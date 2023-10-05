17 Best Xbox One Parkour Games That Will Get You Freerunning

Here are a few of the most authentic and fantastic death-defying parkour games for Xbox today that are worth taking a look at if you haven't already.

There is just something so spectacular about scaling walls, jumping from building to building, and absolutely fearing for your life in the process. While some people may not want to partake in the life-risking parkour in real life, there are plenty of games available to still allow us to live out our wildest dreams of making that 400-foot jump into the snow. Here are a few of the most authentic and fantastic death-defying parkour games for Xbox today that are worth taking a look at if you haven’t already.

#17 Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Platform:- PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date:- October 05, 2023

Epic | PlayStation | Xbox

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is meant to be a “return to form” for the beloved Ubisoft series. But what does that mean exactly? Well, in recent games, the focus has been on giving the player expanded realms to wander through and things to do, giving them dozens of hours of gameplay.

However, in the new title, they’re going back to their roots by having a smaller area to deal with and focusing on you getting around said area with the ease of an assassin.

Baghdad is a city of ancient construction, which means you’ll have plenty of places to hang onto, jump off of, and have fun in. Test your limits and see if you can make a daring escape or a bold entrance to complete your missions.

#16 Severed Steel

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One XSX|S PS5 Switch

Release: 2022

Many things separate Severed Steel from other games. First, it loves to use the “bullet time” feature to make incredible action set pieces. Another is that your protagonist has only one arm and thus can’t do certain things like reloading.

That means that no matter your weapon, you must aim carefully and know when to shoot, as you wouldn’t want to waste your ammo. Then, as you bound through the level, you’ll need to steal others’ weapons so you can use them before they use them on you!

Work your way through each level in style and ensure you come out on top!

#15 SpiderHeck

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One XSX|S PS5 Switch

Release: September 22, 2022

If you thought spiders were scary before, then you shouldn’t look at SpiderHeck, because they’ll show you another level of fear of spiders. No, it’s not a title where spiders come after you, and you must wipe them out.

Instead, the game puts you as a spider who must battle other spiders using a wide array of weapons. One of which is a “laser sword,” so that’s fun.

You’ll battle your friends or online foes to see who can survive and conquer. Traverse various stages and use whatever weapons you can to defeat your foes—all the while being grateful that spiders can’t do this in real life.

#14 Human Fall Flat

Platforming and adventure in its purest of forms, Human: Fall Flat really takes on a life of its own. Once you have customized your human, also known as Bob, to your liking, you will need to solve a wide array of puzzles to progress.

Though bob may look like your run-of-the-mill AI, he actually possesses zero superhuman abilities, he is just like every other human being on the planet. That being said, players can use their arms and legs to grab onto things and scale walls in order to look around at their surroundings. Climbing up steep ledges gives for a pretty good eagle-eye view of what’s to come.

#13 SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell

SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell is a competitive first-person platformer with a distinctly heavy metal vibe. Speed and fast-paced platforming are the key components to this highly enjoyable freerunning-style fame, which is set to a hardcore heavy metal soundtrack. While it looks like a fairly straightforward set of levels to speed your way across, SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell actually packs in a sizeable level of challenge, as well as rewarding lighting-fast reflexes and reaction times. Solving the puzzles and platforming your way through each level as fast as possible makes this game harder to put down than you might expect. This is a freerunning bit of fun that takes a fairly simple formula and revitalises it with some heavy metal-backed adrenaline.

#12 Watch Dogs Series

Parkour and freerunning form a key part of world traversal in the Watch Dogs series of games. This is perhaps most evident in the original Watch Dogs, although Watch Dogs 2’s freerunning allows for a greater range of acrobatics in its method of world exploration. Being able to move fluidly over a series of urban and environmental obstacles is a key aspect of the series’s signature stealth gameplay and also comes in pretty handy when fleeing the scene of an encounter, for one reason or another. For a series focused on hacking and technological surveillance, being able to move with stealth and speed is a pretty important mechanic, so players looking for a bit of parkour action will enjoy jumping into the Watch Dogs titles.

#11 Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

In Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, players will get to experience plenty of high-speed, high-stakes action in the city known as Glass. This is another first-person action-adventure title that uses parkour and high-octane freerunning at its core. The game’s fluid motion and fast-paced traversal might take a bit of getting used to for some players, but it truly delivers on the feeling of moving faster than light once you get the hang of navigating the city from on high. As the main protagonist Faith Connors, players will be able to run, leap and glide across the city to complete their objectives, making use of a number of tools like zip wires, ledges and other environmental platforms to travel great distances and access different areas of the city’s buildings, amongst other things. If parkour is your thing, this is definitely a game to get into.

#10 Clustertruck

Speed and skill will be put to the test in Clustertruck. Set atop a speeding highway, players will need to make use of their reflexes and agility as they jump from one truck to another. Physics-based chaos will almost certainly ensue as players must avoid obstacles, stay on their trucks and successfully navigate a number of jumps at high speed to maintain their progress throughout each level. Scoring is based on how quickly and skilfully players can make it to the level’s end goal each time, with the level of challenge increasing with each successful run. Clustertruck is a fun but frantic speedrunning style of game that is bound to be as fun as it probably will be frustrating.

#9 Just Cause 4

This large and vast open-world setting leaves plenty of room for players to run, jump and escape the enemies’ clutches. There is just something so awesome about using your wingsuit to fly and soar through the air at high speeds to move through the lands.

Plus the game equips you with a grappling hook, so you can scale to the highest of heights to really get a good vantage point to see what the best path is to your next objective. It isn’t all rainbows and butterflies though, as this game features different weather systems that affect the use of Rico’s wingsuit, so it isn’t always the best option to take.

#8 Sunset Overdrive

Talk about action-packed adventure. Sunset Overdrive is filled to the brim with thrills and intense enemy encounters. Humans have become disgusting mutants after drinking a questionable beverage known as Fizzco’s Energy Drink, and it’s your job to not only evade them but to defeat them.

Players have to navigate the ever-confusing metropolis in the most fast-paced way possible. The game forces players to focus on intense acrobatics in order to escape foes that are just inches away and breathing down their necks. Running on walls, making a mad dash away from the opposition, and even zip-lining out of the line of sight will ensure survival.

#7 Ghostrunner

This is not just any other cyber-punk freerunning type of game, this one really takes things to the highest of levels. The environments that players will encounter are treacherous and inherently dangerous, and the best way to get past them is to make a mad dash around the map.

Players can and will need to run across walls, jump across platforms and buildings, and grapple from place to place. This is actually more vital than you may think, as players are basically one-shot by enemies, so planning quickly and carefully is your only chance for survival. You can even slow time down in order to out-maneuver bullets like you’re in the Matrix, which is a pretty sweet and handly mechanic when your character is overtly squishy.

#6 Titanfall 2

One of the coolest mechanics that Titanfall 2 has to offer is the ability to freerun not only in your human form but in your mech form as well. Being one of the most beloved games to come out within the last few years, fans are even attempting to demand a third Titanfall to be released, which really tells you something about the gameplay.

The first-person shooter is all about evasion techniques, as each mech unit is equipped with a jump kit to help players scale walls and double jump to nearly miss an oncoming ambush. The game even gives players the ability to chain these parkour abilities together to travel from place to place at break-neck speed.

Jumping not really your thing? No need to fear, sliding is now here. Yes, the game now includes the ability to slide past enemies with ease, keeping it fresh and exciting.

#5 Dying Light

Once again, the OG Dying Light just has to be mentioned on this list. The game just keeps thrills coming one after another with the insanely scary infected zombies constantly sneaking up on you and making your heart skip about 26 beats. Jumping across 200-foot gaps in buildings is a sure way to evade the infected, but be warned that falling will be detrimental.

Even if you survive the fall, you’d need to think quickly and on your feet in order to get as far away from the blood-thirsty creatures just waiting to rip you into a million tiny pieces just to consume your remains in the end.

#4 Batman Arkham Series

Everyone knows that being Batman is just a thrilling experience in itself, but actually ACTING like Batman is really going to amp up the experience. Players will fly, grapple, free drive, and even drive all over the very well-known Gotham City. The amount of freedom in this game is absolutely insane, bringing a whole new meaning to open-world games.

Think about all the times you saw Batman leap into the air and superhero land in the middle of chaos.. That is what this game is all about.

#3 Dishonored Series

Another great series is the Dishonored Series, which is made up of action-adventure games where players will need to use parkour to evade and avoid enemy encounters, as well as to outsmart the enemies.

Freerunning is a big part of this game, where leaping from building to building, scaling walls, and using players’ powers to gain the upper hand against the endless corruption that has overtaken the city. Bouncing off the walls, literally and figuratively might just save the player’s life in the long run.

#2 Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 is a fantastic survival horror game all about running free within its open-world setting. Players will need to take on hordes of the infected, which are blood-thirsty flesh-hungry mongrels waiting in the shadows for their next meal. Overall, the zombie horror game is thrilling and fun, but the game has other aspects that really take the cake.

Players will need to scale buildings, leap from terrace to terrace, and sprint away from the infected as they scavenge for supplies and weapons. Players can even utilize wall running to narrowly escape the raging zombies nipping at their heels. Who wouldn’t want to jump 100 feet into the wide-open air to attempt to escape the impending death that comes with a zombie Apocolypse?

#1 Assassin’s Creed Series

The very well-known and beloved Assassin’s Creed Series is an adventure-action stealth video game series known for its close calls in combat. Players must scale humongous towers, jump from insane heights and use their wits to out-maneuver their foes.

The most well-known feature of the game is the “Leap of Faith”, where players will have to literally leap into bales of hay from the tippy-top of the highest points in the game. This is used to not only evade enemies but to scope out the areas players must explore next. The game really showcases high-intensity situations, and definitely keeps gamers engaged in trying their best to outrun and outsmart their enemies.