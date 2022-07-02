Genshin Impact: The Best Arataki Itto Build

Arataki Itto is already fantastic, but you can make him even better! Find out about the best Artifacts and Weapons for Itto.

Unsurprisingly, Arataki Itto is a fantastic unit. Though Noelle is also a Geo Claymore character, she and Itto couldn’t be more different. Anyone who tried out Itto’s trial knows that Itto deals some major damage. Unlike almost every other Geo character, Itto shines as a Geo DPS without relying on Elemental Reactions. Additionally, his talents scale off of his DEF stat, making him a true Main DPS tank. And for any new players, Itto is a relatively easy character to build.

Best Unit Category – Main DPS

Everything about Itto screams Main DPS. His base CRIT Rate is high and he generates Superlative Superstrength stacks through his Normal Attacks and Elemental Skill. These stacks then allow Itto to use his Special Charged Attacks with no stamina consumption.

However, using the Special Charged Attack requires some setup and the same goes for his Elemental Burst. The Burst increases his overall DPS, however, it has a high Energy Cost. This means that Itto requires a team that can recharge his Burst quickly.

Itto scales off of ATK and DEF. His skills are dependent on his ATK while DEF goes towards his damage output. Itto has a much higher base DEF stat than ATK, but either is fine to boost with Artifacts.

Best Weapons

5 Star – Redhorn Stonethresher

The Redhorn Stonethresher boosts Crit DMG, which works very well with Itto’s high CRIT Rate. Even with bad artifacts, the Redhorn can get Itto to the desired 1:2 ratio for CRIT Rate to Crit DMG. Also, the Redhorn increases DEF by a percentage and also increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG scaled off of the DEF stat. Considering the fact that Itto’s Burst scales off of DEF, the Redhorn will allow the Burst to perform maximum damage.

4 Star – Whiteblind

As a craftable weapon, the Whiteblind is relatively easy to refine for F2P players. The Whiteblind boosts the DEF stat by a percentage. Its skill increases ATK and DEF by a percentage when a character lands a Normal or Charged Attack and can be stacked up to 4 times. The double ATK and DEF works in Itto’s favor as it will boost both skills and damage output.

3 Star – White Iron Greatsword

The White Iron Greatsword boosts the DEF stat by a percentage. Its skill restores a percentage of the character’s HP upon defeating an opponent. If your team doesn’t have a healer or a shield support, this weapon can be a good replacement.

Best Artifact Sets

Husk of Opulent Dreams 4-PC

The Husk set increases DEF and grants the Curiosity effect. The Curiosity effect is triggered by hitting an enemy with a Geo attack. Curiosity provides a 6% DEF increase and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. The character can gain a max of 4 Curiosity stacks. The character will also gain 1 stack every 3 seconds when off-field. Itto needs to be rotated out in battle to recharge his Elemental Burst. As long as you have at least one more Geo character in your team, Itto can build up Curiosity stacks. This, in addition to Itto’s Superlative Superstrength stacks, can result in really big numbers.

Retracing Bolide 4-PC

The Bolide increases Shield Strength and grants an additional 40% DMG for Normal and Charged Attacks. Since Itto himself doesn’t generate shields, this set should be used with a character that can. If your shield character isn’t built for generating shields, this setup may not be the best for Itto.

Archaic Petra 2-PC & Husk of Opulent Dreams 2-PC

For anyone (everyone) struggling to farm for good Artifacts, the 2-PC setup is the way to go. 2-PC Archaic will provide a 15% Geo DMG Bonus while the Husk provides 30% DEF. This setup doesn’t rely on any character besides Itto, so this is a good starter setup until you can complete the Husk set.

Best Teams

To make the best use of Itto, at least one teammate should be a Geo character. Gorou is generally the best member to pair with Itto since Gorou boosts Geo DMG and DEF. Otherwise, Ningguang or Geo Traveler can take Gorou’s place. The important thing is to deal Geo damage while Itto is off-field.

Full Geo Team

Having all Geo characters focuses on Geo damage and Energy Recharge. This setup requires a Sub-DPS and two Supports. An example team is Itto, Albedo, Gorou, and Zhongli.

Geo Trio

This has the same principles as the above team, but allows flexibility with the second Support character. The Support can be any element, but they should provide either Energy Recharge, Shields, or Healing. A Support that solely boosts stats isn’t worth subbing in. Your flex should also help with breaking Elemental Shields. Examples of the fourth flexible member include Raiden Shogun, Xinyan, and Kokomi.

Geo Halfsies

Generally, you should focus on buffing Itto. Surprisingly, Bennett can provide a great buff while providing healing services. But if you use Bennett, make sure to include a shield character to make the most of the Husk set on Itto. It may be worth matching the elements of the last two member slots for the element bonus. An example of the half team is Itto, Bennett, Ningguang, and Noelle.