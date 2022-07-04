Neon White: How to Get and Give Gifts | How Thoughtful Achievement Guide

While the core of Neon White is a speedrunning platformer that tests your mastery of the game’s weapons and traversal, it also has a visual novel side that sees you interacting with a collection of different characters. Six of these characters have unique social links that will grant you dialogue, sidequests, and unique scenes that flesh out your relationship with them. You are able to improve your relationship with each character by giving them Gifts, items that can be found in the levels. Some players might struggle with finding a Gift and how exactly you are meant to give them to a character, so allow me to help! This guide will explain to players how to get and give Gifts in Neon White.

How To Get And Give Gifts In Neon White

There is a Gift found in every level of the main campaign of Neon White, bringing the total number of gifts to a staggering 97 Gifts. You won’t be able to collect these gifts on a first-time playthrough of a level, with each gift being unlocked at Insight Level 1. Insight is gained by achieving specific Medals with each Insight Level giving a new bonus, like Hints to improve time and the ability to see your best previous run as a ghost. Even if you get the worst medal, Bronze, you’ll reach Insight Level 1, meaning that you will just need to find finish a level one time and then replay the mission to get the gift.

Each level’s gift is a unique challenge that players will need to tackle in order to retrieve. These usually require players to have a different strategy than they would if they were just trying to reach the goal. Stay tuned to Gameranx, who will be putting out guides on how to collect each and every gift in Neon White in the coming days!

Once you have a Gift, you will need to return to Central Heaven, the hub area that you visit outside of missions. You can then check in with the characters and give them their corresponding Gift. Turning in your first Gift will unlock the How Thoughtful Achievement. Yellow likes the Six Pack, Red likes Perfume, Violet likes the Tattletail Toy, Raz likes the Lucky Cat Statue, and Mikey likes Cigars. For Green, players will need to find Strange Coins and throw them into the water at the beach in Central Heaven. Turning in these Gifts will give you unique scenes with the characters and turning them all in will grant you access to the game’s True Ending.

More Neon White Guides:

Neon White: How to Unlock the True Ending | Neon White: Not Very Effective Achievement Guide | Neon White: Bloody Knuckles Achievement Guide | Neon White: How to Unlock Level Rush Mode | Neon White: How to Get the Mimic Achievement