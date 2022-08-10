10 New Upcoming Survival Horror Games of 2023

Survival horror games may not sell the most copies, but they’re still quite popular. This is indicated by the sheer amount of horror titles that release every year, especially on PC. Even if video games aren’t capable of scaring you, the survival horror genre still provides a unique sense of tension you won’t find elsewhere. Check out 10 of the biggest survival horror games expected to release in 2023.

#10 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA

If State of Decay 3 is anything like past installments, it’ll satsify a specific subset of survival horror fans. The core gameplay loop involves building out a community through recruiting new survivors. This survivor system is integral to success. Each survivor has its own set of skills, which is crucial to keeping them alive. If someone dies, they’re gone for good. If an entire community dies, you must start a new game. Targeting the Xbox Series X/S, we can likely expect State of Decay 3 to feature a larger world with more complex survivor interactions and systems.

#9 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA 2023

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl takes place in the Chernobyl exlcusion zone post-nuclear disaster. Decades later, radiation is still signficant enough to cause harm. In this particular franchise, the radiation has led to the appearance of mutated creatures, which is where the horror elements come in. Utilizing Unreal Engine 5, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2‘s non-linear story should offer the tension and thrills players expect from survival games. A multiplayer mode is also coming post-launch as a free update, which is always appreciated.

#8 Wronged Us

Developer: Delusional Studio Limited

Publisher: Delusional Studio Limited

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA 2023

Wronged Us looks to be a decent excursion for fans of janky, low-budget horror games. This story-driven third-person survival horror takes place in a completely explorable abandoned town. According to the developers, its open world and quest design takes inspiration from Dark Souls. Delusional Studio Limited also cites Silent Hill and Resident Evil as major inspirations with regard to its story, atmosphere, and gameplay mechanics. As a nod to older games, Wronged Us is developed with a 4:3 aspect ratio in mind. With that said, there will also be a 16:9 option.

#7 Ill

Developer: Team CLOUT

Publisher:

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA

Originally announced in 2021, the first Project Ill footage showcased graphic human-like monsters and glimpses of first-person shooter combat. It’s running on Unreal Engine 5, with the team focusing on real-time body transformations, dismemberment, and interactive environments filled with physics objects. Even without a ton of information out there, its visual fidelity and creature design has piqued the interest of survival horror fans.

#6 Alan Wake 2

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Epic Games

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA 2023

Alan Wake dabbled with horror conventions, but it was primarily a shooter. If Remedy Entertainment is to be believed, however, Alan Wake 2 is delving into full blown survival horror territory. Considering the studio’s penchant for oddball characters and atmosphere, we’re confident that this promise can be realized while telling a compelling story. Remedy has also never created a lackluster combat system, meaning we should expect a mechanically satisfying survival horror game come 2023.

#5 Deathground

Developer: Jaw Drop Games

Publisher: Jaw Drop Games

Platforms: PC

Release date: TBA

Deathground is most noteworthy for its inclusion of dinosaurs, which are pure nightmare fuel. Despite how terrifying these extinct creatures can be, they’re often used as fodder for traditional shooters. Even the venerable Dino Crisis franchise pivoted toward action by its second installment. Deathground includes solo and co-operative modes, along with some procedural systems for replayability. Unpredictable elements such as weather, spawn points, and dynamic objectives are meant to keep players revisiting the game.

#4 Ad Infinitum

Developer: Hekate

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release date: April 2023

This first-person psychological horror games takes cues from titles like the controversial Shellshock series. Ad Infinitum places you in the role of a German soldier during the first World War. Subject matter such as PSTD is explored through a horror game lens, with delusions and flashbacks featuring horrific creatures and unexplainable occurences. It’ll be interesting to see whether this perspective can offer a satisfying horror game, along with proper representation of World War I’s realities.

#3 Slitterhead

Developer: Bokeh Game Studio

Publisher: Bokeh Game Studio

Platforms: TBA

Release date: TBA

Slitterhead turned heads with eerie creatures that reminded people of games like Silent Hill and Siren. This is no accident, considering Bokeh Game Studio is headed by Keiichiro Toyama, who served as director and writer on the original Silent Hill. Toyama also filled the same roles on Siren, Forbidden Siren 2, and Siren: Blood Curse. Despite this lineage, Bokeh Game Studio is broadening its horizons with Slitterhead. It isn’t a pure horror game, seeing as the team wants to pull in players that don’t typically engage with the genre. Regardless, Slitterhead‘s reveal had enough style to excite horror fans

#2 Dead Space

Developer: Motive Studio

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Release date: January 27, 2023

Dead Space‘s dismemberment system was its claim to fame. Players could orient their weapons to slice off specific body parts, incapacitating foes in the process. Dead Space also featured a minimalistic UI, with crucial information such as health and ammo communicated in-world. Unlike some other remakes, Motive Studio’s effort seems to be as faithful as possible. The largest changes come in the form of its visuals and audio design. In particular, the overhauled soundscape — including properties such as obstruction and occlusion — can elevate an already great horror game.

#1 Resident Evil 4

Developer: Cpacom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Release date: March 24, 2023

Resident Evil 4 is one of the most iconic and influential games of all time. Without Resident Evil 4, games like Dead Space might never have existed. Its over the shoulder camera even became the standard for third-person shooters moving forward. With a heavier emphasis on the horror elements, modern rendering features, and more advanced AI, the Resident Evil 4 remake could become a new gold standard for the genre.