smallest parts of the van first—the indicators on the front and back, the headlights, the wing mirrors—and work my way up. These are the easiest parts of the van to clean up accidentally, so if you’ve got to restart, you’re better off doing so right away than later on when you’ve got half the body done.

It’s also useful to focus on the fine detail work first and work your way inward. For example, with the door windows, you can circle around the edges and leave yourself with a nice big block of dirt to gradually whittle away. It took me about six tries to complete Good Dings to Come, and most of the time, a failure came from accidentially completing a headlight or indicator while I was working on the grille. It’s all about getting as close to done as you can without quite going over.

The achievement will pop as soon as you’ve got 95% total completion with no finished tasks. Practice will get you there, and if you’re on Xbox, try plugging in a mouse.