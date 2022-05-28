Little Witch In The Woods: How To Repair The Fountain | Firecracker Potion Guide

Little Witch In The Woods has one more task to complete in the village of Wisteria. At the end of this section of the game, you’ll throw a big party for all the characters you’ve met so far. To get the festival going, you’ll need to complete two basic requirements — repairing the fountain square and crafting up a Firecracker Potion. This potion is the most complicated potion yet, and the first that requires those annoying Little Mandrake plants. If you’re lost and need help figured out how to craft the Firecracker Potion, check our full guide below for in-depth details.

As of Early-Access, this is the end of the game’s preview. Ellie can continue to explore Green Forest, take side-quests, or clear up anything left you want to do. Many of the areas are still blocked off, and we won’t be able to fix the bridge until future updates. We’re definitely looking forward to more, because Little Witch In The Woods is a promising start to a very cozy adventure.

After building Roy’s House, you’ll begin one more step. Enite will ask you to help repair the fountain square. Talk to Kyla to begin the repairs — Kyla is in Green Forest Plains during the day, and is at her house in the evening.

Kyla need x10 [Branch], x10 [Rock], and x10 [Mud] to begin construction. This is a much easier order than Roy’s House. Grab what you need and deliver it to Kyla.

Once you deliver the materials, you’ll gain the [Firecracker Potion] keyword. Go talk to Diane and use this keyword — access the Catalogue and purchase the [Recipe: Firecracker Potion] to begin. We need to prepare for the fountain festival. This is the most complicated potion yet.

How To Craft Firecracker Potion :

: The [Firecracker Potion] requires three materials — [Baked Tinkle Spider], [One Eye Frog Roast] and [Little Mandrake Roast].

[Tinkle Spiders] are found in Green Forest Depths during the day. They appear during the day. Sneak close and use a net to grab them. Easy! You need x2 [Tinkle Spiders] to roast.

[One Eye Frogs] are found in Green Forest Waterfall. Go at night to find the glowing frogs near the water. Sneak close and use a net to grab x2.

[Little Mandrake] are the trickiest. These strange little plants are only found in Green Forest Depths. Search the dark corners of the forest for buried plants you can pull. They’ll scream and stun you — you can use [Earmuff Potion] to protect yourself, or just take the scream. Two screams will knock Ellie out. Make sure to grab the Mandrake before they run away!

Set Heat: 3, Stir: Right.

You need x4 [Little Mandrake] to roast. It takes several hours to recover after a Little Mandrake scream — using [Earmuff Potion] will protect you, allowing you to easily collect many more during the day. Otherwise, you have to wait several in-game hours.

Cook up the [Firecracker Potion] then talk to Enite in Wisteria. You can return at night, or choose to spend time with Enite. Once you turn in the potion, Kyla will finish the fountain construction project at night. Everyone will gather and enjoy the big fireworks show!

And that’s the complete Early-Access portion of Little Witch In The Woods. There’s so much more to discover.