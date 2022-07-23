Genshin Impact: Arataki Itto Constellation Guide

Arataki Itto is a fantastic DPS Unit, so make sure you know what his Constellation does and if you want to pull for them.

Hopefully, your Arataki Itto Constellation doesn’t look as sad as this one.

So, you pulled on Itto’s banner. Maybe he came home. Maybe he came home more than once, lucky you! But what do the extra Ittos mean for you? After all, there is only ONE Arataki Itto!

If you pulled for Itto multiple times, odds are that you know about Constellations and generally, the more you have, the stronger your character becomes. But sometimes, you don’t need to C6 a character to unlock their full potential. This principle applies to Itto.

Genshin Impact: Everything You Need to Know About Constellations | Genshin Impact: The Best Arataki Itto Build | Everything That’s Confirmed for Genshin Impact 2.8

Generally, many Arataki Itto mains recommend getting Itto to C2, which requires pulling Itto a total of three times. However, you should make your decision based on how much you like the character, how much you like using the character in combat, and how the Constellations help boost the character.

Here’s what Arataki Itto’s Constellation does:

C1 – Stay a While and Listen Up

After using his Elemental Burst, Itto gains 2 Superlative Superstrength stacks. After one second, Itto will gain another stack every 0.5 seconds for 1.5 seconds. This makes it much easier to gain stacks and use Charged Attacks without consuming stamina. Most of Itto’s play-style revolves around gaining Superlative Superstrength stacks. This Constellation is very helpful for improving his attack performance.

C2 – Gather ‘Round, It’s a Brawl!

After using Itto’s Elemental Burst, any Geo party members’ Elemental Skill cooldown (CD) will decrease by 1.5 seconds. Itto will also gain 6 Energy for his Burst. CD can be decreased by up to 4.5 seconds. Itto can gain a max of 18 Energy through this Constellation buff.

This is why Itto works best with a Full Geo or Triple Geo Team: he can constantly cut down on the party’s Elemental Skill cooldown. This allows you to swap out party members frequently, inflict Elemental DMG with your Sub-DPS, then put Itto back in once his Elemental Burst is fully charged.

C3 – Horns Lowered, Coming Through

This increases Itto’s Elemental Skill Talent by 3 levels automatically. For example, let’s say Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst! is at Talent Level 3. Once Itto achieves C3, Masatsu Zetsugi immediately gets boosted to Level 6. Then, Talent Ascension continues as normal. You can level up until the Talent hits Level 15.

C4 – Jailhouse Bread and Butter

When the Raging Oni King state from Itto’s Elemental Burst ends, all nearby party members gain 20% DEF and 20% ATK for 10 seconds.

C5 – 10 Years of Hanamizaka Fame

This increases Itto’s Elemental Burst Talent by 3 levels. The Talent level also caps at Level 15.

C6 – Arataki Itto, Present!

Playing into the Superlative Superstength stacks again, Itto has a 50% chance to not consume a stack when using his Charged Attack. This means he can land more Charged Attacks without consuming Stamina. C6 also boosts Itto’s Charged Attack by adding 70% Crit DMG to it.