Salt and Sacrifice: Where to Find All the Named Mages in Dreadstone Peak

Dreadstone Peak is one of the toughest areas in Salt and Sacrifice but we'll help you navigate it and find the Named Mages therein.

Salt and Sacrifice is here at last. The long-awaited sequel to Salt and Sanctuary sees you hunting the Named Mages of this world in hopes of earning your freedom as a Marked Inquisitor. With that task firmly in mind, here’s how to find all the Named Mages in the game’s fourth area, Dreadstone Peak.

Where to Find the Named Mages of Salt and Sacrifice (Dreadstone Peak)

Zyzak Zuun

Start from their arena once you’ve taken down The Two That Remain. Grapple up three grappling points on the right-hand side of the room and catch the updraft. Then simply head all the way to the left of the room you’ve reached to find your first hunt.

Draexaenerion

To track down Salt and Sacrifice‘s most improbably Named Mage, head out the right side exit from The Two That Remain boss area. Next, drop down two gaps and continue to the left—finally, head down the stairs, where you’ll find the next body and your next hunt.

Zaruman Tam

Follow the same path that took you to Zyzak Zuun and continue up the nearby grappling points. Cross a short passage and use another grappling point to continue your journey. Next, climb four platforms upward and head to the right, past a trap. When you reach a dead-end, wall-jump and use two more grappling points to climb further up. Head up some stairs and past another trap, then left and back outside, where you’ll find your next hunt.

Nephael Moss

To catch your next Named Mage in Salt and Sacrifice, head to the right out of that boss arena and drop down again. Continue to the right and drop down a long gap before heading left down a few flights of stairs. Ride the updraft, use your grappling hook to climb further up, and head outside to Pilgrim’s Respite. Use another grappling point and continue all the way to the left to find the corpse you’re seeking.

Vodin Tenebre

This time start from the main warp point of the area and ride two updrafts to the left. Use several more grappling points and updrafts to help you head up further and reach an entrance to your right where a save point obelisk resides in the Sentinel Caves. Continue up via a wooden platform, then use another to jump to the right and grapple across again. Wall-jump and climb before heading left and climbing two more wooden platforms. Lastly, head right and up a ladder before crossing left across two more grappling points for your next victim.