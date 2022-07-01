Neon White: How to Unlock the True Ending

The speedrunning game Neon White sees you taking control of the titular character as you try to make your way into heaven while also piecing together your sorted past. After the 97 levels, 12 chapters, and the defeat of fellow Neon, Green, players will be given the chance to choose between two endings by either writing Green’s name into either the Book of Death or the Book of Life. Some players that reach this point might noice that the Book of Life option is greyed out, not allowing you to the game’s true ending. This guide will explain to players how to unlock the True Ending in Neon White.

How To Get The True Ending In Neon White

In order to get the True Ending of Neon White, you must recover all of White’s Memories. This is done by maxing out the relationships of every and all NPC that you can meet in the game: Yellow, Violet, Red, Raz, Mikey, and Green. You can increase your relationship status with each of these characters by giving each one of them a gift that they like. Yellow Red likes Perfume, Violet likes the Tattletail Toy, Raz likes the Lucky Cat Statue, and Mikey likes Cigars. For Green, players will need to find Strange Coins and through them into the water at the beach in the overworld. You will need to collect every single gift in the game to achieve this ending.

Once you have unlocked all of White’s Memories, you will need to replay both levels in Chapter 12 as just replaying the final level of the game will not play the cutscene and won’t give you choice to write Greeen into the Book of Life. If you have collected all the gifts and given them to their respective character, you will be asble to select the “Wrtie Green into Book of Life” option, which will reward you with the True Ending and the “Book of Life” Achievement.

Stay tuned to Gameranx as guides on how to complete all relationships and find all gifts will be posted in the coming days!

More Guides by Matt Villei:

