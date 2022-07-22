15 Best Metroidvania Games for the PlayStation 4 You Have To Play

If you are sitting there thinking “What’s a Metroidvania?” then you’re in for a treat. Metroidvanias, for those who aren’t familiar, are games that combine common tropes from two immensely popular game series. Namely, Metroid and Castlevania. If you’ve never played through some of these original games then I strongly urge you to give Super Metroid and Castlevania 3 a go. Each of them are tremendous era-defining games. Metroidvanias have advanced a lot in recent years. Here are the 15 best Metroidvania games to play on the PlayStation 4 today!

#15 Castlevania Symphony of the Night

“What is a man?” You’re about to find out. Symphony of the Night is one of the most iconic games in the Castlevania series. Epic voice acting, stunning and eerie visuals, tight and smooth gameplay and an epic storyline. Need I say more? The game features a multitude of weapons, equipment and abilities to help you on your quest. You’ll journey through the eerie Castle Dracula, as you set out to slay the beast himself. The word symphony refers to a composition of different elements. A truly apt title for a game that combined never before seen elements with older games. Castlevania Symphony of the Night was a complete overhaul of the original style and it established this game as an icon. Subsequently seeing multiple re-releases on multiple consoles.

#14 F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

Let your fists do the talking across Torch City. You play as Rayton a somewhat mysterious rabbit. Who in the past fought in the rebellion. Now you have returned to take up arms against your would-be oppressors’. Play across multiple maps that shift and flow seamlessly. You’ll have multiple weapons at your disposal. Master each to lay waste to your foes. F.I.S.T. allows you to chain together several attacks to maximize your damage. This game is constructed in a captivating oriental dieselpunk art style. It sets itself apart in that and other areas and as a result, is immensely striking.

#13 Sundered

This is Sundered a chaotic ever-changing collection of caverns that surround you a wanderer trapped in this seemingly endless maze. In Sundered you play as Eshe and you’re constantly overwhelmed with hoards of monsters. What’s more, these foul fiends creep from every crevice. You will need to use the power of your unique abilities to bring these beasts to their knees. Punish your foes with a slew of wicked attacks, using each in glorious unison. Furthermore, Sundered features a hand-drawn environment, procedurally generated areas and randomly appearing foes hovering in the periphery. This game will draw you in and keep you playing for ages, it manages to constantly feel fresh no matter how much you die.

#12 Shadow Complex

The typical Metroidvania is often a pixel-styled 2D adventure. However, to some this may not be the format of preference. So if you’re seeking something uniquely modern, with a fresh visual aesthetic, then Shadow Complex is for you. Shadow Complex is essentially a 2.5D platformer, it has striking rendered 3D elements, but the characters all move and act in the typical Metroidvania platformer style. Shadow Complex is set in a mech world filled with bullets, bombs, robots and an engaging storyline. The gameplay flows seamlessly and there’s a heavy emphasis on exploration and discovery perfect for hours of adrenaline-fueled fun.

#11 Blasphemous

A game could not be more aptly named than Blasphemous. Blasphemous is very much a typical Metroidvania. As a result, its clear inspiration was drawn from games like Hollow Knight, Dante’s inferno (The book and game!) and Dead cells. Where Blasphemous sets itself apart is in the subject matter. Set in a post-apocalyptic world you play as a warrior atoning for the sins of mankind and they are many! Blasphemous features jarring and haunting visuals and a somewhat macabre storyline. The gameplay is smooth and tight, but immensely challenging. The pixelated landscapes often contrast the tragedy and desolation surrounding you.

#10 Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

Castlevania 3 is often hailed as a truly great Castlevania game, it built on the advancements made with other games and series and reduced the difficulty in certain key areas. Furthermore, Castlevania 3 featured multiple playable characters which at the time was a huge deal. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon should be praised for similar reasons. This game reminds me of why I love Castlevania and by extension Metroidvanias so much in the first place. The game features a glorious 8-bit style harkening back to the NES era. Moreover, Curse of the Moon features parallax scrolling and gorgeous environments. All topped off with tight and almost unforgiving controls. There are no unfair deaths here. When you die, it is through your own failings. Additionally, this game features some truly unique and challenging bosses that’ll keep you on your toes and coming back for more punishment.

#9 Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

While Curse of the Moon hearkens back to the 8-bit glory days. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night delivers gameplay reminiscent of the Castlevania games during the 16-Bit console wars. However, the style of this beautiful game is in the same vein as Shadow Complex and aims to achieve the same 2.5D experience discussed above. Players and environments are rendered in 3D, but the action is locked to the first two dimensions. Lastly, game controls are exquisite, predictable and everything else you might have hoped for. This is an appealing and delightfully enjoyable game, play it as soon as possible.

#8 Salt and Sanctuary

Every single Metroidvania fan deserves the opportunity to play a game that gives them a sense of delightful dangerousness. Salt and Sanctuary in all of its rich pixel glory is such a game. Salt and Sanctuary is a detailed RPG with a plethora of stages to play through. Moreover, each of these stages is uniquely striking, posing new challenges as the player progresses. Both combat and movement feel meticulous. While the animation style might not be to everyone’s liking, I feel that it compliments the overall style of the game well.

#7 Rogue Legacy

It’s clear that among Metroidvanias there is a somewhat typical story. Quite often the tone is dark, sinister or somber and you’ll likely fight for the fate of mankind. However, the way in which games allow you to confront the horrors that face society, along with the tools it gives you, are usually the game-defining elements. These are usually the most enjoyable traits of Metroidvanias. Rogue Legacy is an excellent example of this, the game features a wacky but cute art style, unique characters with their own random quirks and a mad procedurally generated world to explore and wage battle across. Each attempt is different as are the methods required for success.

#6 Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Who could forget Shantae and her deadly purple hair? When Shantae was originally released few games of the time featured so strong a female hero, but fewer still were Metroidvanias. Originally released on the Gameboy Color, this game stays true to its roots. The bright colors, fun characters and engaging gameplay made the game an instant success. Coupled with all of the above, the game also had beautiful stages to explore. Shantae’s signature hair whip has remained a staple of the series. Like its previous offerings, Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse incorporates several of these signature hallmarks while adding new mechanics, foes and challenging stages. It also has a fun story.

#5 Axiom Verge

Fans of Super Metroid are sure to feel a wave of nostalgia upon seeing Axiom Verge. The iconic 16-bit style is unmistakable. Travel across a dangerous alien planet in this silky action-packed side-scrolling sensation. While Axiom Verge feels a lot like a love letter to Super Metroid, it isn’t afraid to remix the original formula. This manifests in the form of several unique weapons and awesome abilities. One area in which things haven’t changed is character progression. You still start out helpless and lonely and gradually develop into a veritable alien killing machine. Additionally, prove your mettle against a whole host of challenging bosses.

#4 Guacamelee

The Metroidvania genre can feel a tad stagnant at times, there are a multitude of games with similar stories or visual styles. For good reason, the community loves it. But if you’re someone who likes a fresh style or different take then Guacamelee is just the game for you. Guacamelee as you may guess has a strong Mexican influence. It draws inspiration from Mexican culture and folklore. As such, the game feels fresh, fun and engaging. It’s wonderfully striking, the combat and movement are enjoyable and almost comical in style. The gameplay is unbelievably smooth. Additionally, Guacamelee features witty comedy and clever references to popular video games we all know and love. It truly is a Mexican fiesta, celebrating a culture while offering an original game at the same time.

#3 ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights is a dark and deep fantastical story. It’s a beautiful game with a striking anime art style. The music and sound effects are stunning. The movements and combat are slick and silky but the game requires precise timing as you wait for your character’s actions to be completed. There are a multitude of secrets and a vast story to explore. Furthermore, several companion characters, items and environments mean that there is so much content to explore. Ender Lilies also has an engrossing story with gorgeous accompanying cut scenes that almost feel like you’re part of a visual novel at times.

#2 Dead Cells

If you’re in the market for games that keep on giving then most of the items on this list will do. However, few games deliver so enjoyable an experience as Dead Cells. An absolutely gorgeous art style, magical gameplay and challenging levels. This procedurally generated masterpiece will keep you busy for far longer than you’d like to admit. If you’re on the fence about getting Dead Cells then just do it. This game is a completely new formula. It’s a combination of rogue likes and Metroidvanias. There’s no backtracking as with other games, here you’ll focus on character progression and building out your perfect loadout. There’s a lot of repetition as a result of the game’s difficulty so you’ll spend a lot of time refining your equipped artifacts and leveling up your equipment. However it never once felt tedious.

#1 Hollow Knight

At this point in time, it’s difficult to say something new about Hollow Knight. Why haven’t you played it yet? This stunning game burst onto the scene in 2017 and has been a hit ever since. So put your gamer pants on, order a pizza and settle in.

Hollow Knight features tough and tight industry-defining gameplay. As a small and clueless bug, you’ll explore the city of Hallownest. Delving into everything in and around it. It is a hypnotic complex catacomb of beautiful twists and turns. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more polished Metroidvania. From the ornate metalwork scattered throughout the world to the idiosyncrasies of all of the NPCs. Over time you’ll find each of them deeply comforting, as the isolation of Hollow Knight is dreadfully tangible. The nearest sigh of company is often oddly heartwarming. In addition, Hollow Knight features interesting character developments, unique items to collect and quirky store owners to tease any surplus Geo(in-game currency) from your pocket.

Metroidvanias are an excellent way to spend your time. Especially playing the games listed above. Each of these are extremely engaging and delightful. Their worlds and characters are wonderful to delve into and you can’t help but be drawn in. Definitely plan on working on one or more of them in the coming months. That’s it for the15 best Metroidvania Games for the PlayStation 4.